THE GROUNDS of two Wirral hospitals are set become a canvas of colour over the next few weeks.

A stunning blanket of very special flowers will soon cover the grassed areas at Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge hospitals.

Phil Crawford, community fundraiser at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, said: “Our Wirral Rainbow Flower display is one way the public can show their support for our hospitals during the pandemic – and a very special way to remember a loved one.”

The flowers, which have been made at the British Ironworks in Shropshire, are being sold for a suggested price of £25 each. Once the installation is complete, your flower will be posted to you as a memory to keep forever.