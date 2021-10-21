Ayaz, right, with Sajad Mahmood, CEO of Charity Right

PARALYMPIAN Ayaz Bhuta helped GB’s wheelchair rugby team to gold in Tokyo.

Now the 32-year-old from Bolton has his sights firmly fixed on helping children all over the UK and the world to get the food they need.

Born with Roberts Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects growth in the arms and legs, Ayaz has always faced adversity.

In his role as Brand Ambassador of Charity Right, Ayaz is planning a series of inspirational and motivational talks to school children on the many personal challenges he’s faced – and his sporting achievements.

He will also promote the charity’s work in countries such as Ethiopia and Bangladesh.

“I’m excited to work with Charity Right,” he said, “and very much looking forward to inspiring schools around the UK and fundraising to help feed underdeveloped communities.”