Playing a role: Play packs are put together at Merseyside Play Action Council (MPAC)

LIVERPOOL City council has praised a community initiative for ensuring that over 1,600 families received a boost to their kitchen cupboards during the pandemic.

Positive about Play, led by Liverpool Charity and Voluntary Services (LCVS) and Merseyside Play Action Council (MPAC), has distributed funding to 35 play schemes in the city which have given out almost 6,000 food hampers, lunches, breakfasts, and food bags since 3 April.

Funding to feed families was donated by The Mayor’s Hardship Fund, The Youth & Play Service, LCVS, and The John Moores Foundation.

The families that have received the deliveries are usually supported by the schemes in the school holidays.

Over 4,500 arts and crafts play packs have also been given out, with 650 more being given to Liverpool City Council’s children’s centres.

Funding for the play packs was given by LCVS, Liverpool City Region through the Community Foundation For Merseyside, the Steve Morgan Foundation, and the PH Holt Foundation.

The support will continue until 12 June. By then, the partnership will have given over £77,500 in grants and plans are now being made to support up to 72 play schemes throughout the summer holiday period.

Cllr Barbara Murray, cabinet members for education, employment and skills, said: “This is yet another example of the incredible drive that there has been in the city to make sure that our vulnerable families are kept safe and well. We are always proud of how our communities pull together, the last few weeks have proved that again and again.

“As well as the food the play packs have also meant that we have been able to keep children engaged which will give their wellbeing a further boost.”

Colin Heaney, Co-CEO, LCVS, said: “We look forward to getting the play schemes back up and running when it’s safe to do so, but in the meantime we will do everything we can to support children and families across the city.”

Kevin McIntyre, manager, MPAC, said: “Positive About Play is a unique collaboration between the third sector, Liverpool City Council and charitable trusts. This collaboration enables the people of Liverpool to consistently achieve great things for their communities especially during difficult times.”