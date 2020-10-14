LIVERPOOL Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram is backing All Together NOW!

Earlier this year, the Mayor’s LCR Cares – COVID 19 Community Support Fund helped create a special coronavirus section on this website to provide a regular flow of news and information for people affected by disability.

Now the Mayor’s Fund has paid the full costs of the 15th anniversary issue of our FREE and unique health and disability newspaper which has just rolled off the presses.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said: “LCR cares was set up at speed to help people who we knew were far less well connected through the pandemic. I’m delighted that it raised and distributed over £2m to dozens of good causes across the City region.

“All Together NOW! is a fantastic charity newspaper that’s helping so many people affected by disability and ill health all across Merseyside. It’s the only one of its kind in the UK and I’m delighted that LCR cares was able to support the 15th anniversary issue. I wish the charity every possible success over the coming months.”

Thousands of copies of the anniversary issue are now being picked up all over Merseyside and Cheshire.

The charity’s drivers will be out and about again over the next few weeks, topping up supplies at more than 70 venues.

If you can’t get hold of a copy at your usual stockist, just ask them to contact the charity and we’ll get it sorted. Call 0151 230 0307. email: news@alltogethernow.org.uk

You can pick up a copy at the following locations:

LIVERPOOL: Asda Utting Avenue; Asda Breck Road; Tesco Deysbrook Lane; Tesco Park Road; Sainsbury’s Gt Homer Street; Sainsbury’s Woolton; Broadgreen Hospital; Yew Tree Health Centre; Breeze Health Centre; Mere Lane Health Centre; Everton Health Centre; Brain Centre, Norton Street; LCVS, Dale Street; Maritime Museum; Anglican Cathedral; Women’s Hospital; NHS Garston Church Road;

HALTON: Asda Runcorn; Widnes Market; Halton Hospital;

KNOWSLEY & St HELENS: Asda Huyton; Asda St Helens; Whiston Hospital; St Helens Hospital; Prescot PCRC

WARRINGTON: Asda Cockhedge; Warrington Hospital; Warrington Disability Partnership;

SOUTHPORT/LANCS: Asda Southport; Southport Hospital; Tesco Formby; Ormskirk Hospital; Asda Skelmersdale

WIRRAL/CHESHIRE: Tesco Bidston Moss; Victoria Central Walk In Centre; Arrowe Park Hospital; Clatterbridge Oncology; Asda Bromborough; Eastham Health Centre; Ellesmere Port Hospital; Asda Ellesmere Port; Countess of Chester Hospital; Bowmere Hospital; Leighton Hospital; Bridgemere Garden Centre