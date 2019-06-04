SUMMER’S HERE – and to help you keep your garden in full bloom we have TEN stylish waterbutts to give away, courtesy of United Utilities.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply email your name, address and phone number to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk
Please insert “water butt” in the subject line. Closing date: Friday 26 July.
Here are a few tips to keep your garden in full bloom . . .
TIP 1: Plan your garden
Try planting drought-resistant plants, such as lavender. It looks fabulous and requires a lot less water.
TIP 2: Water out of hours
Water your garden in the early morning or late evening, when less water is lost through evaporation. Aim for the plant roots, not the leaves.
TIP 3: Ditch the hosepipe
A watering can uses far less water than a hosepipe or sprinkler, and the smaller droplets are better for your plants.
TIP 4: Use mulch for moisture
Add a layer of mulch (e.g. bark chips, manure) over your soil to help retain moisture and keep weeds at bay.
Water Butt Competition Terms and Conditions – June 2019
- This free competition is open to United Utilities Water Limited’s (UUW) customers only. For these purposes, “customer” means any person over the age of 18 whose permanent residence is a domestic dwelling which is supplied with water by Unfortunately, this competition is not open to persons aged under 18 years old.
- In these terms and conditions, “You” means any person who seeks to enter into the competition. “Us”, “we” and “our” refers to UUW.
- Employees, agencies or suppliers of UUW and of the group of companies of which UUW is part (UU Group) may enter this competition but in the event that such person wins this competition they hereby agree to donate the prize to a charity of their choice. UUW’s decision in relation to a person’s eligibility to enter this competition shall be final.
- To take part in this competition You must send us your name, address and phone number to Water Butt Competition, All Together Now, The Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool, L14 2EP or email your details to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk with “water butt” in the subject line.
- By entering this competition, Youare deemed to have accepted these termsand conditions, together with our Privacy Policy (as referenced in paragraph 21below) in respect of our use, storage and other processing of your personal information; and Youagree to be bound by both of these documents.
- This competition is only open to individuals who are over the age of 18 in their personal capacity and is not open to businesses. Only the person whose details have been posted or emailed to us shall be treated as the entrant, and it is not possible for any person to enter this competition on behalf of any other person.
- Only one entry per person, postal or email entry is permitted and so the first entry submitted by each person or on each postal or email entry will be accepted to take part in this competition in accordance with these termsand conditionsand any subsequent entries from the same person, on the same postal or email entry or from the same postal address or email account will not be accepted and will be automatically disregarded.
- Closing date: All entries must be received by 11:59pm 26 July 2019 (or such other date as UUW may specifyand give notice of via All Together Now magazine).All entries received after the closing date and time will not be accepted and will be automatically disregarded.
- The UU Group does not accept responsibility for network, computer, hardware, software failures or technical failures of any kind, which may restrict or delay Yousubmitting an entry by the closing date.
- The prize is one 200L Water Butt Kit worth £31.99, This kit comes complete with a push fit lockable lid, hose connector tap, stand and rain diverter kit, 20 inches long, which fits standard 68mm round plastic downpipes, or 65mm square plastic downpipes. Cost of installation of the prize is not includedand is the responsibility of the winner.Any other costs outside of the items contained in the water butt kit (as detailed above) are alsothe responsibility of the winner. There will be ten winners. The prize is subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equivalent or greater monetary value at our absolute discretion. There is no cash alternative to the prize. The prize is non-refundable, non-negotiableand non-transferable. The prize cannot be claimed by any third party on your behalf.
- The winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries which meet the criteria for entry set out in these terms and conditions.
- The winner will be chosen and notified via letter to the address provided week commencing Monday 29 July 2019 (orsuch later dateas UUW may determineand give notice of via the All Together Now Magazine).Unsuccessful entrants will not be notified. UUW reserves the right to require each winner to provide evidence that they are eligible to enter and win this competition.
- If UUW is unable to contact a winner within 14 days of the date on which they are selected to be the winner pursuant to clause 11or a winner fails to claim the prize within 14 days of being contacted by UUW or a winner fails within 14 days of being contacted by UUW to demonstrate to the satisfaction of UUW that they are eligible to enter and win the competition, then UUW shall select a replacement winner in accordance with clause 11
- UUW’s decision is final and binding in all respects on all entrants (including, without limitation,whether to accept any entry)and we will not enter into any further correspondenceor discussion.
- Please allow 28 days for delivery of the prize. UU will not be responsible for the prize (or any part of any prize) being lost, damaged or delayed in the delivery process.
- If Youwin this competition and therefore receive the prize, Youacknowledge that the prize is not manufactured or sold by us and is provided by us only as a free prize. You are responsible for inspecting the prize and ensuring that it is free from defects and safe to use before You use or install it. In so far as permitted by law, we will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate a winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of the winner taking up and/or using the prize except where it is caused by our negligence (or that of our employees). You must notify us immediately if Yoususpect that the prize is in any way defective or unsafe. You must also ensure that the prize is installed at a suitable location and Youare solely responsible for the use, installation and maintenance of it. You must ensure that Youhave the permission of the homeowner to use and install the prize at any property and Youagree that Youare solely responsible for this.
- Each prize winners’ name and county can be obtained for a period of one month after the notification date, by writing to us at the address set out below and stating the name and date of the competition.
- By entering into this competition You:
- confirm that Youare eligible to do so and are eligible to claim any prize Youmay win; and
- agree and hereby consent to allow any member of the UU Group to use your name and county of residence (and any accompanying material submitted as part of your entry) on any media (whether now known or invented in the future) for advertising and publicity purposes in relation to this competition (or in response to any enquiry we receive as referred to in paragraph 17) and for any other reasonable promotional purpose, without additional remuneration.
- This competition, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English lawand the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
- UUW reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions at any timeand to hold void, suspend, cancel or amend this competition where it becomes necessary to do so.
- Where applicable, information provided by Youin entering this competition will be used, stored and otherwise processed in line with UUW’s privacypolicywhich can be found at https://www.unitedutilities.com/privacy/.Please ensure Youhave read thisprivacy policybefore entering this competition.
- The UU Group takes the use of personal data extremely seriously and so if Youhave any queries regarding the use of your personal data by the UU Group please do not hesitate to contact us at the address referred to below.
- UUW’s contact address is: Water Butt Competition, All Together Now, Marketing Department, United Utilities Water Limited, Lingley Mere Business Park, Lingley Green Avenue, Great Sankey, Warrington WA5 3LP (company number 02366678).