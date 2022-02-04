Monday, February 7, 2022
Final shortlist announced for Steve Morgan Foundation Awards

By newsdesk

Winners of the last Steve Morgan Foundation Awards in 2019

CONGRATULATIONS to all charities that have been shortlisted for the Steve Morgan Foundation 20th Anniversary Awards.

A record 337 entries were received with charities from across Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales all vying for a share of £175,000 prize money.

The public were initially allowed to vote for their favourites online and accounted for 20% of the overall decision-making process.

This was followed by two rounds of judging by trustees from the Steve Morgan Foundation before the final shortlists were agreed.

The winners and runners-up will be announced at the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Conference and Awards at Carden Park Hotel on March 28.

Jane Harris, Director of Regional Grants at the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “We had a record number of entries so it was a real challenge just to get to a final shortlist. Congratulations to all those involved.”

Best Entrepreneurial Charity with turnover below £250k

  • Bee Wirral CIC
  • Brighter Futures
  • Kirkby Amateur Boxing Club Ltd
  • Mersey Youth Support Trust
  • Pennysmart CIC Ltd

Best Entrepreneurial Charity with turnover above £250k

  • Crest Co-operative Ltd
  • The Open Door Centre
  • Positive Futures North Liverpool
  • SAFE Regeneration Ltd
  • The Wishing Well Project

Greatest Local Impact with turnover below £250k

  • CELLS Project CIO
  • The Martin Gallier Project
  • Rotunda Inclusive Hub CIC
  • Teardrops Supporting Your Community
  • Torrington Drive Community Association

Greatest Local Impact with turnover above £250k

  • Fun 4 Kidz
  • NEO Community
  • Netherley Youth and Community Initiative Ltd
  • The Big Help Project Ltd
  • Tomorrow’s Women Wirral

Changing Young Lives with turnover below £250k

  • Active Hope Ltd
  • Cerebral Palsy United FC
  • The Inclusion Network CIC
  • Thriving Spaces CIC
  • Walton Youth and Community Project

Changing Young Lives with turnover above £250k

  • Passion For Learning CIO
  • Positive Futures North Liverpool
  • The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society
  • Venus Working Together with Young Women
  • WEB (Women’s Enterprising Breakthrough)

Best Volunteer Team with turnover below £250k

  • Chester Pride
  • Incredible Edible Knowsley CIC
  • Motherwell Cheshire CIO
  • North East Wales Search and Rescue Team
  • Paper Cup Project

Best Volunteer Team with turnover above £250k

  • Emmaus Merseyside
  • Koala North West
  • NEO Community
  • Passion For Learning CIO
  • Tom Harrison House

Disability Champion

  • Creating Adventures
  • Down Syndrome Cheshire
  • Happy Times Activities Ltd
  • Neuro Therapy Centre Ltd
  • The Brain Charity

Volunteer of the Year

  • Andrew Johnston – SAFE Regeneration Ltd
  • Carol Haggart – The Port Grocery CIC
  • Margaret Guppy – CBI / Bradbury Fields Services for Blind and Partially Sighted
  • Ray Evans – Erlas Victorian Walled Garden

Outstanding Individual Contribution – winner to be announced on the day

