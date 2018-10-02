The autumn issue of All Together NOW! has hit the streets – and we have teamed up with the Steve Morgan Foundation to tell you about the fantastic help and support they are giving to lots of charities.

Through its Enable funding programme, the Foundation is also providing essential items of equipment for individuals.

Steve Morgan CBE, founder of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “There are many people in financial hardship who are not getting equipment they need. Items such as wheelchairs, buggies, communication aids, special beds – all the things that can make a huge difference to the quality of lives for these families.

“This is why we are so excited and extremely proud of our Enable programme. We have already helped lots of people. Now we want to help even more people.”

Karen Charles, Enable Funding Officer with the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “To be eligible for support, applicants must live in Merseyside, Cheshire (west of M6), North Wales and North Shropshire.

“However, we must point out that the grants are discretionary and, sadly, we will be unable to grant every request.”

Tel 01829 782808

www.stevemorganfoundation.org.uk

Click here to check out the autumn issue of All Together NOW!