WAVs made specially for YOU

Pictured: Lana and Paul off for another boccia night in her WAV

WHEELCHAIR accessible vehicles (WAVs) aren’t just about getting you from A to B. They’re made to help you do the things you love.

As the UK’s leading wheelchair accessible vehicle supplier, Allied Mobility WAVs have enabled countless numbers of wheelchair users to keep up with the hobbies they’re passionate about.

Lana’s WAV is made for playing boccia

Lana and her dad, Paul, rely on Lana’s Ford Freedom™ WAV for the school run – and it makes for hassle-free travel to her local boccia club.

“Lana loves playing boccia and our WAV allows her the freedom to attend our local club and for her to socialise with a large group of young adults, something that wouldn’t otherwise be possible,” Paul says.

Tony’s WAV is made for wheelchair rugby

Passionate about accessible sport, Tony William’s Peugeot Horizon™ WAV is made for more than everyday activities – it’s made for socialising and playing wheelchair rugby at his local sports centre in Nottingham.

He explains: “Being able to get to various places by myself is very important to me and being in a powerchair or a scooter from my point of view, shouldn’t restrict you.”

Kitty’s WAV is made for crafting

For retired PE teacher Kitty Walker, there’s not much she loves more than getting down to her local community hub to chat with friends and get stuck into a crafting project.

Kitty says being able to get to get there has been made so easy thanks to her Volkswagen Vista™ WAV.

“I love my WAV! It’s a game changer,” she says. “I can go out more and enjoy outings knowing that it’s not such hard work for me and my carer. The ramp just comes down and I can wheel right in and away we go – it is so simple!”

Charles’s WAV is made for theatre

A passionate member of the Chickenshed theatre group, Charles Turrell needs a WAV to get him to rehearsals. His mum, Carol, says their Volkswagen Vista™ has given him the freedom to pursue his passion.

“This new vehicle is giving Charles and I a better, new life,” Carol says.

Find the WAV that’s made for you

IF you are just starting out on your journey to finding a WAV, it can be hard to know what to expect.

Whether you’re a wheelchair user who is interested in travelling from the comfort of your wheelchair or you care for a wheelchair user who you think would benefit from the accessibility features of a WAV, Allied Mobility have a wide range of models to choose from and plenty expert mobility advisors on hand.

Funding a WAV

Not sure how to fund your WAV? Don’t worry, there are lots of ways to take ownership of a WAV, whether it’s leasing a new or nearly new vehicle through the Motability Scheme, buying a new or second-hand accessible car outright or hiring for short or long-term.

Contact Allied Mobility 0800 916 3028.