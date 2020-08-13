MORE than 50,000 people have started learning British Sign Language (BSL) thanks to the phenomenal success of a new digital engagement campaign by the disability charity Sense.

‘Sense Sign School’, which launched in May, invites the public to sign up for free online classes, taught by Tyrese Dibba, a Deaf and partially sighted 15-year-old student from Birmingham.

The campaign has been promoted on Facebook and Instagram, and everyone that signs-up is taken on an email journey and receives a new BSL video lesson every day, for five days.

The initial target was 7,000 sign-ups over the course of three months, and this was beaten in its first week.

Tyrese and his family have been supported by Sense since he was six months old. He receives support from specialist support workers, attends events and participates in Sense Holidays.

He said: “I want more people to learn to sign, so Deaf people don’t get excluded. You should be able to chat to someone, whatever their disability might be. After all, no one likes feeling left out.”

Sense Director of Engagement Chris Jarret said: “Hundreds of thousands of people who are Deaf use BSL as their first language, and if more people are able to use it, we can ensure that less people are left out, which is our charity’s mission.

“Everyone at Sense is tremendously excited about the campaign and believe it will help us acquire new supporters which will be vital for achieving our ambition of supporting more families and disabled people in future.”

Sense Sign School campaign ends on Monday.