FORCE THIRTEEN is an international community of severe weather enthusiasts, and also covers interests in earthquakes, volcanoes, as well as wider science and technology topics.

Now in its tenth year of operation, the organisation sprang from humble beginnings, much like its founder, Nathan Foy.

Living near Wigan, Nathan was diagnosed on the autism spectrum in 2008, at the age of 13.

After a series of incidents growing up, he required a lot of support with depression and was incredibly isolated from the outside world at times due to social anxiety.

However, with the help of his interests, as well as support groups and workers, he gradually started living a better life upon reaching adulthood.

Today, Nathan and his large worldwide team of volunteers provide video broadcasts, graphical products, and web articles to over ten million users per year, a number that’s constantly rising.

Along with his usual work, Nathan is regularly looking for ways to help out in the local and regional communities, particularly in the areas he knows through lived experience – mental health issues, growing up with depression and anxiety, and being there for people who are lonely and those who need inspiration and opportunities to succeed.

Over the last six years, Nathan has also built an online community for Force Thirteen that today resides on the chat platform Discord.

To date, this heavily moderated community is home to over 2,600 members, many who share the same interests, and is a very inclusive place with people from all walks of life around the world.

In 2018, Nathan produced his own documentary about his life. Take a look at it . . . Nathan Weathering the Storm can be viewed at