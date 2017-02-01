MEET Ricochet, the amazing American surfing pooch who is about to become a box office sensation.

The nine-year-old Golden Retriever has been on the crest of a wave since she was an eight-week old pup – and has gone on to win lots of awards and make a big name for herself on You Tube.

But it’s her unique, jaw-dropping work helping people with all sorts of health issues and disabilities that’s really catching the attention.

In 2009 Ricochet jumped onto a surfboard with a 14-year-old boy who was unable to use his arms and legs – and she’s never looked back!

She’s also raised more than half a million dollars for disabled children, and is a familiar sight on the San Diego coast, teaming up with people with wide-ranging disabilities – including US veterans with post traumatic disorder syndrome – in her Waves of Empowerment programme.

Ricochet already has her own website, and has had a few bit parts in feature films (Marmaduke, Rina’s Magic Bracelet) and documentaries.

There’s more silver screen glory on the way – she’s starring in an IMAX film being produced by Daniel Ferguson about “super hero” dogs.

The film is expected to be released later this year.

www.SurfDogRicochet.com

