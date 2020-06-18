GOOD NEWS for blind theatre fans … The National Theatre is to stream audio-described broadcasts of three of its top productions – starting tonight with Small Island.

The Deep Blue Sea and Amadeus will also be streamed over the coming weeks.

Lisa Burger, executive director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre said: “At the very heart of the National Theatre’s mission is the ambition to make theatre for everyone and that means making work that is fully accessible.

“Although our doors are currently closed, and our stages are empty, we wanted to ensure that those with sight-loss are still able to enjoy performances as we work to bring a catalogue of performances to homes around the world.

“We are proud to be one of the first arts organisations able to provide audio-description to our digital programming.”

Sonali Rai, broadcast and audio description manager at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: “We are delighted that the National Theatre have included audio-description on their on-demand broadcasts at a time when accessibility of entertainment services is more important than ever.”

Small Island will premiere at 7pm tonight, followed by The Deep Blue Sea at 7pm on 9 July, and Amadeus at 7pm on the 16 July.

The productions will be available on demand for seven days after the original broadcast date.

Links to the audio-described productions can be found on the National Theatre YouTube channel.

Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury. The play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK through three intricately connected stories. Hortense (Leah Harvey Emilia, Julius Cesar) yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert (Gershwyn Eustace Jr Pinocchio, Home) dreams of becoming a lawyer, and Queenie (Aisling Loftus War and Peace, Noises Off) longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. This timely and moving story played on the Olivier stage featuring a company of 40 actors and is directed the National Theatre’s artistic director Rufus Norris(Macbeth, London Road) and adapted by Helen Edmunson (Coram Boy, War and Peace).

The Deep Blue Sea . Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders) playing one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama and tells the story of a woman's tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge.

. Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders) playing one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama and tells the story of a woman’s tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge. Amadeus, which first appeared on the National Theatre stage in 1979 and was later turned into an Oscar winning film, follows rowdy young musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart played by Adam Gillen (Fresh Meat) and his tumultuous relationship with Court Composer Salieri, played by Lucian Msamati (Master Harold and The Boys).

