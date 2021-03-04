COUNCILS can now get funding to install Changing Places toilets in their leisure and tourism buildings to help disabled people who are unable to use standard accessible loos.

Regional Growth Minister Luke Hall has announced a £30m fund, following changes to statutory guidance that came into effect in January that made the provision of Changing Places toilets compulsory in certain new buildings.

More than 250,000 people across the country will benefit from the toilets, which are larger and fitted with hoists, changing benches and space for carers.

Mr Hall said: “For too long, the lack of suitable toilet facilities has meant disabled people have faced major difficulties when they shop, go out, or travel and this should not be the case.”

Robert Burley, director of campaigns at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “This is a big step towards tackling the exclusion that many disabled people, including those with muscle-wasting conditions, experience when they are out and about.”

There are currently around 1,200 registered Changing Places toilets in England.