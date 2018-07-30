ACTIVITY holidays are great – if you have the energy and stamina to make the most of them, writes editor TOM DOWLING!

They can also be a bit of a nightmare if you have to rely on your arms to get you out and about.

Almost 20 years ago I was lucky enough to go swanning off with my family – and my old Da Vinci powered bike attachment – to Center Parcs.

The site was reasonably level but I was glad that I could switch on the motor when the going got tough.

Fast forward to this summer and we were all back again at Sherwood Forest. This time I was road testing TWO of Da Vinci’s amazing products – their updated bike attachment AND their very nippy Trail Rider, which simply clicks onto a wheelchair and gets you to places you’d never imagined possible!

My overall reaction – SUPERB and EXHILARATING.

A big thanks to Vin Ross and the team at DaVinci. We can’t wait for our next break.

DaVinci are a partner of All Together NOW! Contact them on 0151 548 199

www.davincimobility.com