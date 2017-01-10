DO YOU like All Together NOW? Here’s your chance to play a BIG part in the charity’s future.

For the past decade your FREE All Together NOW! newspaper has been helping hundreds of thousands of readers with its unique and uplifting content.

But publishing newspapers is a hugely costly business.

To save money, more and more organisations are ditching their print information and switching to the Internet.

But in doing so they are denying huge numbers of people from accessing what might be key news and information – especially the six out of ten disabled people (7 million) who are not connected and a similar number of older people.

We firmly believe that this is wrong and, with the tremendous ongoing support of our sponsors, we are determined to continue providing you with a complete news service – online and a FREE newspaper.

But to keep the paper alive and kicking we need more help.

We are now appealing to our loyal and devoted readers to help us to carry on the good work by becoming a FRIEND of All Together NOW!

By making a donation to the charity you will have the satisfaction of knowing you have a direct involvement in keeping this essential and unique news service in good fettle.

Even a small donation would mean a lot to us.

If you are a UK taxpayer we will be able to get £2.50 from the Government for every gift of £10. So if you are able to donate £20, then we would get an extra fiver!

Whatever you can afford to give will be gratefully appreciated.

You can text a donation from your mobile phone (DONATE ATNOW to 88802), or commit to a regular monthly donation via the Charity Checkout link on our website.

One other great way of helping would be for readers in employment to try and persuade their organisations to get involved with All Together NOW! – either as an advertiser, partner or as a Corporate Friend!

All our current partners place health and equality high on their agendas, so if your organisation fits the bill this could be the start of a great relationship.

All Together NOW! is unique. Together we can secure its future – and make it even bigger and better for everyone’s benefit.

Thank you.



— TOM DOWLING, editor

Tel 0151 230 0307

news@alltogethernow.org.uk