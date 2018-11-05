COMMUNITY housing projects and charities are being urged to put their case forward as Nationwide – the UK’s biggest building society – makes £500,000 available to help make a difference to communities across the North West and North Midlands.

The Society is inviting applications for grants of up to £50,000 for housing projects that will strengthen local communities by supporting the most vulnerable, that find new approaches to increasing the supply of housing or by reinventing renting for both tenants and landlords.

Applications will be accepted from across the North West and North Midlands, including Greater Manchester, Lancashire, Staffordshire, Cumbria and Merseyside.

Heather Hazley, Nationwide’s Regional Director for the North West and North Midlands Region, said: “As a building society, ensuring that everyone has a place fit to call home is at the heart of what we do. Nationwide was founded to help people save and borrow money for land and materials to build their own homes. One hundred and thirty years on, we still have the same core purpose – helping people into homes of their own.

“We recognise there is a housing crisis, resulting in many people living in unsuitable, insecure or unaffordable accommodation. So, we are delighted to be able to award £500,000 to communities across the North West and North Midlands to support housing projects and make a real difference.”

A Community Board, which is comprised of Nationwide members, employees and housing experts has been appointed. The Board will review all the grant applications and award grants of up to £50,000. The Board and Nationwide branches within the region will also be providing time and expertise to these charities.

So far Nationwide has awarded £1.25 million in grants to 43 projects in other parts of the UK. This is part of a wider Community Grants programme through which Nationwide is investing £22 million in housing projects across the UK over five years. The programme is being delivered with support from the UK Community Foundations programme, the national network for all accredited Community Foundations across the UK.

Nationwide is now inviting applications for housing community projects in the North West and North Midlands until 7 December 2018. Full details can be found at www.na tionwide.co.uk/communityfunding or in local Nationwide branches in this region.

Heather Hazley continues: “Our members voted for us to donate at least 1% of our pre-tax profits to good causes and asked that we focus on tackling housing issues.

“This is a fantastic way for them to make a difference to their local communities and tell us exactly where our funding should be focused – after all, our members know their communities better than anyone else, both in the North West and North Midlands region and across other regions of the UK. We urge local housing projects and charities in that area to get involved and make an application, so we can make a real difference and deliver the best possible results, together.”