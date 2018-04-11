LEGENDARY American songwriter, virtuoso guitarist and pianist Nils Lofgren returns to the UK in May for his 50th anniversary tour – taking in gigs at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall and Manchester’s Bruidgewater Hall.

And with him will be his wife, Amy, and multi-instrumentalist Greg Varlotta.

Nils, who played in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, says “I’ve never felt more welcome or at home touring than in the UK.

“I’m honored and grateful to celebrate my 50th year on the road there with Amy, Greg and our great UK crew!”

We have THREE pairs of tickets to be won for the Liverpool (Thurs May 17) and Manchester (Tues May 22) gigs.

To stand a chance of winning a pair, all you have to do is tell us the name of the rock band that Nils is mostly remembered playing with.

Answers on a postcard, together with your name, address, daytime telephone number, and email address to:

Nils Lofgren Comp, All Together NOW! The Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool L14 2EP

You can also email your answers to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk. Please insert LOFGREN in the subject line.

Deadlines: Liverpool (Fri May 11); Manchester (Weds May 16).