ParalympicsGB surpass Tokyo achievements at Paris 2024

Picture: ParalympicsGB/Sam Mellish

ParalympicsGB rounded off a glittering Games in Paris with two gold medals on the final day of competition to take their overall medal tally to 49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze – cementing their second place finish in the medal table for the third consecutive Paralympic Games.

With eight more gold medals won than in Tokyo three years ago, the British team also equalled another record set then, winning medals across 18 of the 19 sports the team competed in – still the highest of any nation ever, with more than half of the 215 athletes in the team also reaching the podium.

Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission at Paris 2024, said: “ParalympicsGB have achieved so many milestones at these Games, I could not be more proud of every single team member for their fantastic performances across 11 thrilling days of competition here in Paris.

“To finish these Games with 49 gold medals and 124 overall – surpassing what we achieved in Tokyo – is testament to our incredible athletes, coaches and support staff and the years and months of dedicated hard work they all put in.

“Every Paralympic Games we see competition from around the world getting tougher and tougher, so to return home with so many fantastic performances from across the entire team really is so special.”

The gold medal rush began in the pool with Games’ debutant Poppy Maskill in the 100m butterfly S14 and continued throughout the eleven days of competition – day four a notable highlight as ParalympicsGB won 12 gold medals – the greatest number in a single day this century.

Day nine saw the team claim their 42nd gold medal – surpassing the number won in Tokyo with two more days of competition still to go.

Maskill’s medal haul of three gold and two silver medals made her the most successful athlete in the team, but there was plenty of promise from other young stars too, as ParalympicsGB’s youngest athlete, 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, won her first Paralympic medal, a silver in the 100m breaststroke SB7.

Another name for the future is undoubtedly 14-year-old Bly Twomey who claimed two Para table tennis bronze medals in the women’s singles WS7 as well as doubles WS14 with Fliss Pickard.

Dame Sarah Storey already had 18 Paralympic medals to her name by the time Winnifrith was born – she became ParalympicsGB’s most decorated Paralympian ever at Tokyo 2020 with 17 gold medals and 28 medals overall.

The 46-year-old added to that incredible tally in Paris at her ninth Games, with two further Para cycling gold medals around the roads of the French capital.

Every member of ParalympicsGB’s 10-strong rowing squad won medals in Paris, including 26-year-old Lauren Rowles, who made history by becoming the first Para rower to claim consecutive gold medals at three Games.

ParalympicsGB’s Para triathlon and Para canoe squads enjoyed their most successful Games to date, while the swimming squad claimed no fewer than 18 golds – their highest number this century.

Triathlon’s Clare Cashmore and equestrian’s Natasha Baker both reached double-digits in terms of Paralympic medals with 10 apiece across six and four Games respectively – taking the total number of ParalympicsGB athletes with 10 or more medals up to 40.

At the Stade de France – home of the Para athletics events – Hannah Cockroft notched up her ninth Paralympic gold, a winning record that began at London 2012; there was also golden glory for vision impaired javelin thrower Dan Pembroke, who retained his Paralympic title with a world record to boot.

ParalympicsGB’s success wasn’t just about medals. Para archer Jodie Grinham arrived in Paris seven months pregnant, determined to show the world that competing while pregnant was no hurdle to success.

She did just that – returning home with Paralympic gold and bronze medals to her name, having climbed to the top of the podium alongside her mixed team compound open partner, Scotsman Nathan MacQueen.

Penny Briscoe added: “The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been memorable for so many reasons beyond the amazing performances we have seen on the field of play.

“The Paris 2024 organisers have provided us with experiences that will live in our hearts forever – from spectacular venues to amazing volunteers, our hosts have made these a Games to remember.”