Development Officer with All Together NOW!

Salary: £25-27K (a full time/2-year fixed term contract subject to a 6-month probationary period/annual monitoring, with a potential contract extension subject to further secured funding)

All Together NOW! is the North West’s unique and multi award-winning newspaper that’s helping hundreds of thousands of people affected by disability and wide-ranging health issues.

We’re an ambitious charity with an impressive track record, working with public and private sector bodies to reach and engage with a rapidly growing sector of the community.

Based in Liverpool, our FREE newspaper is a lifeline to huge numbers of people across Merseyside, Lancashire and Cheshire.

We are now looking for someone with the passion and skills who can help make us even bigger and better.

Our new Development Officer will be self-motivated, possess plenty of successful fundraising experience, and have excellent communication skills.

The role will include:

Researching, identifying, and securing donations from trusts, foundations, statutory-making bodies, corporate and community donors.

Gathering data including analysis and reporting of data to help the charity measure the impact of its work.

Raising the profile of and actively promoting the work of the charity through social media platforms and other creative ways.

Proactively identifying and securing commercial partnerships through advertising sales/sponsorships.

Ability to work as part of a team to achieve organisational objectives.

Communicating to both internal and external networks to forge strong professional relationships and partnerships.

Meeting all fundraising strategy targets, deadlines and income projections.

Having resilience to thrive and remain optimistic within highly challenging and competitive times.

Working within the confines of confidentiality and ensuring that professional boundaries are always maintained.

Being able to work flexibly and occasionally out of normal working hours.

Experience

A proven track record of income generation within the third sector.

Proven success of securing income against target from one or more of the following; Trusts, foundations or commissioning/procurement / Corporate support / Community/public fundraising / Commercial activity

Experience of writing reports and creating presentations.

Experience of collating evidence to measure social impact.

Experience of developing fundraising targets and meeting deadlines.

Key strengths

Resilience

Self-motivated

Innovative thinking

Embraces change to achieve and exceed the aims of the charity

A commitment to helping people improve their lives

Abilities/ Skills/ Knowledge

Have good knowledge of what is needed to grow and sustain a charity.

Strong planning and analytical skills in identifying relevant sources of income to formulate successful fundraising activities that achieves results.

Ability to raise the profile of the charity through a range of creative ways including networking and social media.

Possess excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to manage budgets.

Excellent IT skills and ability to use Microsoft word, excel, PowerPoint and databases.

A great team player who works well with others and can equally work on own initiative and manage individual workload.

An ability to manage a diverse workload and prioritise tasks to maximise opportunities

General

A commitment to follow the policies, procedures and philosophical principles of All Together Now.

HOW TO APPLY

If the chance to work for this exciting charity appeals to you, send a CV and tailored covering letter outlining your suitability for the role to: admin@alltogethernow.org.uk

Closing date for applications: Friday 20 November

Supported by Steve Morgan Foundation & Community Match Challenge – part of Government’s £750m support package for charities

#CommunitiesCan