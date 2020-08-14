THE annual Steve Morgan Foundation Conference has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which attracts hundreds of delegates from charities, was due to take place at Carden Park Hotel, Cheshire on 16 October.

Jane Harris, Director of Regional Funding of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “After considerable thought and deliberation, we have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel this year’s event. Current safety regulations and social distancing would place such restrictions on the event that it would not reap the positive results we have learnt to expect.

“We are as disappointed as you will be and as soon as it is possible we shall be setting a date for the next event.

“Meantime, keep well and keep in touch.”