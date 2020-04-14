Allied Vehicles provide a great service to countless All Together NOW! readers. Here’s how they are helping customers during this very stressful time …

Emergency HomeStay™ Vehicle Care

During these exceptional times, your safety remains our top priority. Where travel in your wheelchair is absolutely necessary (for example, to visit the hospital, doctor, pharmacy or supermarket) and alternative transport can’t be arranged we’ve created a dedicated emergency vehicle care team. They’ll visit your home to attend to major accessibility issues you may have with your car and attempt to repair the fault.

What is an Emergency Repair?

If you’re unable to use your ramp or electric winch to enter the vehicle for essential travel or if the safety of the wheelchair passenger is compromised by a broken restraint or seatbelt, our customer care team will take notes of your issues over the phone to establish if we have the means and parts to fix the fault. Please note we’re not in a position to provide an immediate prognosis and will have to call you back. Once the assessment is complete and if a fix can be managed, we’ll arrange to have a technician visit your home complete a roadside fix.

We’ll not be able to attend any non-essential repairs, for example, a rattle, until we are fully operational and we would request you leave the telephone lines free for customers requesting genuinely essential help.

Social Distancing

To ensure we’re following Government advice on social distancing, our technician will ask that upon our arrival, you post your car key through your letterbox. Thereafter, they will update you on your repair via telephone.

What We Ask of You

We ask you to think and act responsibly both for your safety and ours. As our resource is limited, please only request this emergency service if travel in your wheelchair accessible vehicle is absolutely necessary and alternative means of transport can’t be arranged.

Furthermore, we ask and thank you in advance for your patience as wait times will be longer than usual while our business continues to operate under a reduced workforce. To contact our emergency vehicle repair care team, please call 0800 916 3019.

Other Helpful Numbers

If you’re a Motability customer, you should continue to use the dedicated numbers set out in your contract for other vehicle issues. As with Allied Mobility, you should only contact them if travel in your WAV is absolutely essential.