A NEW helpline has been set up to support people in Liverpool who need to self-isolate during the next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid Isolation Advice Line has been created to help people who need to self-isolate to find support to stay at home.

Nationally, the Government has advised that shielding ended on 1 August and that no further food parcels will be available to help people stay at home.

However, there are a number of reasons why people will still be required to self-isolate and stay at home, such as :

If they have symptoms of Covid-19

Those asked to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace Service

People awaiting inpatient treatment in hospital – and post treatment

People returning to the UK from a country with higher infection rates, and the Foreign Office advice is to quarantine for 14 days upon return

Where people have been advised to self-isolate due to a local response to an outbreak

If the Government implements further national measures to return to lockdown

The contact number for Liverpool’s Covid Isolation advice line is 0151 233 3066, and is open 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

The advice line provides a range of options for people to access help in a personal financial crisis, including signposting to emergency foodbank support.

The team operating the service can also direct people to support for health and welfare issues that have been affected directly by Covid-19 or lockdown conditions, such as alcohol, poor mental health and domestic abuse, as well as help to quit smoking.

For people who need support in seeking employment, Liverpool in Work is a FREE service and has helped hundreds of people to find the right job or training.

This team can provide support regarding all aspects of finding work, training, volunteering and access to latest vacancies. They offer advice and guidance both over the phone and by email at liverpoolinwork@liverpool.gov.uk or 0151 233 5312.

For people suffering financial hardship, Liverpool City Council urges people to contact approved agencies such as:

Citizens Advice Liverpool – 0344 848 7700

Age Concern – 0151 330 5678

Councillor Paul Brant, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “The realities of this virus means a lot of people will need to self-isolate, often with no notice, and we would urge people to plan ahead for this. It is vitally important that people who need to self-isolate stay at home to avoid the risk of further transmission of the infection.

“Clearly self-isolating can be also be detrimental to mental, as well as physical, health and we are acutely aware of the need to provide support to people who find themselves in this situation.

“I’m delighted as city council we have been able to offer a huge amount of support for the most vulnerable in our communities and this advice helpline is another example of the lengths we are going to help those who need it most.”