IT’S ALL DOWN TO TEAM WORK, SAYS GREG BARNARD

A CAR seat that’s making travelling easier for owners of the wheelchair accessible Peugeot Horizon has been developed by Allied Mobility.

The Tip and Tumble Seat, which has secured a European patent pending award, is the culmination of a year’s work across all departments at AM.

The original seat design in the base Peugeot Rifter model made it difficult to fold the adapted seats forward and gain enough space for a wheelchair user to feel comfortable. Although highly efficient and well-designed, the seat was never designed to store away for a wheelchair user.

Allied’s new design works by tipping the seat forward and then detaching it at the floor.

This allows the seat to fold away as it rotates and locks in at the front of the vehicle, creating far more space for the wheelchair user.

It also allows the original rear seat to fold in a way that would not have been possible before, so it can be packed away in the smallest possible space and in the lowest possible position.

Design engineer Greg Barnard said: “This has been a real team effort. It has been over a year of work from when we first identified the problem to getting the Tip and Tumble Seat design in place and we are really happy with the results.”

Allied stars in German tourism film

ALLIED Vehicles have been working with leading German TV company ZDF and Scotland for All to showcase just how accessible Scotland is for people with disabilities

ZDF filmed across Scotland, visiting venues ranging from Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Yacht Britannia, to Glencoe and Dunrobin Castle.

The footage has just been aired on German national television – with one of Allied’s range of adapted vehicles taking centre stage.

Rebecca Bridges, Rentals Manager for Allied, said: “Scotland is known all over the world for its hospitality so it’s great to be able to play our part in this.”

www.alliedmobility.com