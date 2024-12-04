What’s on in theatreland this winter

Phylip Harries stars in Theatr Clwyd’s Mother Goose rock ‘n’ roll panto

Until Jan 18: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto: Rapunzel. Everyman, Liverpool. Packed with plenty of silliness and heaps of sparkle, this is a show that will have you singing and dancing along, no matter what your age. Michael Stark back as Dame Debbie Updo. Also starring Adam Keast, Zoe West, Rebecca Levy, Emma Bispham. Ben Boskovic plays Prince Timotei and Ai Kumar is Rapunzel. Signed, Dec 17. Relaxed, Jan 7. Captioned, Jan 18.

Until Jan 19: Mother Goose – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Phylip Harries and co return to the redeveloped main theatre with all that makes the Mold pantos so very special. Signed, Dec 13, Jan 4; audio described, Dec 7, Jan 16; captioned, Dec 23, Jan 10; relaxed, Jan 15.

Until Jan 4: The Jungle Book. Octagon, Bolton. A wild and wonderful adventure for Christmas. This madcap jungle adventure will take you on twists and turns as Mowgli learns the law of the jungle. Can he outwit the ferocious tiger Shere Khan and confront the dangers in his path with the help of his friends? Signed /captioned, Dec 6; audio described, Dec 7; relaxed, Jan 3.

Dec 1: Count Arthur Strong’s Christmas Carol. The Lowry, Salford.

Dec 2-7: Only Fools & Horses The Musical. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Audio described/signed, Dec 4.

Dec 2: Love Actually in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 2: Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Mad, Bad and Dangerous. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 3-Jan 5: Come From Away. The Lowry, Salford. Smash hit show shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these “come from aways” into their lives with open hearts. Audio described/touch tour, Dec 15/Jan 2; captioned, Dec 13; dementia friendly, Dec 15.

Dec 3-Jan 4: The Rocky Horror Show. Playhouse, Liverpool. The story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Dec 3-Jan 12: Wicked. Palace Theatre, Manchester. The magic that shaped the destinies of two unlikely friends on their remarkable journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Audio described, Dec 17; signed, Dec 19; captioned, Jan 8.

Dec 3-7: Here You Come Again – The Dolly Parton Musical. Empire, Liverpool.

Dec 4: Tenessee Country Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 5: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 5-Jan 5: Aladdin. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Dec 6-Jan 4: A Christmas Carol. The Lowry, Salford. The classic Dickens story comes to life in this musical. Audio described/touch tour Dec 21; signed, Dec 21; dementia friendly, Dec 21.

Dec 6-Jan 5: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Dec 6-29: Sleeping Beauty. Storyhouse, Chester. Audio described/signed, Dec 8; relaxed, Dec 14; captioned, Dec 15.

Dec 7-29: Jack & The Beanstalk. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The Trots are so poor they don’t have a bean to their name, and what is more there is a giant terrifying the village. Come and see if Jack can defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn the Trots’ fortunes around in this hilarious family pantomime. Llandudno’s favourite funny man John Evans returns to the stage by popular demand. Signed and audio described, Dec 15; relaxed, Dec 27.

Dec 7-31: Cinderella. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Dec 7: LIPA Christmas Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 8: The Bootleg Beatles in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 10-Jan 5: Stick Man. The Lowry, Salford. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? Audio described/touch tour, Dec 21; relaxed, Dec 23; signed, Dec 27.

Dec 11: Kate Rusby. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 11-Jan 5: Disney’s Aladdin. Empire, Liverpool.

Dec 13-Jan 5: Dick Whittington. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Audio described/signed, Dec 19

Dec 13-24: Beauty and the Beast. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 13-30: Rudolph The Reindeer’s Christmas Roadshow. Octagon, Bolton.

Dec 13: Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 14: White Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 14-Jan 5: Cinderella. Opera House, Manchester. ason Manford is back as Prince Charming and joined by Ben Nickless and Myra DuBois. Relaxed performance, Dec 30.

Dec 17-18. Spirit of Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 20: Candlelight Carols. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 21-23: Spirit of Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 21-22: Family Concert: Santa Comes to Town! Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 22 and Dec 24: It’s a Wonderful Life. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Beset with problems, George Bailey – played by James Stewart – finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve. His impish guardian angel shows him what his hometown would be like without him, and shocked by what he sees, George begs to return to the problems of the present.

Dec 23: Organ Sleigh Ride. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 24: The Muppet Christmas Carol. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 28-Dec 31: Little Penguin’s First Christmas. The Lowry, Salford.

Dec 29: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Horrors in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 31: Thank You for the Music: ABBA on New Year’s Eve. Show-stopping orchestral celebration of the band’s songs.

Jan 1: New Year’s Day Proms. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 2: Dick Whittington. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Relaxed performance.

Jan 7-18: An Inspector Calls. The Lowry, Salford. Signed, Jan 15; touch tour, Jan 18; audio described, Jan 18.

Jan 8: Taylormania. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 9: Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Jan 10: Varna International Ballet – Swan Lake. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 10: The Chicago Blues Brothers – The Repeated Tour. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 11: Varna International Ballet – The Nutcracker. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 11: Messiah. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 12: Some Guys Have All The Luck. William Aston Hall, Wrexham. Rod Stewart tribute show.

Jan 12: The Glenn Miller Orchestra. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 12: Everton Legends – 40th Anniversary. Empire, Liverpool. Graeme Sharp, Tony Cottee, Ian Snodin and Peter Reid.

Jan 13: Romeo and Juliet. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 14: Swan Lake. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 15: The Nutcracker. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 15: Psychic Sally. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 15: An Evening with Jeff Stelling. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 16-22: Jake Lambert: The Sunshine Kid. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 16-19: Shen Yun: China Before Communism. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Jan 16-18: Annie. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 16: San Lake. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 16: Northern Live. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 16: Sathnam Sanghera. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 16: The George Michael Legacy. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 17-18: The Classic Rock Show. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 17: Rat Pack Live. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 17: Buble by Candlelight. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 17: Justin Moorhouse. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 17: Paradise Found. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 17: The Rod Stewart Songbook. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 17: A Tribute to the Carpenters. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 17: Chrissy Rock – Stand Up To Suicide. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 17: An Evening with Jeff Stelling. William Aston Hall, Wrexham. Guests include Paul Merson and Bianca Westwood.

Jan 17: London Symphonic Rock Orchestra. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jan 18-19: The Little York. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 18: The Nutcracker. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 18: Steptoe and Son Live. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 18: Some Guys Have All The Luck. Rhyl Pavilion. Rod Stewart tribute show.

Jan 18: Chris McCausland. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 18: Beautiful Trauma: Tribute to Pink. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 19: Jack and His Giant Stalk. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Adult panto.

Jan 19: The Classic Rock Show. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 19: Some Guys Have All The Luck. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 19: Beautiful Trauma (Pink Tribute). Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 19: Milton Jones: Ha!milton. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 20-25: Bat Out of Hell. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 20-25: Only Fools and Horses. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jan 21-25: Calamity Jane. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 22-Feb 1: Animal Farm. Octagon, Bolton. When the downtrodden animals of Manor Farm overthrow their master and take over, they imagine it is the beginning of a life of freedom and equality for all.

Jan 22: Peter Andre starring in The Best of Frankie Valli. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 22: Milton Jones: Ha!milton. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 23: The G-D Father Returns. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 23: Mark Thomas: Gaffa Tapes. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Jan 23: Psychic Sally. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 23: An Evening of Burlesque. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 24: Totally Tina. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jan 24: Jason Mountford. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 24: Eclipse – The Pink Floyd Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 24: An Evening with Jeff Stelling. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Jan 24: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 24: An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Ward Thomas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 24: Lost in Music. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 25: Jack and His Giant Stalk. Lyceum, Crewe. Adult panto.

Jan 25: Nina Conti: Whose Face Is It Anyway? Playhouse, Liverpool.

Jan 25: Sanctum Santorium. The Brindley, Runcorn. Alternative rock of the 80s.

Jan 26: Ben Thomas as Elvis. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 26: An Evening with Aggers. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 26: Nina Conti: Whose Face is it Amway? Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 26: Giovanni – The Last Dance. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 27-28: Acosta Danza – Nutcracker in Havana. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 27: Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 27: Giovanni – The Last Dance. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 28-Feb 1: NOW That’s What I Call a Musical. Opera House, Manchester.

Jan 28-29: Shen Yun: China Before Communism. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Jan 28: Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 28: Queen Extravaganza. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 29-Feb 1: Buffy Revamped. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 29: Greg Davis: Full Fat Legend. Empire, Liverpool.

Jan 29: Psychic Sally. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jan 29: Jason Fox: Life At The Limit. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 30-Feb 1: 10 Nights. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 30: London Symphonic Orchestra. The Lowry, Salford.

Jan 30: Blackpool Gang Show Goes Around the World. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 30: Michael starring Ben. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jan 30: Jason Fox: Life at the Limit. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Jan 30: Al Murray – Guv Island. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 30: Showaddywaddy. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 30: Queenz: Drag Me to the Disco. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jan 31-Feb 1 Chris McCausland: Yonks! Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jan 31: Barry Steele & Friends – The Roy Orbison Story. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Jan 31: Jason Fox: Life At The Limit. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jan 31: Back in the Day. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. From MTV to Glastonbury.

Feb 1-12: 025 Dance. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Feb 1-2: Hope Mill – Nine in Concert. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 1: Drag Me To The 80s. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Feb 1: Man in the Mirror – Tribute to Michael Jackson. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 2: UK Pink Floyd Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 2: Matt Forde: End of an Era. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 2: Puccini Madama Butterfly. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 2: Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe. Empire, Liverpool.

Feb 2: Turn the Beat Around. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Feb 2: Al Murray – Guv Island. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 2: The ELO Show. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 2: Cutting Crew. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 2: The History of Rock. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Feb 4-9: Rita, Sue and Bob Too! Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Feb 4-8: The Shark is Broken. The Lowry, Salford. Dive into the drama behind the scenes of Hollywood’s first blockbuster. Signed, audio described, touch tour, Feb 6.

Feb 4-8: The Merchant of Venice. Playhouse, Liverpool. Tensions in London’s East End are rising and Shylock, a resilient single mother and hard-working businesswoman, is desperate to protect her daughter’s future. When the charismatic merchant Antonio comes to her for a loan, a high-stakes deal is struck. Will Shylock take her revenge, and who will pay the ultimate price?

Feb 4-8: Kinky Boots. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Musical starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe.

Feb 4: Goddesses – A History with Jasmine Elmer. Storyhouse, Chester.

Feb 4: Psychic Sally. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 4: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 5-9: Floella Benjamin’s Coming to England. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 5-7: Heartbreak: The Tom Petty Show. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Tribute show.

Feb 5: Vacant. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. All the hits, attitude and fashion of the Punk and New Wave era are brought to the stage by this incredibly talented cast of musicians, singers and dancers that will take you on a rollercoaster ride you will never forget.

Feb 5: Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity. Storyhouse, Chester.

Feb 6: Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 6: Walk Like a Man. William Aston Hall, Wrexham. Franki Valli tribute show.

Feb 6: Spice Girls Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 7-Mar 8: Shirley Valentine. Octagon, Bolton. Signed/captioned, Feb 25; audio described, Mar 1.

Feb 7: Showaddywaddy. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Feb 7: Screening – Les Miserables: The Staged Concert Live. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 7: Beyond the Barricade. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Music from Les Miserables.

Feb 7: Ellen Kent: La Boheme. Empire, Liverpool.

Feb 7: Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Feb 7: Dave Finnegan’s Commitments. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 7: Spice Girls Experience. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 8: Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert – A Tribute to Adele. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 8: UK Pink Floyd Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 8: Bootleg Eagles. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Feb 8: Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly. Empire, Liverpool.

Feb 8: FASTLOVE: The Tribute to George Michael. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 9: Queenz – Drag Me to the Disco. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 9: Giovanni – The Last Dance. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 10-16: 2005 Welsh Open – Snooker. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 10-15: Chicago. Empire, Liverpool. Musical.

Feb 11-15: The Girl on a Train. The Lowry, Salford. This gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment.

Feb 11-12: Myra’s Story. Lyceum, Crewe. The incredible story of middle-aged homeless alcoholic Myra McLaughlin living rough on the streets of Dublin.

Feb 11: John Shuttleworth: Raise The Oof. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Feb 12-15: Hold Onto Your Butts. The Lowry, Salford.

Feb 12: Paul Jones & Dave Kelly. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 12: Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 13-15: Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors/Awful Egyptians. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Feb 13: A Country Night in Nashville. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 14-Mar 8: The Peaceful Hour. Royal Court, Liverpool. Kirkby, 1985. one night in the life of a young couple whose destiny is guided by the stars. They just want to find what love means.

Feb 14-15: Under the Mersey Moon. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Danny Rogers, a struggling country musician from Liverpool, embarks on a make-or-break pilgrimage to Nashville, hoping to be discovered. Local radio legend Billy Butler and his wife Lesley join the cast.

Feb 14: Symphonic 90s. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 14: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 14: Man in the Mirror – A Michael Jackson Tribute. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 14: 60s Gold. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Feb 14: The Magic of Motown. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 15-Mar 2: The Parent Agency – The Musical. Storyhouse, Chester. New show based on David Baddiel’s bestselling book. Choosing a new mum and dad seems like a dream come true for 11-years-old Barry. But he soon learns that it isn’t as simple as it sounds…

Feb 15: Sleeping Beauty. Pavilion, Rhyl. The adult version!

Feb 15: Mercury 2025. William Aston Hall, Wrexham. Tribute show.

Feb 15: John Barrowman Laid Bare. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 15: An Evening of Burlesque. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 15: Nina Gilligan: Goldfish.

Feb 15: The Tremeloes & The Searchers Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 16: The Beatles – A Musical Celebration. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 16: Mark Thomas: Gaffa Tapes. Storyhouse, Chester.

Feb 16: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 16: Paddy McGuinness: Nearly There … Empire, Liverpool.

Feb 16: A Night to Remember – A Motown Show. Octagon, Bolton.

Feb 16: What’s Love Got to do with It? Opera House, Manchester. Tina Turner tribute show.

Feb 16: Story of Guitar Heroes. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 17: Su Pollard – Still Fully Charged. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 17: Manchester United Legends. Opera House, Manchester. Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister.

Feb 18-22: Dear Evan Hansen. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Musical. Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.

Feb 18-22: The Baddies. Playhouse, Liverpool. A laugh-out-loud riot for all the family.

Feb 18-22: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Empire, Liverpool.

Feb 18: Northern Live – Do I Love You. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 18: Queenz – Drag Me To The Disco. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 19: An Evening with Geoff Hurst. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 19: Killer Couples with Emma Kenny.

Feb 19: An Evening with Jeff Stelling. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 19: Folk Horror. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Feb 19: Ministry of Science LIVE – Science Saved the World. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Feb 20-22: Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock Eternal Love – The Musical. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 20-21: John Bishop: Back At It. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Feb 20: MANIA – The Abba Tribute. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 20: Sing-a-Long a The Greatest Showman/Greece. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Feb 20: Fireman Sam Live! The Great Camping Adventure. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 21: Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 21: H Ariana Live. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Feb 21: Chris de Burgh. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 21: Ellen Kent: La Boheme. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 22: Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 22-23: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Feb 22: Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Feb 22: Killer Couples with Emma Kenny. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Feb 23: The Little Mermaid. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Feb 23: Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 23: WSO: East Meets West. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Feb 23: Ellen Kent: La Traviata. Opera House, Manchester.

Feb 23: Taylormania – All Era. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 23: John Partridge – Dancing Man. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 24: Bat Out of Hell. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Musical.

Feb 24: Alison Moyet. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 24: The Little Mermaid. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Feb 25-Mar 2: Frozen Light: The Ancient Oak of Balador. The Lowry, Salford. A multi-sensory experience for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities and companions.

Feb 25-Mar 1: The Merchant of Venice 1936. The Lowry, Salford. Tensions in London’s East End are rising and Shylock, a resilient single mother and hardworking businesswoman, is desperate to protect her daughter’s future. Audio described/touch tour, Feb 26; signed, Mar 1.

Feb 25-Mar 1: Ghost Stories. The Lowry, Salford. More spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever. Signed, Feb 26; audio described/touch tour, Feb 27.

Feb 25-Mar 1: An Inspector Calls. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the prosperous Birling family home, their peaceful dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. Audio described, Mar 1.

Feb 25: James Martin. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The celebrity chef is back on the road.

Feb 25: Pretty Vacant – The Story of New Wave and Punk. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 26-Mar 9: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Opera House, Manchester. Musical.

Feb 26-Mar 2: Rita, Sue & Bob Too! Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Two girls from a rundown council estate are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money by babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle . . .

Feb 26: Queen Extravaganza. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 26: Clinton Baptiste. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 27: Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 27: James Martin. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 27: Clinton Baptiste: Roller Ghoster. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Feb 28: Rob Lamberti Presents Perfectly George. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Feb 28-Mar 1: Cabaret Dunbar: The Missing Star. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Feb 28-Mar 1: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake. Empire, Liverpool.

Feb 28: John Barrowman: Laid Bare. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Feb 28: Banff Film Festival. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Feb 28: Lou Sanders: No Kissing in the Bingo Hall. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 28: Jack Savoretti. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Feb 28: Dreamtime Fellrunner. Storyhouse, Chester. Poetic, fun and moving exploration of Julie Carter’s running exploits on the Lakeland fells.

Mar 1-29: Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine. Everyman, Liverpool. Life-affirming story of one woman’s journey of self-discovery. Playing Shirley is Liverpool actor Helen Carter, most recently in Boys From The Blackstuff at the Royal Court.

Mar 1: Barbara. Storyhouse, Chester (2.30pm). Warm and affectionate show featuring plenty of belly laughs and a good singsong in a show that explores dementia, revealing what it means to care for someone you love when they lose their way.

Mar 1: Hometown Glory – Candlelight Concert. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 1: Lou Sanders: No Kissing in the Bingo Hall. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Mar 1: An Evening of Burlesque. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 2: Chris McCausland. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 2: Jim Davidson – The Next Chapter. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 2: Franck Symphony in D minor. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 2: Gareth Gates Sings Frankie. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 3-8: The Rocky Horror Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 3: Brit Floyd: Wish You Were Here. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 4-8: NOW That’s What I Call a Musical. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 4-8: War Horse. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Musical taking you from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France Mar 5-8: Made in Dagenham. Lyceum, Crewe. Musical. Essex, 1968. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant drops female workers’ pay, working mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them.

Mar 4: All Blood Runs Red. The Lowry, Salford. The extraordinary true life of Eugene Bullard – runaway, circus entertainer, boxer, night club owner, World War One fighter pilot, jazz drummer, spy, and civil rights activist.

Mar 5-8: Boys from the Blackstuff. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. 80s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money.

Mar 5: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 5: Fish. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 5: Celebrating Celine. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 6-8: Birmingham Royal Ballet – Cinderella. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 6: Murder Staged. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 6: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Mar 7-8: Karen. The Brindley, Runcorn. Lynne Fitzgerald’s new, one-woman comedy.

Mar 7: Taylormania. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 7: Harry Hill. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 8: TRASH! Storyhouse, Chester. Four creative workers give a new life to all kind of waste.

Mar 8: Jason Donovan – Doin’ Fine. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 8: Martin Kemp: Back to the 80s DJ Set. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 9: Pride of Ireland. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Mike Denver and Dominic Kirwin.

Mar 9: Beyond the Barricade. Lyceum, Crewe. Music from Les Miserables.

Mar 10: Ben Fogle: Wild. The Lowry, Salford. Ben’s amazing encounters with people and animals, how they changed his life… and the discovery of helping you find your Ocean of Possibility Mar 11-22: Blood Brothers. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 11-15: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Timeless musical about absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts (Liam Fox).

Mar 11-15: Do I Love You? Octagon, Bolton. This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1973 or 2023?

Mar 11-15: Ghost Stories. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Mar 11: Ben Fogle: Wild. Storyhouse, Chester. Ben’s amazing encounters with people and animals, how they changed his life… and the discovery of helping you find your Ocean of Possibility.

Mar 11: Pride of Ireland. The Brindley, Runcorn. Mike Denver and Dominic Kirwan.

Mar 11: Sherlock versus Dracula. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 11: Giovanni – The Last Dance. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 12-13: The Smartest Giant in Town. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 12: Giovanni – The Last Dance. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 12: Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 13-14: John Bishop – Back At It. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 13: The Fureys. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 13: Jenny Éclair. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 13: An Evening with Liverpool FC Legends. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Bruce Grobbelaar, Ronnie Whelan, Gary Gillespie, Ray Houghton, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge, Steve McMahon and more!

Mar 14: Music & Laughter. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Stan Boardman, Ricky Tomlinson, Sean Styles and Gary Murphy Band.

Mar 14-15: There’s a Monster in Your Show, Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 14: Ed Patrick: Catch Your Breath. Storyhouse, Chester.

Mar 14: Perfectly Frank: A Salute to Frank Sinatra. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 14: Go Your Own Way. Pavilion, Rhyl. Fleetwood Mac tribute show.

Mar 15-16: Room on the Broom. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 15: Candace Bushnell – True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 15: Bronwen Lewis. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 15: WIFI Wars. Octagon, Bolton.

Mar 15: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 15: Opera North – The Flying Dutchman. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 16: Elkie Brooks – The Long Farewell Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 16: Mozart in Motion: Prodigy. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Mar 16: Spice Girls Experience. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 16: Sunday Night at The Grand. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 17: Anton Du Beke at the Musicals. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 17: Saving Tinderella. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 17: Wardruna. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 17: Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 18-22: Dear Evan Hansen. Storyhouse, Chester. Musical. Meet Evan: an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in.

Mar 18-22: Pig Heart Boy. Playhouse, Liverpool. Is it better to have a pig’s heart that works … than a human heart that doesn’t? Cameron is 13, and all he wants is to be normal – have friends, go to school, and dive to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But he desperately needs a heart transplant and time is running out. When he’s finally offered a new heart, Cameron must choose how far he’ll go to get his life back.

Mar 18-22: Pride and Prejudice (Sort Of …). The Lowry, Salford. Audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story. Audio described, touch tour, signed, Mar 22.

Mar 18-22: Handbagged. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 18: Anton Du Beke – At The Musicals. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 18: An Audience with Liverpool Legends. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. John Barnes leads the attack.

Mar 19: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 19: Rob Beckett: Giraffe. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 20-21: Ysgol John Bright present Legally Blonde. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 20: The Greatest Barbra Streisand Concert. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Mar 20: Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 20: Phil Walker –Happy Bunny. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 20: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 20-21: Driftwood. The Lowry, Salford. An inspiring story about hope, love and belonging. All performances have integrated creative captions.

Mar 21-Apr 19: Red or Dead. Royal Court, Liverpool. Peter Mullan (Ozark, Westworld, Mum) is Bill Shankly in an amazing new show adapted from David Peace’s iconic novel.

Mar 21-22: The King’s Voice. Octagon, Bolton. Gordon Hendricks as Elvis.

Mar 21: The Funny Mummy. Storyhouse, Chester. Alyssa Kyria’s one-woman comedy show.

Mar 21: Bat To Hell – A Tribute to Meat Loaf & Jim Steinman. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Mar 21: A Spectacular Night of Queen. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 21: Mothers of the Brides. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 21: Kim Wilde. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 21: Showaddywaddy. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 21: Rave On: The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 21: Gareth Gates: Love Songs from the Movies. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 22: Al Murray: Guv Island. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 22: Sue, Matt & Phil Live! The Reunion Tour. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Quiz night with the sporting legends.

Mar 22: Country Hits Live. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 22: The Drifters. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Mar 22: Jason Donovan. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 22: Dr Rangan Chatterjee: The Thrive Tour. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 22: The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 23: The Repair Shop Live. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 23: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Opera House, Manchester.

Mar 23: Mike + The Mechanics. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 23: Katherine Ryan: Battleaxe. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 23: Su Pollard – Still Fully Charged. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 24-25: Revision on Tour: Macbeth. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 24: Manchester City Legends. The Brindley, Runcorn. Paul Dickov, Nicky Weaver and Peter Reid.

Mar 24: Mike + The Mechanics. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 24: An Evening with Kevin Sinfield. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 24: Thank You for the Music. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 25-29: Boys From The Blackstuff. Empire, Liverpool.

Mar 25-29: Little Women. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Step into the world of sisterhood, courage, ambition, as the March sisters navigate the challenges of the Civil War era, forging unbreakable bonds of love and family.

Mar 25-29: Cruel Intentions. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Smash-hit musical packed with 90s pop classics.

Mar 25-29: SIX The Musical. Storyhouse, Chester.Mar 25: An Evening with Kevin Keegan. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 26-Apr 12: Of Mice and Men. Octagon, Bolton. A gripping tale of hope and friendship. Lennie and George are unlikely best friends, two drifters bound together by a shared faith and the ambition to live the great American dream. Audio described Apr 5; signed/captioned Apr 8.

Mar 26-29: Tambo and Bones. Playhouse, Liverpool. Funny and provocative satire. Tambo and Bones journey from comedy double-act to hip-hop superstars to activists in a future America, contending with the alarming repercussions of a nation torn apart by race.

Mar 26-29: Pig Heart Boy. The Lowry, Salford. Is it better to have a pig’s heart that works … than a human heart that doesn’t? Cameron is 13, and all he wants is to be normal – have friends, go to school, and dive to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But he desperately needs a heart transplant and time is running out.

Mar 26: The Music of John Denver. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 26: Revision on Tour: Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Mar 27-29: Rita, Sue and Bob Too! Pavilion, Rhyl. (Saturday matinee performance).

Mar 27-29: Death of a Salesman. Lyceum, Crewe. The final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles. David Hayman stars.

Mar 27-28: Paddy McGuinness: Nearly There. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 27: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Tribute show.

Mar 28: David Gray: Past and Present World Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Mar 28: Diana & Lionel. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Mar 29: Ready Steady 60s Show. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Mar 29: The Night Sky Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Astronomer and author Adrian West (aka VirtualAstro) presents a glorious visual and thought-provoking experience for everyone that looks up and wonders.

Mar 29: Mahler Symphony No.3. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 29: Milton Jones: Ha!milton. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 30: Fun for Little Ones – A Tribute to Ms Rachel. The Lowry, Salford.

Mar 30: Murder She Didn’t Write. The Lowry, Salford. Will you guess whodunnit before the killer is revealed?

Mar 30: John Cale. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Mar 30: Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 31: David Gray. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Apr 1-5: Animal Farm. Playhouse, Liverpool.