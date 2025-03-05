Check out our super spring theatreguide

Mary Poppins – Palace Theatre, Manchester from April 9

Mar 4-8: NOW That’s What I Call a Musical. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 4-8: War Horse. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Musical taking you from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France Mar 5-8: Made in Dagenham. Lyceum, Crewe. Musical. Essex, 1968. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant drops female workers’ pay, working mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them.

Mar 4: All Blood Runs Red. The Lowry, Salford. The extraordinary true life of Eugene Bullard – runaway, circus entertainer, boxer, night club owner, World War One fighter pilot, jazz drummer, spy, and civil rights activist.

Mar 5-8: Boys from the Blackstuff. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. 80s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money.

Mar 5: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 5: Fish. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 5: Celebrating Celine. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 6-8: Birmingham Royal Ballet – Cinderella. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 6: Murder Staged. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 6: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Mar 7-8: Karen. The Brindley, Runcorn. Lynne Fitzgerald’s new, one-woman comedy.

Mar 7: Taylormania. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 7: Harry Hill. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 8: TRASH! Storyhouse, Chester. Four creative workers give a new life to all kind of waste.

Mar 8: Jason Donovan – Doin’ Fine. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 8: Martin Kemp: Back to the 80s DJ Set. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 9: Pride of Ireland. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Mike Denver and Dominic Kirwin.

Mar 9: Beyond the Barricade. Lyceum, Crewe. Music from Les Miserables.

Mar 10: Ben Fogle: Wild. The Lowry, Salford. Ben’s amazing encounters with people and animals, how they changed his life… and the discovery of helping you find your Ocean of Possibility Mar 11-22: Blood Brothers. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 11-15: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Timeless musical about absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts (Liam Fox).

Mar 11-15: Do I Love You? Octagon, Bolton. This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1973 or 2023?

Mar 11-15: Ghost Stories. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Mar 11: Ben Fogle: Wild. Storyhouse, Chester. Ben’s amazing encounters with people and animals, how they changed his life… and the discovery of helping you find your Ocean of Possibility.

Mar 11: Pride of Ireland. The Brindley, Runcorn. Mike Denver and Dominic Kirwan.

Mar 11: Sherlock versus Dracula. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 11: Giovanni – The Last Dance. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 12-13: The Smartest Giant in Town. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 12: Giovanni – The Last Dance. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 12: Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 13-14: John Bishop – Back At It. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 13: The Fureys. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 13: Jenny Éclair. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 13: An Evening with Liverpool FC Legends. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Bruce Grobbelaar, Ronnie Whelan, Gary Gillespie, Ray Houghton, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge, Steve McMahon and more!

Mar 14: Music & Laughter. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Stan Boardman, Ricky Tomlinson, Sean Styles and Gary Murphy Band.

Mar 14-15: There’s a Monster in Your Show, Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 14: Ed Patrick: Catch Your Breath. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 14: Perfectly Frank: A Salute to Frank Sinatra. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 14: Go Your Own Way. Pavilion, Rhyl. Fleetwood Mac tribute show.

Mar 15-16: Room on the Broom. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 15: Candace Bushnell – True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 15: Bronwen Lewis. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 15: WIFI Wars. Octagon, Bolton.

Mar 15: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 15: Opera North – The Flying Dutchman. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 16: Elkie Brooks – The Long Farewell Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 16: Mozart in Motion: Prodigy. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Mar 16: Spice Girls Experience. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 16: Sunday Night at The Grand. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 17: Anton Du Beke at the Musicals. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 17: Saving Tinderella. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 17: Wardruna. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 17: Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 18-22: Dear Evan Hansen. Storyhouse, Chester. Musical. Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.

Mar 18-22: Pig Heart Boy. Playhouse, Liverpool. Is it better to have a pig’s heart that works … than a human heart that doesn’t? Cameron is 13, and all he wants is to be normal – have friends, go to school, and dive to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But he desperately needs a heart transplant and time is running out. When he’s finally offered a new heart, Cameron must choose how far he’ll go to get his life back.

Mar 18-22: Pride and Prejudice (Sort Of …). The Lowry, Salford. Audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story. Audio described, touch tour, signed, Mar 22.

Mar 18-22: Handbagged. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 18: Anton Du Beke – At The Musicals. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 18: An Audience with Liverpool Legends. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. John Barnes leads the attack.

Mar 19: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 19: Rob Beckett: Giraffe. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 20-21: Ysgol John Bright present Legally Blonde. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 20: The Greatest Barbra Streisand Concert. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Mar 20: Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 20: Phil Walker –Happy Bunny. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 20: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 20-21: Driftwood. The Lowry, Salford. An inspiring story about hope, love and belonging. All performances have integrated creative captions.

Mar 21-Apr 19: Red or Dead. Royal Court, Liverpool. Peter Mullan (Ozark, Westworld, Mum) is Bill Shankly in an amazing new show adapted from David Peace’s iconic novel.

Mar 21-22: The King’s Voice. Octagon, Bolton. Gordon Hendricks as Elvis.

Mar 21: The Funny Mummy. Storyhouse, Chester. Alyssa Kyria’s one-woman comedy show.

Mar 21: Bat To Hell – A Tribute to Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 21: A Spectacular Night of Queen. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 21: Mothers of the Brides. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 21: Kim Wilde. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 21: Showaddywaddy. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 21: Rave On: The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 21: Gareth Gates: Love Songs from the Movies. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 22: Al Murray: Guv Island. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 22: Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Quiz night with the sporting legends.

Mar 22: Country Hits Live. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 22: The Drifters. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 22: Jason Donovan. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 22: Dr Rangan Chatterjee: The Thrive Tour. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 22: The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 23: The Repair Shop Live. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 23: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 23: Mike + The Mechanics. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 23: Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 23: Su Pollard – Still Fully Charged. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 24-25: Revision on Tour: Macbeth. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 24: Manchester City Legends. The Brindley, Runcorn. Paul Dickov, Nicky Weaver and Peter Reid.

Mar 24: Mike + The Mechanics. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 24: An Evening with Kevin Sinfield. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 24: Thank You for the Music. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 25-29: Boys From The Blackstuff. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 25-29: Little Women. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition, as the March sisters navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family.

Mar 25-29: Cruel Intentions. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Smash-hit musical packed with 90s pop classics.

Mar 25-29: SIX The Musical. Storyhouse, Chester.Mar 25: An Evening with Kevin Keegan. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 26-Apr 12: Of Mice and Men. Octagon, Bolton. A gripping tale of hope and friendship. Lennie and George are unlikely best friends, two drifters bound together by a shared faith and the ambition to live the great American dream. Audio described Apr 5; signed/captioned Apr 8.

Mar 26-29: Tambo and Bones. Playhouse, Liverpool. Funny and provocative satire. Tambo and Bones journey from comedy double-act to hip-hop superstars to activists in a future America, contending with the alarming repercussions of a nation torn apart by race.

Mar 26-29: Pig Heart Boy. The Lowry, Salford. Is it better to have a pig’s heart that works … than a human heart that doesn’t? Cameron is 13, and all he wants is to be normal – have friends, go to school, and dive to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But he desperately needs a heart transplant and time is running out.

Mar 26: The Music of John Denver. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 26: Revision on Tour: Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 27-29: Rita, Sue and Bob Too! Pavilion, Rhyl. (Saturday matinee performance).

Mar 27-29: Death of a Salesman. Lyceum, Crewe. The final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles. David Hayman stars.

Mar 27-28: Paddy McGuinness: Nearly There. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 27: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Tribute show.

Mar 28: David Gray: Past and Present World Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 28: Diana & Lionel. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Mar 29: Ready Steady 60s Show. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 29: The Night Sky Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Astronomer and author Adrian West (aka VirtualAstro) presents a glorious visual and thought-provoking experience for everyone that looks up and wonders.

Mar 29: Mahler Symphony No.3. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 29: Milton Jones: Ha!milton. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 30: Fun for Little Ones – A Tribute to Ms Rachel. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 30: Murder She Didn’t Write. The Lowry, Salford. Will you guess whodunnit before the killer is revealed?

Mar 30: John Cale. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 30: Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 31: David Gray. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 1-5: Animal Farm. Playhouse, Liverpool. When the downtrodden animals of Manor Farm overthrow their master and take over, they imagine it is the beginning of a life of freedom and equality for all.

Apr 1-5: Shirley Valentine. Grand, Blackpool. Audio described Apr 5.

Apr 1: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 1: An Audience with Aggers and Tuffers. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 1: Ian Stirling: Relevant. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 2-3: Paul Smith: Pablo. Regent, Stoke.

Apr 3: Shaun Ryder – Happy Mondays, and Fridays, and Saturdays, and Sundays. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 3: Nathan Carter. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 3: Anton Dy Beke at the Musicals. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 4: Aled Jones. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 4: Anton Du Beke at the Musicals. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 4: Oh, What a Night. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 4: Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly. Regent, Stoke.

Apr 4: Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 5: Showaddywaddy. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 5: The Story of Swing. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 5: What’s Love Got to do With It? Regent, Stoke. Tina Tina tribute.

Apr 5: Beatles for Sale. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Apr 5: The Music of Zimmer vs Williams. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 5: The Dinosaur That Pooped a Rock Star. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 5: Lou Sanders: No Kissing in the Bingo Hall. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 6: Carry On! An Audience with Mark and Lard. Storyhouse, Chester. Mark Radcliffe and Marc Riley are back after 20 years.

Apr 6: The Night Shy Show. Regent, Stoke.

Apr 6: Flowers and Friendship Bracelets – The Ultimate Pop Concert. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 7-12: Hairspray The Musical. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 8-19: War Horse. Empire, Liverpool. Unforgettable theatrical experience which takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France. Audio described Apr 11; captioned Apr 15; signed Apr 17.

Apr 8-12: Little Women. The Lowry, Salford. The enduring journey of the March sisters – tomboy Jo, beautiful Meg, sensitive Beth, and spoilt Amy, as they navigate the challenges of the Civil War era. Audio described /touch tour Apr 11; signed Apr 12.

Apr 8-12: The Gruffalo. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Apr 8-12: Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of). Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 8-12: Handbagged: The Iron Lady vs The Crown. Grand, Blackpool. Fly-on-the-wall look at what might have happened when Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face in the privacy of the palace. Grand, Blackpool. Signed/ audio described Apr 12.

Apr 8: Billy Billingham: Always A Little Further. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 8: Taylormania. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 9-May 17: Mary Poppins. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Australian stars, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert. Audio described Apr 24; signed May1; captioned May 8.

Apr 9: An Evening with Geoff Hurst. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 9: Kate Mosse: Unlocking the Secrets of the Labyrinth. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 10-12: The Moth. The Lowry, Salford. 1994: a chance meeting on a train between two men, John, a black British activist and journalist and Marius, a white South African ex-soldier, sets in motion a chain of events that will change their lives forever. Signed Apr 11Apr 10-12: Murder Mystery: First Class Murder – Afternoon Tea. Everyman, Liverpool.

Apr 10: Jasper Carrot. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 11-May 10: A Knight’s Tale the Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Rip-roaring tale of chivalry, jousting, heroes and villains.

Apr 11: Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 11: Ms Rachel – Fun for Little Ones. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 12-13: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 12-13: Giovanni Pernice: The Last Dance. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr12: Northern Soul is Modern Soul. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 13: Omid Djalili: Namaste. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 13: Murder Trail Tonight 111. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 14-17: Peter Pan. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 14: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 15-20: Room on the Broom. The Lowry, Salford. Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in this fun-filled adaptation of the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Relaxed performance Apr 16; signed Apr 17; audio described/touch tour Apr 18.

Apr 15-19: The Girl on the Train. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 15-19: SIX. Regent, Stoke. Musical.

Apr 15: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 16-May 10: The 39 Steps. Octagon, Bolton. Follow the dashing Richard Hannay as he embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with daring antics, romantic encounters and ghastly murders. Signed/captioned Apr 30; audio described May 3.

Apr 16-19: Peter James’ Picture You Dead. The Lowry, Salford. DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him to the secretive world of fine art, but beneath the respectable veneer lurks a dark underworld of greed, deception and murder. Signed Apr 17; audio described/ touch tour Apr 18.

Apr 16-19: Toxic. The Lowry, Salford. Manchester 2017. A chance meeting on a hook-up app sets two damaged thirty-something hearts on a spectacular collision course.

Apr 16-19: Guys and Dolls. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 16: Francis Rossi. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The music from the Status Quo songbook.

Apr 17-19: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 17: Dave Spikey – Life in a Northern Town. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 17: Richard Herring: Can I Have My Ball Back? Playhouse, Liverpool.

Apr 18: Dracula. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 19-20: Pinocchio. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 19: An Evening with Craig Revel Hopwood. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Apr 19: Wickedly Ariana. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Apr 20: Country Superstars. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 21: Chris McCausland. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 22-26: Calamity Jane. Empire, Liverpool. Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this fancy new production stars the multi-award-winning West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher (Cinderella, Les Misérables)

Apr 22: Tommy Blaize. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 22-26: Boys From the Blackstuff. The Lowry, Salford.

Apr 22: Chris McCausland. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 22: Carry On! An Audience with Mark & Lard. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Apr 22-23: Dara O’Briain. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 23: Mothers of the Bride. Lyceum, Crewe.

Apr 23: Bye Bye Baby. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 23: Chris McCausland. Tonks! William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Apr 23: The Invisible Man. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 23: John Power – Cast, The Ls’s & ME. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 24: The Sensational Sixties Experience. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 24: Craig Revel Horwood. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 24: Turin Brakes: Acoustic. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 24: Chris McCausland: Yonks! Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 25: The Australian Bee Gees Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 25: An Evening with Craig Revel Horwood. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 25: ABBA Forever. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 25: Seven Drunken Nights. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 25: A Night to Remember. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 25: New Jovi – The Ultimate Tribute to Bon Jovi. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 25: Lost in Music. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 26-May 17: Takeaway. Everyman, Liverpool. Hyltons Caribbean takeaway is a much-loved restaurant at the heart of Liverpool 8. Built by Carol and her late husband into a bustling hub with a mouth-watering menu, it serves great food with a huge side-order of love. But in a world of delivery apps, street food markets and gourmet curry goat, her family are divided about what their future should hold.

Apr 26-27: A Star is Born, Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 26: Nigel Havers: Talking B*; *cks. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Apr 26: Musical Journeys: From Stage, Screen and Beyond. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 26: The King’s Voice. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Elvis tribute.

Apr 26: The Overtones. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 26: Dionne Warwick. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 26: The dinosaur that Pooped. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Apr 27: That’ll Be the Day. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Musical.

Apr 27: The Illegal Eagles. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Apr 27: The Overtones – Up Close and Personal. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 28-29: RSC First Encounters – The Tempest. Grand, Blackpool.

Apr 28-29: Gary Barlow. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 28: An Evening with Paul Merson. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 29: Mike Peters (The Alarm) – Love, Hope, Strength. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Apr 29: Aled Jones. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Apr 29-May 3: Chicago. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Musical.

Apr 29: Kate Rusby: When They All Look Up. Storyhouse, Chester.

Apr 30: Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Storyhouse, Chester. Sir Ranulph shares stories from his legendary exploits and adventures, telling untold tales of the world’s most extraordinary feats of daring and exploration.

Apr 30: Nikita Kuzmin – Midnight Dancer. Empire, Liverpool.

Apr 30: Steeleye Span in Concert. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Apr 30: Paradise Found – A Dedication to the Legend of Meat Loaf. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 1-17: Making It! Royal Court, Liverpool. After forty years as a singer, actress and cabaret diva, Bev has seen it all and had nothing. She is backstage at the Kirkby Boilermakers and Shipbuilders social club which is the kind of place that you only play twice, once on the way up and once on the way down. This is her return gig.

May 1: Menopause The Musical 2 – Cruising through the Menopause. Empire, Liverpool. Carli Norris (Doctors, Hollyoaks, EastEnders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Daniele Coombe (West End Star) star in the sequel. Fast forward five years the same four characters set off again on the high seas.

May 1: Julian Clary: A Fistful of Clary. The Lowry, Salford.

May 1: The Johnny Cash Roadshow. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 1: An Intimate Evening with Paul Jones. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 1: Sophie McCartney: One Foot in the Rave. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 2-3: Chris McCausland. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 2: Menopause The Musical 2 – Cruising through the Menopause. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 2: Closure. Lyceum, Crewe. One act comedy following Lydia De La Murrãy on her journey of self-discovery, through analysing all her past relationships…in detail. May 2: The ELO Tribute Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 2: Nikita Kuzmin – Midnight Dancer. Regent, Stoke.

May 2: A Vision of Elvis. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

May 3: Menopause The Musical 2. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 3: Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of the Dubliners. Regent, Stoke.

May 3: ABBA by Candlelight. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 3: The Mersey Beatles. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 3: A Vision of Elvis. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 3: Irish Annie’s. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 3: Killer Couples. Grand, Blackpool.

May 4: Daniel O’Donnell. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 4: Craig Revel Horwood: Revelations – Sings Boys Don’t Sing. Grand, Blackpool.

May 5-10: The Rocky Horror Show. Regent, Stoke.

May 5: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Grand, Blackpool.

May 6-Jun 7: Hamilton. Empire, Liverpool. Musical telling the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the foundations of the America we know today. Signed May 27; captioned May 28; audio described May 29.

May 6-7: Do I Love You? Storyhouse, Chester. Join twenty-somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle in this John Godber comedy as they develop a love for Northern Soul.

May 6: The Phantoms starring Lee Mead. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 7: Curtis Steigers. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 7: Boyzlife (Keith Duffy & Brian McFadden). Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 7: Julian Clary – Fistful of Clary. Grand, Blackpool.

May 7: Simon Reeve: To the Ends of the Earth. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 7: It’s A Beautiful Noise – The Definitive Neil Diamond Tribute. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 8: Harry Hill. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 8: A Beautiful Noise – The Music of Neil Diamond. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 8: Country Roads. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 8: The Waterboys. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 8: Simon Reeve – To the Ends of the Earth. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 9: Sophie McCartney: One Foot in the Rave. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

May 9: The Legends of American Country Show. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 9: The Smooth Rock Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 9: Douze Points: Eurovision Classics. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 9: Genesis Connected. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

May 9: The Beatles v Elton John with a Little Help from their Friends Grand, Blackpool.

May 9: Mama – Genesis Tribute. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 9: The Spice Girls Experience – The Party. Grand, Blackpool.

May 9: Legends: The Divas. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 10: Phantoms of the Popera. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 10: Mark Steel: The Leopard in my House. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 10: Sun Records the Concert. Grand, Blackpool.

May 10: Northern Live. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 10: One Night of Elvis – Lee Memphis King. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 10: Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 10: Nikita Kuzmin Midnight Dancer. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

May 11: Austentatious: An Improvised Jane Austen Novel. The Lowry Salford.

May 11: Aled Jones. Grand, Blackpool.

May 11: Irish Annie’s. Octagon, Bolton. Musical play by Asa Murphy celebrating the best of Irish culture, from the music through to the comedy. Featuring 5-piece band Shenanigans and Ricky Tomlinson.

May 11: That’ll be the Day. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 12-17: & Juliet. Regent, Stoke. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems.

May 12-13: …Earnest? Lyceum, Crewe. One-of-a-kind play that’s guaranteed to have you laughing whether you’re sitting in the audience… or performing onstage …

May 12: An Audience with Aggers and Tuffers. Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnel ready to bowl you over. The Lowry, Salford.

May 12: An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Jane Austen. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 12: Simon Reeve – To the Ends of the Earth. Grand, Blackpool.

May 13-17: Girl on a Train. Playhouse, Liverpool. Gripping new play that will keep you guessing until the final moment. Louisa Lytton in the star role.

May 13-17: An Inspector Calls. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

May 13-17: Shrek The Musical. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 14-15: Theatre Re Presents BIRTH. Storyhouse, Chester. Emily is eight months pregnant when she reads her grandmother’s journal. As she delves into the depths of her family history, its pages unveil a legacy of courage, unspoken tragedies and unconditional love.

May 14: Pig Heart Boy. Grand, Blackpool. Cameron is 13n, and all he wants is to be normal – have friends, go to school, and dive to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But he desperately needs a heart transplant and time is running out. When he’s finally offered a new heart, he must choose how far he’ll go to get his life back. Audio described May 17.

May 14: Joel Dommett – Happy Idiot. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 14: Mothers of the Brides. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Comedy.

May 14: Frankenstein (On a Budget). Octagon, Bolton. One man, one monster, one glorious dream to singlehandedly tell the most famous cult horror story of all time, and absolutely no budget whatsoever. What could possibly go wrong?

May 15: Murder She Didn’t Write. Octagon, Bolton.

May 15: Henning When – Acid When. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 15: Irish Annie’s. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 15: Sophie McCartney: One Foot in the Rave. The Lowry, Salford.

May 16: China Crisis. The Lowry, Salford.

May 16-17: All or Nothing – The Musical. Octagon, Bolton. 1965, a new phenomenon erupted on the streets of London. Small Faces were four charismatic young kids from East London; sharp, funny and streetwise, they encapsulated all that was Mod. Yet their story, as colourful as their music, is poignant and bittersweet.

May 16: A Tribute to Sting & The Police. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 16: Clearwater Creedence Revival: Have You Seen the Rain 55th Anniversary Tour Lyceum, Crewe.

May 16: Taylormania. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

May 16: Elkie Brooks: The Long Farewell Tour. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 16: Killer Couples. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 17-18: Farm Boy. Storyhouse, Chester. Michael Morpurgo’s sequel to War Horse – a moving account of the changing face of the English countryside.

May 17: Beyond the Barricade. The Lowry, Salford. Musical.

May 17: Northern Live: Do I Love You. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 17: Elgar’s Cello Concerto. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 17: Killer Couples. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 17: Steely Don. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

May 18: Mozart in Motion: Master. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

May 18: Johnny Cash Roadshow. Grand, Blackpool.

May 18: The Drifters. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 19-31: The Rocky Horror Show. Musical. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Starring Jason Donovan.

May 21-24: Dracula. Octagon, Bolton. As a new shadow looms large over England, a small group of young men and women, led by Professor Van Helsing, are plunged into an epic struggle for survival.

May 29-21: Come Fall in Love. Opera House, Manchester. Stage adaptation of India’s longest running blockbuster movie – the high-energy, globe-trotting romcom Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ.

May 19-20: The Worst Princess. Storyhouse, Chester. Family fun show.

May 19: Everton Legends. The Brindley, Runcorn. Graeme Sharp, Tony Cottee and Peter Reid.

May 20-24: North by Northwest. Playhouse, Liverpool. Emma Rice takes on film legend Alfred Hitchcock in this riotously funny reworking that turns the original thriller on its head.

May 20-24: Peter James’ Picture You Dead. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him into a dark underworld of greed, deception and murder.

May 20-24: Dear Evan Hansen. Grand, Blackpool. The musical of its generation for all generations. Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. The thing is, on his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. Signed/audio described May 24.

May 20: The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 21: The Real Thing. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 22: Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

May 22: Danny Baker: Aye Aye! Ahoy-Hoy! Lyceum, Crewe.

May 22: Aled Jones. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 22: Jason Mountford. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 23: Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 23: The Carpenters Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

May 23: Jason Mountford: A Manford All Seasons. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

May 23: King of Pop. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Michael Jackson tribute show.

May 23: The Australian Bee Gees Show: Feel the Fever – Again. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 24: China Crisis. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 24: Fastlove. Pavilion, Rhyl. George Michael tribute show.

May 24: Big Dick Whittington. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Adult panto.

May 24: Julian Clary – A Fistful of Clary. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 25: Justin Moorhouse: The Greatest Performance if My Life. Octagon, Bolton.

May 25: Sweet & Sour – The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 25: The Waterboys. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

May 25: The Sensational 60s Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 25: What’s Love Got to do With It? Philharmonic, Liverpool. Tina Turner tribute show.

May 25: The Dinosaur That Pooped a Rock Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 25: Sexbomb – Celebrating the Music of Sir Tom Jones. Grand, Blackpool.

May 26-27: Pirates Love Underpants. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 27: Something About Lennon. Theatre Royal, St Helens. John Lennon story.

May 27: Spirit of the Blitz. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 27: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 28-31: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Grand, Blackpool. Uplifting musical.

May 28: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Regent, Stoke.

May 28: Flowers and Friendship Bracelets – The Ultimate Pop Concert. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

May 28: Woman Like Me – The Little Mix Show. The Brindley, Runcorn.

May 28: Something About Lennon. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Actor and musician Daniel Taylor shares a heartfelt tribute to the inspiration behind a generation.

May 28: An Evening with Phil “The Power” Taylor. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 28: Aljaz and Janette: A Night to Remember. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 29-Jun 29: Dear England. The Lowry, Salford. Fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. Signed Jun 7; captioned Jun 11; audio described Jun 18 and Jun 28.

May 29: Sophie Ellis-Baxter. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 29: One Night in Dublin. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

May 29: The Wizard of Oz. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 29: Here Come the Girls. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The music of the best female singers of all time.

May 29: Cirque de Celine: Ultimate Tribute Concert to Celine Dion. Pavilion, Rhyl.

May 30-31: Steve Steinman’s Eternal Love – The Musical. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Steinman celebrates 22 years of his epic Vampires Rock chronicles with this brand-new original rock musical.

May 30: King of Pop. Pavilion, Rhyl. Michael Jackson tribute show with Navi and Jennifer Batten.

May 30: Rory Bremner: Making an Impression. Storyhouse, Chester.

May 30: Thank You for the Music. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 30: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 31: Sensational 60s Experience. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

May 31: Kai Widdington – Evolution. Lyceum, Crewe.

May 31: Dick Whittington. Pavilion, Rhyl. Adult panto.