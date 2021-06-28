A FULLY accessible Changing Places toilet facility is now available for passengers at London Euston station.

Unlike the standard “disabled” toilets, Changing Places loos provide additional aids such as:

Height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench

Ceiling mounted hoist

Centrally placed toilet with space either side

Non-slip floor

Height-adjustable washbasin

Emergency alarm

It is hoped the new loos will give those with profound and multiple disabilities, their carers, assistants and families the confidence to travel through the station.

Loraine Martins, Network Rail’s director of diversity and inclusion, said: “We want to offer the best possible experience for anyone who travels through Euston station, and this is an important step forward in making the rail network more accessible and inclusive for everyone.”

Karen Hoe, Changing Places manager for Muscular Dystrophy UK, which co-chairs the Changing Places Consortium, said: “This will make travel more accessible for people with severe disabilities, including those living with muscle-wasting conditions.

“It’s a basic human right that everyone should be able to use a toilet that is appropriate for their needs with safety and dignity, and Changing Places toilets are a lifeline for the 250,000 people across the UK who rely on then.

“We encourage more train stations to install a Changing Places toilet to help tackle the exclusion that so many disabled people face on a daily basis.”

Passengers can ask a member of staff to get access to the Changing Places room or use the contact information posted outside the toilet entrance.

The new toilet is opposite the existing loos on the eastern side of the station.

Tel: 0207 803 2876

Email: changingplaces@musculardystrophyuk.org