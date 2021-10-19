THE Postal Museum in London won Best Accessible Museum award in the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award 2021.

Judges were impressed by the range of services available, including a Changing Places toilet, sensory bags, online information and its collaboration with young people at Ambitious about Autism.

Hannah Clipson, Community Learning Manager at The Postal Museum said: “It is especially rewarding to receive this recognition judged by families with additional needs. It is a real testament to everyone’s hard work and commitment to bringing a visit to The Postal Museum to life for all visitors.”