Hero’s welcome for Hari – the first double amputee to conquer Everest

EVEREST hero HARI Budha Magar arrived back in Kathmandu to a hero’s welcome, as the first double above knee amputee to scale the world’s highest mountain.

With the streets lined with well-wishers, Hari arrived from base camp by helicopter, before being congratulated by the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Sudan Kirati, and a crowd of supporters.

During the event, Hari even received a message of congratulations from President Ram Chandra Poudel, before going to meet Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal (pictured).

Hari said: “The support has been unbelievable. Just amazing. The whole aim of this expedition was to change perceptions – and the huge amount of support we have had has shown that we are doing just that.

“It’s thanks to an amazing team that we not only summited, but that we all made it back safe. It is as much their achievement as it is mine – and together I hope that we can make the world a better place.”

Hari will now spend a few days in Kathmandu before flying back to the UK where he will be reunited with the rest of his family.

He is urging supporters from around the world to dig deep as he raises money for five veteran charities including Team Forces, the Gurkha Welfare Trust, Pilgrim Bandits, Blesma, and On Course Foundation, with the aim of raising over £884,900, the height in meters of Everest – plus two zeros.

To support Hari’s Everest appeal, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/harieverestappeal

To make this climb happen, Hari has been supported by over 30 organisations including Team Forces, Barratt Developments, Branding Science Group, Ottobock, Therabody, the Oriental Club and over 600 individuals.

Support Hari’s climb at Instagram at @Hari_Budha_Magar