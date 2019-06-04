SUMMER’S HERE – and to help you keep your garden in full bloom we have TEN stylish waterbutts to give away, courtesy of United Utilities.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply email your name, address and phone number to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk

Please insert “water butt” in the subject line. Closing date: Friday 26 July.

Here are a few tips to keep your garden in full bloom . . .

TIP 1: Plan your garden

Try planting drought-resistant plants, such as lavender. It looks fabulous and requires a lot less water.

TIP 2: Water out of hours

Water your garden in the early morning or late evening, when less water is lost through evaporation. Aim for the plant roots, not the leaves.

TIP 3: Ditch the hosepipe

A watering can uses far less water than a hosepipe or sprinkler, and the smaller droplets are better for your plants.

TIP 4: Use mulch for moisture

Add a layer of mulch (e.g. bark chips, manure) over your soil to help retain moisture and keep weeds at bay.

Water Butt Competition Terms and Conditions – June 2019