YOUR FREE All Together NOW! charity newspaper can now be read – and LISTENED to – online.

Articles can also be translated instantly in up to 21 languages – and downloaded onto your mobile, or even emailed to your friends.

And if you are taking a plane journey, you can download the paper onto your mobile device to read offline.

The charty has teamed up with PressReader – the world’s largest digital newsstand – to make the paper even more available.

If you can’t get hold of a copy of the newspaper, just download the PressReader app onto your desktop or mobile device and start scanning – or listening to – the pages of the latest edition.

It’s as easy as that!

PressReader partners with the world’s leading publishers to deliver newspapers and magazines to millions of people in over 160 countries.

Readers can also opt to pay a monthly fee of £27.49 which gives access to PressReader’s catalogue of more than 7,000 newspapers and magazines.

www.pressreader.com