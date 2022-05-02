Making life easier down at the station

TRAIN travellers who need assistance to board can now book help two hours before departure – any day, any time – instead of the previous six hours.

Passenger Assist allows people to request an assistance booking in advance so that train company staff will be on hand to help with things like navigating a station, boarding a train, or arranging a ramp on and off a train.

Train operators are also providing disability equality training to all frontline staff, and integrating accessibility into all industry planning.

Clive Wood, campaigns manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Passenger Assist is a vital service for many blind and partially sighted people who want to travel by train independently and with confidence.

“Reducing the minimum booking time will enable passengers to be more spontaneous. This is a significant step to making train travel accessible for all.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want to make the railway more accessible for our customers with accessibility needs to help them travel in safety, comfort and with dignity. This is a positive step that will have a big impact on our customers, giving them greater flexibility so they can travel with confidence.”

Passengers can book assistance through the Passenger Assistance by Transreport app, or can call 0800 0223720 or text 60083. For textphone/minicom, 0845 60 50 600.

People can also just turn up without booking assistance in advance. Train companies ask that they make themselves known to a member of staff or use a Help Point when they arrive at the station if they require assistance.