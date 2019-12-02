HERE’S how YOU can give All Together NOW! – and yourselves – a great Christmas gift.

Your free and favourite charity newspaper has been selected as one of the Co-op’s good causes in its annual Local Community Fund programme.

Sign up to be a member of the Co-op, select All Together NOW! (36854) as your cause, and we will start getting 1% of what you spend on certain products and services from now until October!

What’s more, you will get an additional 5% to spend at any Co-op food store, or towards any Co-op legal costs or Co-op Funeralcare bills.

It’s a win-win situation, and all it will cost you is the £1 membership fee.

Last year, £17m was handed out to over 4,000 local causes across the UK.

You can apply to become a member:

by phone: 0800 023 4708

by picking up a temporary card in any Co-op food store

online: by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership

Check out our special Co-op page at …

www.membership.coop.uk/causes/36854