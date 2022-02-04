Final shortlist announced for Steve Morgan Foundation Awards

Winners of the last Steve Morgan Foundation Awards in 2019

CONGRATULATIONS to all charities that have been shortlisted for the Steve Morgan Foundation 20th Anniversary Awards.

A record 337 entries were received with charities from across Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales all vying for a share of £175,000 prize money.

The public were initially allowed to vote for their favourites online and accounted for 20% of the overall decision-making process.

This was followed by two rounds of judging by trustees from the Steve Morgan Foundation before the final shortlists were agreed.

The winners and runners-up will be announced at the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Conference and Awards at Carden Park Hotel on March 28.

Jane Harris, Director of Regional Grants at the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “We had a record number of entries so it was a real challenge just to get to a final shortlist. Congratulations to all those involved.”

Best Entrepreneurial Charity with turnover below £250k

Bee Wirral CIC

Brighter Futures

Kirkby Amateur Boxing Club Ltd

Mersey Youth Support Trust

Pennysmart CIC Ltd

Best Entrepreneurial Charity with turnover above £250k

Crest Co-operative Ltd

The Open Door Centre

Positive Futures North Liverpool

SAFE Regeneration Ltd

The Wishing Well Project

Greatest Local Impact with turnover below £250k

CELLS Project CIO

The Martin Gallier Project

Rotunda Inclusive Hub CIC

Teardrops Supporting Your Community

Torrington Drive Community Association

Greatest Local Impact with turnover above £250k

Fun 4 Kidz

NEO Community

Netherley Youth and Community Initiative Ltd

The Big Help Project Ltd

Tomorrow’s Women Wirral

Changing Young Lives with turnover below £250k

Active Hope Ltd

Cerebral Palsy United FC

The Inclusion Network CIC

Thriving Spaces CIC

Walton Youth and Community Project

Changing Young Lives with turnover above £250k

Passion For Learning CIO

Positive Futures North Liverpool

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society

Venus Working Together with Young Women

WEB (Women’s Enterprising Breakthrough)

Best Volunteer Team with turnover below £250k

Chester Pride

Incredible Edible Knowsley CIC

Motherwell Cheshire CIO

North East Wales Search and Rescue Team

Paper Cup Project

Best Volunteer Team with turnover above £250k

Emmaus Merseyside

Koala North West

NEO Community

Passion For Learning CIO

Tom Harrison House

Disability Champion

Creating Adventures

Down Syndrome Cheshire

Happy Times Activities Ltd

Neuro Therapy Centre Ltd

The Brain Charity

Volunteer of the Year

Andrew Johnston – SAFE Regeneration Ltd

Carol Haggart – The Port Grocery CIC

Margaret Guppy – CBI / Bradbury Fields Services for Blind and Partially Sighted

Ray Evans – Erlas Victorian Walled Garden

Outstanding Individual Contribution – winner to be announced on the day