SHARE

THE Postal Museum in London won Best Accessible Museum award in the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award 2021.

Judges were impressed by the range of services available, including a Changing Places toilet, sensory bags, online information and its collaboration with young people at Ambitious about Autism.

Hannah Clipson, Community Learning Manager at The Postal Museum said: “It is especially rewarding to receive this recognition judged by families with additional needs. It is a real testament to everyone’s hard work and commitment to bringing a visit to The Postal Museum to life for all visitors.”

  • Overall Winner and Best Small Museum: Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery, Alnwick
  • Best Medium Museum: London Transport Museum
  • Best Large Museum: Horniman Museum and Gardens, London
  • Best Digital Activity: National Museum Wales – Museum Sleepover: At Home and The Whitworth, Manchester – Play Live

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/may5on483v3j/public_html/wp-content/themes/Newsmag/includes/wp_booster/td_block.php on line 352

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR