TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT provides an insight into what the stars have in store for you …

ARIES March 21st – April 20th

2017 begins in a quiet, understated way. Instead of plunging right into the thick of things, you will gently test the waters. Quiet, contemplative activities will give you the emotional strength to assume big career responsibilities. The Full Moon on the 12th will find you facing off with oppressive officialdom that wants you to spend more time at work. It’s critical to set healthy boundaries between work and leisure. You can’t neglect your family for the sake of your career. As January draws to a close, you’ll become more and more sociable. A gathering on the 28th is worth attending; you’ll attract admirers like a flower draws bees at this stimulating gathering. Your popularity comes courtesy of the New Moon, which is helping you to make inroads to strong friendships. Widening your social network will pay off both personally and professionally. Come out of the shadows and into the light as February approaches.

TAURUS April 21st – May 21st

Rubbing elbows with VIPs will be a trend during the first half of January. Whether you’re looking for love, want a job or feel compelled to showcase your creative work, get out and network. Having good connections will help you reach goals that were unattainable last year. Beware of making controversial remarks on social media sites on the 12th. That’s when the Full Moon puts everybody on edge. If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. Blocking people who get under your skin can also keep your emotions in check. There’s no point wasting valuable energy on a blowhard who is never going to change. The New Moon on the 28th will attract a welcome career opportunity. Don’t hesitate to apply for a new job in the tech industry. This position will give you fame, acclaim and a very nice salary. At long last, you’ll be able to enjoy the creature comforts you adore.

GEMINI May 22nd – June 21st

This is a terrific time to make a sales pitch or public appeal. People will respond warmly to your wit, intelligence and humanity. Don’t be surprised if you’re asked to manage a collection or fund. Use this money to assist people who have been overlooked in your community. The Full Moon on the 12th could make you feel undervalued, due to a pay cheque that is much smaller than you expected. Take this opportunity to build a strategy for landing a better job. Working at a university, publishing house or law firm could be profitable, both emotionally and financially. Start sending out applications on the 28th, when you’ll have the strength of the New Moon on your side. If you’ve always wanted to work abroad, this could be your big chance to do so. Be willing to venture out of familiar surroundings.

CANCER June 22nd – July 23rd

On the 12th, the Full Moon could make you quite emotional. You’ll be ready to cut ties with a relative who is always overstepping their boundaries. Don’t get defensive about this decision. You’re well within your right to limit their access to your personal life. The pressure will ease toward the end of the month, thanks to the New Moon on the 28th. An inheritance, royalty payment or insurance may arrive quite suddenly. Use this windfall to realise a career goal.

LEO July 24th – August 23rd

Financial gain through a marriage, business partnership or investment deal could arrive early in the month. This is a good time to indulge your love of luxury. Splash out on a new outfit, fancy gadget or anything else that appeals to your sensual side. As the middle of January approaches, you could feel spiritually depleted because of a stressful Full Moon on the 12th. Beware of a temptation to lash out at people who try pushing your buttons with teasing remarks. It’s best to walk away from such provocateurs or better yet, avoid them altogether. The New Moon on the 28th is ideal for embarking on a partnership of some kind. You’ll feel an instant connection with someone who doesn’t look or sound like anybody else. As January draws to a close, avoid discussing sensitive topics like religion and politics. An argument could break out that does serious damage to a work relationship.

VIRGO August 24th – September 23rd

If you’re single, you could meet someone special. Be ready to make the first move, as the object of your affection might be too shy to approach you. The Full Moon on the 12th will put strain on a friendship. You’re tired of trying to keep up with lavish lifestyles. Instead of pushing yourself to buy more luxuries, focus on living within your means. You may not realise it, but your nearest and dearest might also be lying awake at night, wondering how to pay the bills. On the 28th, the New Moon could mark an exciting job offer. Not only will this position offer a lot of mental stimulation, but it will also have some impressive perks.

LIBRA September 24th – October 23rd

The Full Moon on the 12th could find you facing off with an unbearable authority figure. Resist the temptation to quit a good job in a huff. Instead, quietly launch a job search. It’s much easier to find employment when you already have a job. By the time the New Moon rises on the 28th, you will get a terrific offer. Working for a company that places a strong emphasis on creativity will be the answer to a prayer. You’ll get the full support of your best friend or romantic partner to pursue this line of work. Good things come to those who wait.

SCORPIO October 24th – November 22nd

On the 12th, the Full Moon will expose some gaps in your knowledge. Don’t hesitate to ask for help and additional training. Nobody will look down on you for wanting to further your education. The New Moon on the 28th could allow you to work from home a few days each week. Avoiding a long commute and office politics will make you much more productive. If you’ve been thinking of relocating, check out an up and coming neighbourhood. You could find a great piece of property that dramatically increases in value.

SAGITTARIUS November 23rd – December 21st

The Full Moon on the 12th could have you scrambling to pay an unexpected bill. Take a deep breath and get in touch with your creditor; it may be possible to work out a payment program over an extended period. As January comes to a close, you’ll get some good news on the 28th. That’s when the New Moon will help you reconnect with a fun loving neighbour or relative. Together, you might book a trip or sign up for a course.

CAPRICORN December 22nd – January 20th

If you’re asked to join a discussion group or book club, you should accept. This organisation will be a continual source of intellectual stimulation and emotional fulfilment. On the 12th, the Full Moon will put strain on a close relationship. You’ll have to strike a better balance between your personal and professional lives to keep this romance alive. Stop erring on the side of your career all the time. The New Moon on the 28th will attract an exciting moneymaking opportunity that allows you to work from home. This arrangement is ideal. Spending more time with your family will deepen your love and appreciation for it. You’ll also put less emphasis on professional matters. There is more to life than getting ahead. Relationships are more precious than gold.

AQUARIUS January 21st – February 19th

The Full Moon on the 12th may prompt you to change your routine in a radical way. Quitting a job, starting a health regimen and breaking a bad habit are among the possibilities. By the 28th, you’ll look like a brand new person. Use the energy of the New Moon to undergo a dramatic makeover. Changing your look will attract exciting opportunities. Don’t be surprised when someone asks you to manage a social media campaign or launch a promotional effort. You know how to attract favourable publicity. Use this talent to pave the way to a successful career.

PISCES February 20th – March 20th

TTake every opportunity to get out and about. On January 12th, the Full Moon might nag you into completing a creative project that you have left to gather dust for far too long. Rearrange your schedule to finish this work, as it has significant potential. The New Moon on the 28th could find you adopting a lower profile. Use this time to rest, relax and recharge your spiritual batteries. You’ll be much more productive after you catch up on your sleep. Focusing on positive influences that fill you with hope will also be therapeutic. Do your best to avoid toxic people and tense situations in the closing days of January. You’ve always been highly sensitive to your environment. As a result, you should take every precaution to protect yourself from stress.