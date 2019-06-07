PICTURED: Steve Morgan and Tom Dowling with the delivery vehicle donated by The Steve Morgan Foundation in 2015

All Together NOW! has been given the perfect boost as it celebrates its 14thanniversary with the news that The Steve Morgan Foundation is extending its support for another THREE years.

Steve Morgan, chairman of The Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “We have supported All Together NOW! for the past 12 years and are proud to be one of the charity’s main sponsors.

“Our support recognises the way in which the newspaper helps bring together so many people and organisations from across the region.

“The paper makes a unique contribution to improving the quality of life of disabled people and their families.

“There is no doubting the importance of this excellent publication.

“We are delighted with the huge progress the paper has made, and we know from the number of telephone calls we receive from people who have read the paper that distribution is on the increase and is reaching the right audience.

“We look forward to another exciting three years.”

All Together NOW! editor Tom Dowling said: “This is a tremendous boost. We’ve got a great newspaper, but without this kind of support we just would not be around. Four years ago The Steve Morgan Foundation gave us a new delivery vehicle. This new support is just brilliant.”

Other generous support this year has come from the Eleanor Rathbone Charitable Trust, John Moores Foundation, the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Charity, Medicash, Persula Foundation, P H Holt Foundation, and W O Street Foundation, while the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund and Anne of Westminster Charity have also helped the charity to get more papers out and about the region.

www.stevemorganfoundation.org.uk