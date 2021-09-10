THE North West’s 30th annual Disability Awareness Day – DAD – goes ahead as planned on Sunday.

Event co-ordinator Dave Thompson, chief executive at Warrington Disability Partnership, said: “The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and our team is always our number one priority.

“This is particularly important given the communities that DAD involves. After consulting with Public Health and our Local Authorities Events Safety Team to ensure we can follow national and local guidance, we are pleased to confirm that our 30th annual event will go ahead.

“We are also very pleased to announce that disability education specialists, Expanse Learning Group, and the North West’s water supplier, United Utilities, are leading our list of sponsors for DAD 2021.

“Thanks to the combined support of the Cheshire Community Foundation and the Steve Morgan Foundation, we are also able to offer up to 120 charities that are operating in Warrington, Cheshire East or Cheshire West, a free 3m x 3m exhibition stand (inside or outside) at the event.

The aim of this year’s event is to promote independent living through the theme – “It’s what disabled people can do that matters”. Exhibitors will showcase solutions supporting independent living and mobility, with equipment, products, transport, employment, education, training, health and social care, leisure activities, alongside over 100 charities/support groups.

Most exhibitors will be housed in a huge tented village of marquees, which will be supported by a Sports Zone, a Centre Arena, a huge Performing Arts Marquee and a children’s play area.

Dave added: “Visitors can gain an insight into the help and support that is available locally, regionally and nationally. They can “have a go” at sports activities including basketball, fencing, boccia, football, rugby league, boxing, cricket, tennis and scuba diving in the on-site pool.”

For those looking for those looking for a more relaxed day, there’s a fantastic line-up of talent in the Arts Marquee with some of the UK’s leading disabled artists, while the Centre Arena will feature watching dog display teams, birds of prey, bands and sports demonstrations.

Warrington Disability Partnership: Tel. 01925 240064

www.disabilityawarenessday.org.uk

THERE’S also plenty of action and advice for anyone with a disability at this weekend’s Keswick Mountain Festival, which for the first time in its 14-year history, includes an Accessibility Zone.

A wheelchair-viewing area has been set up for music lovers, and there will be plenty of expert tips on hand from a variety of exhibitors including Experience Community, Adapt-e, Wheels for All, Disability Snowsports UK, British Canoeing (paddleability), Lake District Mobility, ICE Trikes, Mountain Trike and Bendrigg Trust.

Craig Grimes, owner of Experience Community, will also present the premiere of a new outdoor adventure film.

Growing up, Craig loved camping, walking, climbing, kayaking, and caving. Then an accident left him paralysed from the chest down. Craig will be leading a guided walk on Saturday 11 September and there’s an adapted bike ride planned for Sunday 12 September.

Leading paracyclist and Ordnance Survey ambassador Mel Nicholls is a regular visitor to the festival. She said: “Keswick Mountain Festival is a fabulous weekend of outdoor fun for everyone, with expert support for all to enjoy their chosen outdoor adventures, and some you’d never thought to try.”

Nicola Meadley, KMF director, adds: “We want Keswick Mountain Festival to be a welcoming and vibrant hub for all outdoor enthusiasts and especially those with disabilities and adaptive sporting needs.

“With support from United Utilities, the Accessible Zone will be one of the most exciting new elements at the festival.”

The Accessible Zone is located just inside the Festival Village, in Crow Park. There’s Blue Badge parking nearby, a Mobiloo, and accessible loos on the pop-up campsite.

Email: info@keswickmountainfestival.co.uk