Stroke survivor Jonnny reaches South Pole

Polar explorer Jonny Huntington. Pictures: Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions (ALE)

BRITISH stroke survivor Jonny Huntington has made history by becoming the first ever person with a disability to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole.

“I’m exhausted – but so proud to make it to the Pole and complete an expedition that many thought impossible,” said Jonny from the South Pole.

Just 52 people have ever successfully skied to the South Pole without support. Jonny is the first explorer with a disability to do so, covering the 911km of Antarctic tundra with limited mobility down his left-hand side; a feat he completed in 45 days, 14 hours, 15 minutes.

“It has pushed me to my limits – both mentally and physically – but there was no way I was going to give up. I just needed to keep putting one foot in front of the other.

“It is incredible to think that I am the first disabled person in history to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole, and it just proves that anything is possible with self-belief.

“I will never let my disability define me, and I hope that by reaching the finish line, it shows that no matter what life throws at you – with enough determination everyone can fulfil their own potential.”

On average, Jonny was skiing for 11 hours a day and dragging all his equipment and food in a sled which weighed more than 90kg, with everything he needed to survive the expedition.

He battled Arctic temperatures as low as -40 C and blistering 24-hour sunlight, huge ice formations called sastrugi and soft snow that made progress challenging.

Jonny added: “Antarctica is a remote, hostile and uninhabitable environment, and some of the conditions were incredibly challenging.

“There were days when I had to finish earlier than planned because of dangerous conditions or pure exhaustion and self-preservation for the longevity of the expedition, meaning the expedition took longer than I initially planned. I ended the expedition with just 24 hours of rations left.”

Completing the expedition has been a monumental effort for Jonny, who has a significant lack of mobility and control down his left-hand side, following a stroke in 2014.

Aged 28, a stroke left him with complete left-side paralysis from the neck down. After years of intense rehab, Jonny now lives with permanent brain damage resulting in a significant lack of strength, mobility and control down his left side.

“I fell a lot over the course of my journey, especially at the start of the expedition while I was getting acclimatised to the conditions, but just had to get back up, dust myself off, and carry on.

“Despite the challenges I faced on the ice, my hope is that by completing the expedition, I have shown that disability does not mean inability.”

Jonny was raising money for four charities – the Invictus Games Foundation, Armed Forces Para-Snowsport Team, Team Forces and The Adaptive Grand Slam Foundation. To donate, visit https://givestar.io/gs/south-pole-solo-expedition