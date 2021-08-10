FLASHBACK: TV presenter Lorraine Kelly with Tom Dowling, editor of All Together NOW! at the Barclays Trading Places awards, 2010.
REACH, the UK’s leading newspaper publisher, are singing the praises of All Together NOW!
Take a look at what they’re saying …and view the film that tells the shocking story behind the multi award-winning newspaper.
The newspaper making a unique contribution to improving people’s quality of life
Our HUGE thanks to them for their kind words – and to all our funders and advertisers who are keeping this FREE charity newspaper alive and kicking . . .
- Steve Morgan Foundation
- United Utilities
- P H Holt Foundation
- Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund
- John Moores Foundation
- Persula Foundation
- Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside
- Co-op Local Community Fund
- Eleanor Rathbone Foundation
- WO Street Foundation
- LCR Cares Metro Mayor (LCR)
- Anne Duchess of Westminster Charity
- Medicash
- Allied Vehicles
- A-Line Mobility
- Appreciate Group
- Da Vinci Mobility
- Warrington Disability Partnership