Clair Johnson and Francis Ball at the farm

BRIDGE Community Farms CIC in Ellesmere Port has reopened to the public – thanks to a magnificent team effort.

As well as reopening the popular farm shop, the café is back open for breakfasts and light lunches and a Holiday Club is running summer activities for children.

The Holiday Club, which has places still available, has a range of different outdoor activities including teaching children how to grow, harvest and cook their own vegetables.

The club also includes cooking sessions, a gardening club, arts and crafts, family picnic days, a nature trail and games.

Children taking part in the club, which runs until the end of August, also receive educational information about healthy cooking and living.

General manager Clair Johnson said: “Thanks to our wonderful volunteers we were working flat out to meet the demands of people affected by the pandemic, delivering our veg boxes across the county.

“We also started a Bridge Buddy Club to provide a great phone service to older people living alone and feeling anxious and isolated.

“But now that lockdown is easing, we’re absolutely delighted to be back open for business as normal.”

Bridge Community Farms CIC supports people with life-long learning disabilities and mental health issues. They offer outdoor study facilities and work experience for young people who struggle in an academic environment and a variety of activities for the local community.

The gardens contain raised beds, poly tunnels, a craft centre, farm shop and café. The farm delivers organically grown veg boxes across Wirral and West Cheshire.

If you are interested in any of the products or service please contact Bridgevegbox@gmail.com or call 0744 6699995.

https://bwgardens.co.uk