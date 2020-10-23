UNITED Utilities is appealing for customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 to get in touch so they can help.

Their ‘Back on Track’ scheme is aimed at customers who receive benefits or tax credits and are struggling with their water bill payments due to their income being affected by COVID restrictions.

Jane Haymes, affordability manager at United Utilities, said: “We know that many of our customers have already been impacted by coronavirus over the previous seven months and even more will be affected by new restrictions being introduced across many parts of the North West.

“Our Back on Track scheme is a way we can help those customers who need our support the most by reducing their annual bill until the end of March 2021.

“We would encourage customers to get in touch with us whether they’ve been previously furloughed under the Job Retention Scheme or are likely to be affected by the Job Support Scheme being introduced on 1st November.

“Even if you don’t meet our criteria for the Back on Track scheme there are other ways we can make your water bills more affordable until these restrictions are eventually lifted.”

For further details about the scheme please visit www.unitedutilities.com/difficulty-paying-bill

To apply, customers can either compete the online affordability form https://myaccount.unitedutilities.com/difficultypayingbill or call us on 0800 072 6765.