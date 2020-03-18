AN online portal and dedicated social media feeds about coronavirus have been set up by Liverpool City Council and local health chiefs.

Driven by Liverpool City Council and supported by NHS colleagues at Public Health England North West and Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the online portal is supported by dedicated Facebook and Twitter pages.

They are designed to be the first point of call for local residents wanting the latest official information and advice on coronavirus and the impact on Liverpool.

They will also signpost to other trusted sources, as part of a drive to meet the demand for accurate information from local residents. It is part of a drive to ramp up communications with the public as the UK prepares for more cases.

The feeds will be updated on a regular basis throughout the day with information as it breaks.

The URL links are:

www.liverpool.gov.uk/coronavirus

www.twitter.com/COVIDLiverpool

www.facebook.com/COVIDLiverpool