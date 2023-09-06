What the autumn stars have in store for you

TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the stars have in store for you …

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

Resist the temptation to buy someone’s affection; spend more quality time together instead. A positive attitude paves the way for improved health on the 6th. A lucrative job will be offered to you on the 8th; go out and celebrate with a friend who has supported you along the way. The New Moon on the 15th is perfect for launching a health regimen that emphasises strength training. Don’t let fear on the 19th get in the way of exploring a subject that has always fascinated you. On the 29th, the Full Moon prompts you to walk away from a role that no longer serves you. Devoting more time to an unusual hobby or creative pursuit gives you a new lease on life.

OCTOBER: Seize a chance to exercise your leadership skills on the 3rd; this will lead to a big career breakthrough. Don’t neglect your best friend or romantic partner because of work on the 9th. Your professional path will be clarified on the 10th when an authority figure offers you a job with firm guidelines. On the 14th, the Solar Eclipse triggers a powerful partnership that changes your outlook. The prospect of pairing up with someone else won’t seem threatening anymore. The Lunar Eclipse on the 28th brings an end to a source of income. This will allow a much more lucrative job to flow into your life. Focus on saving more than you spend on the 29th to establish a secure financial foundation.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Domestic comforts bring out the best in you. A flirtatious conversation gives you an attractive glow that’s impossible to resist. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it at a local hotspot. On the 15th, the New Moon could mark an exciting announcement about an engagement, pregnancy, or marriage. An impromptu celebration is in order. A sensitive relative won’t be able to handle your teasing on the 17th; be gentle. You can win a game of skill on the 25th; be sure to enter a contest. The Full Moon on the 29th brings an end to a period of seclusion for you. Resist the urge to stay home; a sociable friend will be happy to take you to a party.

OCTOBER: You’ll turn plenty of heads on the 9th when your natural good looks are evident for the world to see. An ardent admirer pursues you on the 12th, giving you a nice ego boost. A wonderful job involving art, real estate, or the law arrives on the 14th, courtesy of the Solar Eclipse. Thanks to this position, you can afford many more luxuries. Your upbeat attitude causes someone to fall head over heels in love with you on the 22nd; this could be the beginning of a passionate romance. Walking away from a limiting role will be easy on the 28th due to the Lunar Eclipse. You’ll adopt a much higher profile due to this shift. Obey an impulse to begin a creative project on the 31st; you’ll be very happy with how it turns out.

GEMINI (May22nd-June21st)

Talking with a relative inspires a creative idea ; follow up on a brainstorm for a story, film, or song. The New Moon on the 15th finds you spending more time with loved ones. It feels good to escape the pressure of social life. Resist the temptation to blurt out a friend’s secret on the 17th or you’ll never regain their trust. You’ll be impatient with an authority figure’s indecision on the 19th. Instead of urging your boss to act, turn your attention to a detailed project requiring strict concentration. On the 29th, the Full Moon will help you realise a cherished dream.

OCTOBER: Talking with a relative renews your hope for the future on the 3rd. It’s nice to know this family member is in your corner. On the 5th, a charming flirt will catch your attention; make sure to get their number before they slip away. The Solar Eclipse on the 14th will mark an electric romantic attraction that’s impossible to resist. You could get engaged or married at the drop of a hat. If you’re already in a relationship, your partner could take you on a lavish vacation. Trying to buy someone’s affection is a mistake on the 21st. The Lunar Eclipse on the 28th pushes you to end a period of isolation and join society again. Don’t let fear prevent you from pursuing an exciting job on the 29th.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

Friends are happy to promote your business or talent; don’t be shy about asking them for references. On the 15th, the New Moon inspires you to take a short trip for pleasure on the spur of the moment. You’ll enjoy getting a change of scenery. Be realistic on the 19th about getting a degree or certificate; a serious educational programme takes time. A business or romantic partner’s praise makes your self-confidence soar on the 21st. Spending more time on domestic pursuits makes you happy on the 23rd. The Full Moon on the 29th allows you to reduce your work schedule.

OCTOBER: A passionate encounter changes your outlook on the 3rd; you’ll start viewing yourself in a much more positive light. Don’t let a relative criticise your romantic partner on the 9th. You must draw healthy boundaries here. Finding a beautiful place to live is favoured on the 14th due to the Solar Eclipse. You can negotiate a fantastic deal on this day, thanks to your powerful perceptions. A business trip on the 24th will be highly successful. Take some time to visit places of historical and cultural interest while you’re away. On the 28th, the Lunar Eclipse prompts you to whittle down your friends on social media. Maintaining relationships with the people you truly value. An unusual group of friends will encourage you to record a podcast or write an article on the 31st; express yourself.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

Your charisma fires on all cylinders; use it to enchant a powerful person who can help you. You won’t have to work nearly as hard as you have. An authority figure appreciates your practical approach to work and will reward you for it. The New Moon on the 15th attracts another source of income that allows you to indulge in more luxuries. The results of a health regimen are obvious on the 21st. It’s gratifying to see your hard work has paid off. The Full Moon on the 29th finds you returning from a trip or gaining expert status.

OCTOBER: A wonderful business opportunity is worth pursuing on the 9th. This is your big chance to earn a living from your creative talent. You’ll notice the benefits of a health regimen on the 10th; give yourself a reward for your hard work. On the 14th, the Solar Eclipse brings exciting news about a travel or educational opportunity. Getting a change of scenery or learning something new makes you more attractive than ever. Ask a former employer to write you a recommendation on the 22nd; their warm praise will help you land a wonderful new job. Changing career paths is a distinct possibility on the 28th, thanks to the Lunar Eclipse. This is a good time for you to venture into a more creative field.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

It becomes much easier to rest, relax, and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Stop pushing yourself to set new goals; bask in the beauty of the present moment instead. A brilliant idea brings fame and acclaim; don’t be modest about accepting praise. The chance to travel for business will fall in your lap. You will also encounter romance on this journey. Beware of discouraging your best friend or romantic partner from pursuing their dreams on the 19th; encourage them to obey their instincts instead. It will be difficult to resist the charms of an intense admirer on the 21st; prepare for a passionate encounter. The Full Moon on the 29th helps you pay off a bill that’s been hanging over your head.

OCTOBER: Be realistic about romantic expectations on the 2nd, or a promising relationship will slip right through your fingers. More money for luxuries becomes available on the 5th when you’re offered a great job that brings lots of intellectual stimulation. Your charisma is more powerful than ever on the 10th, allowing you to capture hearts wherever you go. A committed relationship highlights your communication skills on the 24th. Let a romantic or business partner promote your talent. On the 28th, the Lunar Eclipse finds you graduating from an educational programme, publishing some written work, or returning from a long trip. You’re able to embark on a new adventure. Undertaking an unusual course of study on the 31st appeals to your sharp intellect, giving your eyes an attractive sparkle that’s impossible to ignore.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

You’ll have lots more time for the people and activities you love. It helps that you’ll have fewer financial demands on you. Spend the 6th enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation; it’s a great time to binge-watch a show that makes you laugh. The New Moon on the 15th creates a spiritual breakthrough that deepens your appreciation for life. Don’t lend or borrow money on the 17th; the last thing you want to do is ruin a beautiful friendship. Before starting a work assignment on the 19th, ask for more precise instructions. Your natural grace, wit, and charm are obvious to everyone on the 23rd; it’s a good time to promote your agenda. A romantic relationship will reach an exciting turning point on the 29th, thanks to a supportive Full Moon.

OCTOBER: An argument with a stubborn relative on the 9th is more trouble than it’s worth. Avoid sensitive topics since nobody will change their mind. The Solar Eclipse on the 14th inspires you to change your image in a dramatic way. Don’t be surprised when people who were once indifferent to your charms take a sudden interest in you. Someone who is jealous of your popularity tries to rattle your confidence on the 21st. Pay no attention to their petty criticisms and continue to flaunt your fabulous personality. The 22nd is perfect for getting rest and relaxation; resist the urge to check work messages. A source of passive income comes to an end on the 28th due to the Lunar Eclipse. This prompts you to put a brilliant business idea into effect.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Commanding public attention is as easy as breathing for you; it’s a good time to make a professional presentation or go to an audition. A romantic or business partner will also become more self-sufficient. Friendship could turn to romance if you’re so inclined. On the 15th, the New Moon invites you to pursue a lifelong dream that surprises even your nearest and dearest. Don’t favour work over love on the 17th. Take time out of your busy schedule to shower your best friend or amour with affection. Be realistic about your expectations of an anxious friend on the 19th. Positive feedback from an influential person raises your social status on the 21st. The Full Moon on the 29th helps you reach a fitness goal that’s been elusive.

OCTOBER: Your keen perception helps a friend improve their image on the 3rd; they’ll be grateful for your advice on conducting job interviews. Don’t let anxiety keep you from telling a relative or neighbour something important on the 9th. Feel free to pursue the object of your desire on the 13th; it will be almost impossible to resist your charm on this magical day. On the 14th, the Solar Eclipse urges you to take a prolonged break. Getting rest and relaxation will improve your outlook, helping you to find solutions to stubborn situations. Your charisma helps you get whatever you want on the 23rd. A romantic or business partnership ends on the 28th due to the Lunar Eclipse. This change of status will be liberating.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

More opportunities to indulge your love of art, music, film, and other cultural delights will arrive. Stop putting so much emphasis on work. The New Moon on the 15th attracts an unusual career opportunity. It will be nice to expand your professional repertoire. Beware of overdoing it with food, drink, and other vices on the 17th. Your family’s unrealistic expectations about your career should be addressed on the 19th. The 25th is perfect for signing a contract or taking a business trip. On the 29th, the Full Moon could mark the announcement of an engagement, wedding, or pregnancy. Go out and celebrate.

OCTOBER: Don’t neglect your work responsibilities on the 2nd, even if you have something weighing heavily on your heart. Money is tight on the 9th, but fortunately, you never associate wealth with happiness. By focusing on feeling good, the resources you need will become available. You’ll make a whole new group of friends on the 14th due to the sociable Solar Eclipse. These associates will encourage you to develop a bold idea that you’ve been considering for a long time. Your health blooms on the 22nd, helping you command attention. This is a good time to go to an interview or audition. The Lunar Eclipse on the 28th causes you to break a bad habit, allowing your health to thrive. Don’t neglect your spiritual life for the sake of work on the 31st.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

You can indulge your sensual side when money for luxuries becomes available. It may be wise to slow things down in the romance department, too, if you want a serious relationship. Signing a contract is strongly advised; this agreement will serve you well for a long time. Don’t indulge a loved one’s temper tantrum on the 17th, or they’ll throw a fit every time something goes wrong. Your leadership ability attracts fame and acclaim on the 21st; people appreciate your ability to be calm under pressure. A professional presentation goes very well on the 23rd. The Full Moon on the 29th helps you settle a domestic dispute that’s been weighing on your heart.

OCTOBER: Your powerful personality paves the way to an exciting educational opportunity on the 3rd. Getting advanced training will greatly improve your career prospects. On the 9th, don’t let a pushy authority figure cause you to rush a project that needs time, care, and attention. The Solar Eclipse on the 14th attracts a thrilling career opportunity. Getting paid for your expert opinion will be gratifying. A power struggle with an authority figure breaks out on the 21st; you may decide to look for another job due to this tension. The 22nd is great for going to a job interview or audition. Your thoughtful comments about a friend’s troubles on the 24th earn their undying loyalty. Finishing a creative project on the 28th will bring a great deal of prosperity, due to the Lunar Eclipse.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Romance floods back into your life ; scale back on family time for the sake of your amour. A scholarship, loan, or inheritance comes your way. It will be a relief to be on secure financial ground. On the 15th, the New Moon finds you letting down your defences with a special person who makes you feel safe. Venturing into unfamiliar territory on the 23rd will give you the intellectual stimulation you crave; visit an exotic place that’s always intrigued you. The Full Moon on the 29th marks an educational victory; it’s time to go out and celebrate.

OCTOBER: Be practical about money on the 2nd, or you could suffer a big loss. It’s better to save than spend on this confusing day. Pour all your energy into landing a dream job on the 12th; this position is worth the extra effort. The chance to travel to a beautiful land you’ve never visited before arrives on the 14th, courtesy of the Solar Eclipse. The 22nd is perfect for buying beautiful furniture and artwork; you’ll have fun sprucing up a drab area of your home. The Lunar Eclipse on the 28th brings the end to a painful family situation. This resolution will make you happier than you have been in months. On the 31st, a relative brings surprising news. You could receive a beautiful heirloom or a big inheritance. Accept this tribute with a grateful heart.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Spending more time on your appearance will pay off handsomely ; prepare to turn heads. A flirtatious conversation makes you glow with happiness. This will be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. It feels so reassuring to have the support of a stable person. Beware of spending money as soon as it arrives on the 17th; concentrate on building savings instead. Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do on the 19th. Use the power of your imagination to realise a cherished dream. A well-connected friend introduces you to a prominent business executive on the 21st; use this new connection to land a steady work assignment. The Full Moon on the 29th brings a big windfall that lets you take an expensive course or trip.

OCTOBER: Don’t expect your best friend or romantic partner to read your mind on the 2nd, or an argument could erupt. Melting a love interest’s heart will be easy on the 9th when you immediately understand their needs. If you get a choice between taking a flat salary or earning a commission on the 13th, pick the latter. You’ll get more money this way. A source of unearned income greatly improves your financial situation on the 14th, thanks to the Solar Eclipse. If you play your cards right, you’ll never have to worry about money again. An intense conversation on the 24th paves the way to an intimate relationship; your partner deserves your trust. On the 28th, the Lunar Eclipse causes you to reduce work responsibilities for the sake of education.