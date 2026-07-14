Allied go up a gear to make the going easy at Commonwealth Games

A FLEET of accessible vehicles, electric scooters and wheelchairs will be at the ready to ensure a smooth experience for all at this month’s Commonwealth Games.

Along with wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) for the Para athletes, a range of mobility aids will be available for spectators at the Glasgow games, along with dedicated signage to highlight accessible routes.

The Games return to the city from July 23 to August 2, with 10 days of sporting events and the largest Para sport programme in the competition’s history.

Allied Mobility, the UK’s leading WAV manufacturer, is the event’s Official Accessibility Partner, with sister company Mobility Solutions providing equipment to the public.

Both are part of Glasgow-based employer, Allied Vehicles Group, which employs over 800 staff in the city and across Britain and Europe.

Para athlete Sean Frame said: “Allied Mobility being involved in the Games and supporting disabled athletes is absolutely amazing and it will be invaluable to the athletes selected to compete.

“It will make it so much easier and less stressful not having to worry about transferring out of our day chairs as we have to do in normal cars.

Sean, 29, who won silver in the T53/54 marathon at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, added: “It will also make it a more relaxing and enjoyable experience when travelling to different venues.

“These are my second Games representing Scotland and I am very excited and very proud to get to compete in my home city of Glasgow.”

Jade Gallagher, the Games chief operating officer, said: “Accessibility is central to our venue planning for Glasgow 2026.

“We’re hosting the largest Para sport programme in the history of the Commonwealth Games and we need our operations to match that ambition.

“Para athletes and visitors across Glasgow will benefit from Allied Mobility’s partnership and expertise in accessibility, helping in part to make the Games inclusive.”

Allied chairman Gerry Facenna added: “As a wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturer that has been helping to support the independence of people with disabilities for over three decades, we’re extending our commitment to providing accessible travel at this year’s Games, ensuring Para athletes and Commonwealth Teams can travel comfortably, confidently and with ease to competition venues.”

Tickets for Glasgow 2026 on sale via www.glasgow2026.com