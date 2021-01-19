MEET Helen McLoughlin – our first ever Development Officer.

Helen, who has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial sales at the Liverpool Echo, Trinity, and Reach, takes immediate responsibility for all advertising, sponsorships and funding opportunities.

Helen said: “I’ve been fortunate to have had a long and rewarding career with the Echo, Trinity and Reach. Now I’m really looking forward to ensuring that All Together NOW! becomes an even better publication that can help even more people and organisations across the region.”

One of Helen’s first aims is to forge more relationships with public sector bodies. She said: “All Together NOW! is perfectly placed to help health trusts and councils get vital messages to huge numbers of readers who are faced with disability and long-term health issues.”

All Together NOW! was launched in 2005 with funding from the former North West Development Agency, Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, and a number of other grants.

Since then the newspaper has gone from strength to strength, winning a string of community and media awards, attracting funding from a number of local charitable trusts including the Steve Morgan Foundation, John Moores Foundation, PH Holt Foundation, Eleanor Rathbone Charitable Trust, Medicash Foundation, the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund and the Liverpool Metro Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Fund.

Funding for Helen’s new role has been provided jointly by the Government’s Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Steve Morgan Foundation.

A bumper spring edition of All Together NOW! is due to roll off the Echo presses towards the end of next month and you can be a part of it, benefitting from our unique and sought after audience!

Contact helen@alltogethernow.org.uk or tel 0151 929 3912 / 07511 839397