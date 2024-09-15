What’s on in theatreland this autumn

FRENCH CONNECTION: Dick and Angel: Forever Home, Oct 12, Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool; Oct 13, Regent Theatre, Stoke

YOUR at-a-glance guide to what’s on in North West threatreland this autumn

Sep 15: Lipstick on Your Collar. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 15: Bowie Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 15: Tim Peake: Astronauts The Quest to Explore Space. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 15: Danny Beard: Straight Expectations. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 15: The Girls Bathroom Planet Tour. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 16: Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan – Out of the Box. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 17-19: Blackpool – What a Sh*t Place to Live. Octagon, Bolton. Dark comedy telling the tale of Billy, a gay, autistic, out-of-work actor, who has a drink and drug problem. A heart-warming story that will make you laugh and cry.

Sep 17-21: Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. Empire, Liverpool. Stunning performances from Rambert’s dancers and an iconic soundtrack from a live on-stage band.

Sep 17-21: Heathers The Musical. Storyhouse, Chester. High octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time. Audio described/signed, Sep 18.

Sep 17: The James Brown Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 17: The Ballad of Mulan. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. The real Chinese heroine that inspired Disney’s animation.

Sep 17-21: Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 18: I Like It! The Ultimate Tribute to the 60s. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 18-28: War Horse. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 18: An Evening with Guy Chambers. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The man behind the songs of Robbie Williams, Tina Turner and more.

Sep 18: ELO Again. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 19: Illegal Eagles. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 19: Legend: The Music of Bob Marley. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 19: Kane Brown: Don’t Listen to Me. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Sep 19: That’ll Be The Day. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 20: The Carpenters Story. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 20: Andy Parsons: Baffingly Optimistic. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Sep 20: Boyzlife & Blue. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 20: The Illegal Eagles. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 20: Go Your Own Way – The Legacy of Fleetwood Mac. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Sep 21-Oct 12: The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Everyman, Liverpool. Socking, savage and sadistically funny play. Padraic is mad, everyone knows that. And if, just maybe, you’d killed his beloved pet, the one thing you wouldn’t want is for him to turn up at your door. Captioned, Sep 25; audio described, Oct 3; signed, Oct 10.

Sep 21: Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary Tour. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 21: The Illegal Eagles. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 21: Garry Star: Classic Penguins. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 21: Maise Adam: Appraisal. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Sep 21: An Evening with Graham Norton. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 22: Shaun Ryder: Happy Mondays & Fridays & Saturdays & Sundays. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 22: Luther Live. Empire, Liverpool. A must of for Luther Vandross fans.

Sep 22: Marc Almond I’m Not Anyone. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 23-24: The Illegal Eagles. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 24-28: 101 Dalmatians. Empire, Liverpool. Kym Marsh takes the lead.

Sep 24-28: King Arthur. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 25-28: Wonder Boy. Playhouse, Liverpool. Heart-warming and inspiring story about the power of communication. Sonny is 12. Living with a stammer, Sonny’s only friend is Captain Chatter, a comic book hero of his own creation. When cast in the school production of Hamlet by the Headteacher, he finds the real heroes are closer than he thinks. Packed with playful humour, dazzling visuals and thrilling original music this innovative production includes live creative captioning on stage throughout. Captioned, Sep 25, 26 and 28; audio described, Sep 26; signed Sep 27; relaxed, Sep 28.

Sep 25-28: An Inspector Calls. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Sep 25: Gemma Hayes. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The Irish songwriter with a taste of her new album, Blind Faith.

Sep 25: Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Sep 25: Bowie Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 26-27: As I am Naturally by Tania Centre. The Lowry, Salford. Livestream available.

Sep 26: The Mersey Beatles. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 26: Aled Jones: Full Circle. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 27-Oct 26: Girls Don’t Play Guitar. Royal Court, Liverpool. The hit musical is back. In Liverpool in 1963 the music world was exploding. Musical talent, attitude and the knowledge that you could be anything you wanted to be saw the city flooded with bands and singers who were headed to the top. Standing tall amongst all of the boys was the world’s first all-girl rock ’n’ roll group. This is the untold true story of The Liverbirds!

Sep 27: The 80s Show. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 27: Garry Starr: Classic Penguins. Unity, Liverpool. Comedy.

Sep 27: Thank ABBA For The Music. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 28: The Haunting of Blaine Manor. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 28: Monster Disco. Unity, Liverpool. Family fun event especially for children with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and dyscalculia. Hosted by Liverpool’s Brain Charity as part of the Neurodiversity Festival (Sep 20-29).

Sep 28: The Magic of The Bee Gees. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 28: George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 29: Superslam Wrestling. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 29: Fairground Attraction. Opera House, Manchester. The 80s band are back on tour.

Sep 29: The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 30-Oct 1: KIN by Christine Mackie. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Dark comedy about family and relationships. Sisters-in-law Kay and Steph meet for the first time in years at the funeral of Robert McGregor, the most important man in both their lives. Having never been close, expectations are low, but nothing could prepare them for the revelations that lie ahead. Signed, Oct 1.

Sep 30–Oct 5: Sister Act. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. Must-see show which raises the spirits and warms the soul time after time.

Sep 30: Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 2-5: Legally Blonde The Mucical. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 2-6: Blue Man Group – Bluevolution World Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 2: Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan: Out of the Box. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 2: Nutcracker (Crown Ballet): Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 2: An Audience with Mick Miller. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 2: Myra DuBois: Be Well. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 2: Dr Louise Newson: Hormones and the Menopause The Great Debate. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 3: Magic of Motown. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 3: The Tiger Lillies: Come on Down. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 3-Nov 2: Burlesque The Musical. Opera House, Manchester. When Ali heads to the bright lights of New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs. Signed, Oct 16; audio described, Oct 23; captioned, Oct 30.

Oct 3-6: The Gruffalo. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 3: Dreamboys. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 3: Swan Lake. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 4: Andy Parsons – Baffingly Optimistic. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 4: Jay Osmond Live. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 4: The Real Thing. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Chris Amoo and Dave Smith back on tour.

Oct 4: Nish Kumar: Nish Don’t Kill My Vibe. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 4: Max Boyce. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 5: 10CC In Concert. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 5-7: Paul Carrack: How Long 50th Anniversary Tour. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 5: Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Oct 5: Deaths at Sea. Storyhouse, Chester. A small theatre company are performing their new murder-mystery play ‘Death at Sea’, but despite their best efforts, everything goes wrong!

Oct 5: Tatty Macleod: Fugue. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 5: NARPO Golden Anniversary. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 5: The Shires – The Two of Us Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 6: Dancing in the Streets. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 6: The Elvis Tribute Artists World Tour. Empire, Liverpool.

Oct 8-19: Grease. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Oct 8-20: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. Absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy.

Oct 8-12: Birdsong. Playhouse, Liverpool. Sebastian Faulks’s epic story about one man’s journey through an all-consuming love affair and into the horror of the First World War. In pre-war France, a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their world upside down. As the war breaks out over the idyll of his former life, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and through the sprawling tunnels that lie deep underground. Starring Max Bowden, best known for the role of Ben Mitchell in EastEnders.

Oct 8-9: Qudus Onikeiku – Re:INCARNATION. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 8: Bolton on Film. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 9-12: Slave: A Question of Freedon. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 9: Austen’s Women: Lady Susan. Octagon, Bolton. Meet devil-may-care black widow, Lady Susan, (“the most accomplished coquette in England”), hunting down not one, but two, fortunes; oppressed, rebellious daughter Frederica; long-suffering sister-in-law Catherine; family matriarch Mrs De Courcy; and insouciant best friend, Alicia. Starring Rebecca Vaughan.

Oct 9: Steve Hackett: Genesis Greats. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 9: Will Young. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 9: QUEENZ – Drag me to the Disco. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 10: Will Young. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 10: Clinton Baptiste: Roller Ghoster! Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 10: Ben Elton – Athentic Stupidity. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 10: Nik Kershaw The 1984 Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 10: WNO: Rigoletto (Autumn) Verdi: Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 11: WNO: Opera Favourites at the Movies (Autumn). Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 11: Carrie Hope Fletcher – Love Letters Live.

Oct 11-12: A Small Enclosed Room with Alfie Murphy. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 11: Bye Bye Baby. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute to Franki Calli & The Four Seasons.

Oct 11: Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 11: Made in Tennessee. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 11: The Makings of a Murderer. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 11: Daliso Chaponda: Feed This Black Man Again. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 12: Come What May. The Lowry, Salford. Musical tribute to Moulin Rouge.

Oct 12-13: MANIA: The ASbba Tribute. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 12: WNO: Suor Angelica/Gianni Schicchi (Autumn): Puccini. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 12: Michael starring Ben. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Oct 12: Dick and Angel: Forever Home. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The stars of the TV show Escape to the Chateau share some of their uplifting takes from France.

Oct 12: World Famous Elvis Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 13: Will Young. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 13: Elkie Brooks. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 13: Dick and Angel: Forever Home. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Oct 13: There Was an Old Ladty who Swalled a Fly. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 14: Justin Hayward’s Blue World Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 14: The Australian Pink Floyd. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Oct 14: Gilbert O’Sullivan. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 14: An Evening Without Kate Bush. Octagon, Bolton. Sarah-Louise Young and co-creator Russell Lucas pay glorious homage to the music, fans, and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music.

Oct 15-19: Play On! Playhouse, Liverpool. Set in the jazz scene of New York’s Cotton Club. This stylish retelling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Talawa’s Artistic Director Michael Buffong (A Kind of People, Royal Court; All My Sons, Talawa and Royal Exchange) fuses the thrilling music of Duke Ellington with street dance choreography. Prepare to be wowed by this musical spectacular that will have your toes tapping and hands clapping along with the timeless soundtrack.

Oct 15: Squeeze 50th Anniversary Tour. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Oct 15: Swan Lake. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 16-19: Pali and Jay’s Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 16: Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 16: Black is the Colour of My Voice. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 16: Never: An Evening with Rick Astley. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 16: Swan Lake. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 17: Kerry Ellis: Queen of the West End. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 17: The Drifters. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 17: Lived Fiction. The Lowry, Salford. Groundbreaking production in which access for deaf, disabled and neurodivergent audiences has been intricately intertwined throughout. Audio described.

Oct 17: Nish Kumar: Nish, Don’t Kill My Vibe. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 17: Greatest Hits of Motown. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 18: The Magic of The Bee Gees. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 18: Ed Byrne – Tragedy Plus Time. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 18: Jason Manford: A Manford for All Seasons (Work in Progress). Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 18: Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells Live in Cioncert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 18: Swan Lake (Imperial Classic Ballet). Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 19: Nutcracker. (Imperial Classic Ballet). Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 19: Mallory and the Mountain. Storyhouse, Chester. New musical about George Mallory’s Everest attempt in 1924.

Oct 19: Leo Sayer. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 19: Toxic. Octagon, Bolton. Serious play tackling men’s mental health focuses on two best friends. Two shows – afternoon and evening.

Oct 19: The ELO Experience. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Oct 19: Jimeoin – Who’s Your Man? Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 19: Showaddywaddy. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 20: Al Murray: Guv Island. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 20: Buddy Holly and the Cricketers. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 20: That’ll Be The Bay. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 21: That’ll Be The Day. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 21: Squeeze: 50th Anniversary Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 22-27: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Musical. Audio described, Oct 23.

Oct 22-26: Rambert in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 22-Nov 2: Stones in his Pockets. Octagon, Bolton. Dark comedy. Set in rural Ireland, a small village is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown’s romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality… Captioned, Oct 29; audio described, Oct 30.

Oct 22: Adam Kay: Uncovered. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 23-26: English National Ballet – Mary Skeaping’s Giselle.

Oct 23: An Evening with Lucinda Light. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Oct 24-26: After the Act. Playhouse, Liverpool. A new 1980’s-inspired musical about pride, protest…and abseiling lesbians. This is the story of how a moral panic gripped a nation – and a generation decided to fight back.

Oct 24: Billy Porter: Black Mona Lisa. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Oct 24: Tales from the Grand Old Lady. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Sean Styles with Everton legends Joe Royle and Peter Reid.

Oct 25: Adam Ant. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 25: Aled Jones – Full Circle. Theatre Colwyn.

Oct 26-Nov 3: Sleeping Beauty. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 26: The Elvis Years. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 26-Dec 26: Fem de la Femme. Everyman, Liverpool.

Oct 26: The Planets. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 26: A Pleasing Terror: Two Ghost Stories by MR James. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 27: Jon Ronson’s Psychopath Night. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 27: No Such Thing as a Fish. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Oct 27: Cirque: The Greatest Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 27: Al Murray. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 27: Clinton Baptiste. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 28: Il Divo. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 25: JIMEOIN – Who’s Your Man? Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 26: Supreme Queen. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 28-Nov 2: & Juliet. Empire, Liverpool. New musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Oct 29-Nov 2: Room on the Broom. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 29-Nov 2: Here You Come Again – The New Dolly Parton Musical. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 30-Nov 2: English National Ballet – Mary Skeaping’s Giselle. Palace Theatre, Manchester.

Oct 30: The Pretenders. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 30: Jane McDonald. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 31: Paddy McGuinness – Nearly There. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 31: The Nightmare Before Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Scary stuff. Parental guidance.

Oct 31: The Haunting of Blaine Manor. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 1: Sister Sledge Live featuring Kathy Sledge. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 1: Dick and Angel: Forever Home. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 1: Fleetwood Mac – Go Your Own Way. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Nov 2: Pauline Daniels: Get Me Before the Crematorium Does. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 2: Paul Weller. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 2: The Mersey Beatles. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 31: Michael Rosen. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 2: Miss Rachel UK: Tribute Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 2: Clinton Baptiste: Roller Ghoster. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 3: John Bishop: Back At It! Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 3: Ben Elton. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 3: Jane McDonald: With All My Love. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 3: The Body Snatchers. Storyhouse, Chester. Halloween special.

Nov 4-9: Chicago. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer, murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Nov 4: Gyles Brandreth. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 4: The Australian Pink Floyd. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 5-6: The Haunting of Blaine Manor. The Lowry, Salford. England, 1953. Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine Manor, said to be the most haunted building in England.

Nov 5: John Bishop: Back At It. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 5: Chrissy Rock. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 5: Jon Ronson’s Psychopath Night. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 6-9: Outpatient. The Lowry, Salford. Explosive comedy about the fantasies of human minds and the fragility of human bodies.

Nov 6-7: Jason Mountford. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 6: The Overtones Good Times Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 6: Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 6: An Audience with Monty Don. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 6: Ant Middleton. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 6: The Manfreds. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 7: I Like It! Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute to Gerry Marsden and the Swinging 60s.

Nov 7: Rachmaninov’s Symphony No.2. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 7: The Music of John Denver. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 7: The Feel-Good Christmas Concert. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 7: Psychic Sally. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 7: China Crisis. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 7: The Illegal Eagles. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 7: Give Me The Night – George Benson’s Greatest Hits. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 8-Jan 18: The Scouse Red Riding Hood. Royal Court, Liverpool. Little Red is off her head. Her nan’s in bed and the wolf’s not fed. With a pan of scouse and a loaf of of bread, she’s off to the forest where the woodsman led. Age advisory 16+ strong language throughout. No children under the age of 12. Signed, Nov 26, Jan 7; audio described, Nov 28.

Nov 8: The World Famous Elvis Show: Chris Connor. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 8: Simon Reeve: To the End of the Earth. Storyhouse, Chester. Take more journeys and plenty of wild experiences – that’s what TV adventurer Simon wants us to do.

Nov 8: Northern Live. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 8: Grace Campbell is on Heat. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 8-9: The Brief Life and Mysterious Death of Boris III. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 9: Frank Skinner – 30 Years of Dirt. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 9: Foster & Allen. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 9: Thank ABBA for the Music: Eurovision Anniversary Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 9: Count Arthur Strong is Charles Dickens in A Christmas Carol. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 9: Ned Boulting’s Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 And All That. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 9: Champagne for Lulu: Celebrating 60 years. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 9: Sir Bryn in Belshazzar’s Feast. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 10: Nathan Carter. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 10: The Music of Zimmer Vs Williams. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 10: John Barrowman – Lid Bare. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 10: Fairytale of New York. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 10: An Audience with Monty Don. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 10: Ned Boulting’s Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 And All That. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 11-23: Only Fools & Horses The Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad set to sell you something very special.

Nov 12-17: Elf The Musical. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Magical tale of orphan Buddy who crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Nov 12-16: Ghost The Musical. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Nov 12-16: Dear Evan Hansen. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 12-16: Wonder Boy. The Lowry, Salford. Heart-warming and inspiring story about the power of communication. Signed, Nov 12; audio described and touch tour, Nov 15; relaxed, Nov 14.

Nov 12: Step into Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 13: Ginger Johnson Blows Off! Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 13: Opera North: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 14: Opera North: Ruddigore. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 14: Paul Foot: Dissolve. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 14: The Manfreds. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 14: The ELO Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 14: An American in Paris. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 15: Soul Jam– The Very Best of Soul and Motown. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 15: Opera North: The Magic Flute. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 16-Jan 18: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto: Rapunzel. Everyman, Liverpool. Packed with plenty of silliness and heaps of sparkle, this is a show that will have you singing and dancing along, no matter what your age. Michael Stark back as Dame Debbie Updo. Also starring Adam Keast, Zoe West, Rebecca Levy, Emma Bispham. Ben Boskovic plays Prince Timotei and Ai Kumar is Rapunzel. Signed, Nov 20 and Dec 17. Relaxed, Jan 7. Captioned, Jan 18.

Nov 16: Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk to Drink. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 16: Opera North: The Big Opera Adventure.

Nov 16: Northern Soul. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 16: A Beautiful Noise – The Definitive Tribute to Neil Diamond. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 16: Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 17: Bye Bye Baby. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Franki Vallet tribute show.

Nov 17: Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 17: MANIA – The ABBA Tribute. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 18: Suzi Quatro. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 18: An Evening with Anton du Beke and Friends. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 18: The Australian Pink Floyd. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 19-30: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 19-30: Blood Brothers. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Nov 19-23: 1984. Playhouse, Liverpool. Shocking and fantastical when first written in 1949, Orwell’s novel has remained one of the most chillingly prescient novels of the last century.

Nov 19-23: An Inspector Calls. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 19: Brit Floyd: PULSE. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Tribute band.

Nov 19: The Nutcracker. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 19: Fairytale of New York. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Irish-inpsired Christmas concert.

Nov 19: The Stylistics. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Nov 19: The Searchers with special guests The Tremeloes. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 20: Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Nov 20: That’ll Be The Day So This Is Christmas. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 20: Aled Jones – Full Circle. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 20-23: Elf The Musical. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 20-21: Ballet Black: Heroes. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 20: Rhod Gilbert &The Giant Grapefruit. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 21: Radio GAGA. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Tribute show.

Nov 21: CIRQUE: The Greatest Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 21: Lost in Music. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 22: Buddy Holly’s Winter Dance 65th Anniversary Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 22: Mercury. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Tribute show.

Tribute show.

Nov 22: Whitney – Queen of the Night. Regent Theatre, Stoke.

Nov 22: Lost in Music. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The music of Sister Sledge, Donna Summer and all.

Nov 23-Jan 19: Mother Goose – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Phylip Harries and co return to the redeveloped main theatre with all that makes the Mold pantos so very special. Signed, Dec 13, Jan 4; audio described, Dec 7, Jan 16; captioned, Dec 23, Jan 10; relaxed, Jan 15.

Nov 22-Jan 4: The Jungle Book. Octagon, Bolton. A wild and wonderful adventure for Christmas. This madcap jungle adventure will take you on twists and turns as Mowgli learns the law of the jungle. Can he outwit the ferocious tiger Shere Khan and confront the dangers in his path with the help of his friends? Signed /captioned, Dec 6; audio described, Dec 7; relaxed, Jan 3.

Nov 23-24: Robots Live. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 23: The Sensational 60s Experience. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 23: Oh What a Night. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Nov 23: Danny Elfman’s Music from the Film of Tim Burton.

Nov 23: Tatty Macleod – Fugue. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 24: Bellowhead. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. One of the biggest folk acts are back to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Nov 24: Swan Lake: Crown Ballet. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 24: Christmas Crooners. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 25-30: Chicago. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Musical.

Nov 25: Christmas Crooners. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 25: Illegal Eagles. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 25: Northern Soul Orchestrated. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 26: Jamie Cullum. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 26-27: Fairytale of New York. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 27: The Magic of the Beatles. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 27: An Evening with Jeff Sterling & Paul Merson. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 28: Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 28: Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 28: The Magic of the Bee Gees. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 28: Fairytale of New York. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 28: Bill Ryder-Jones and Gruff Rhys. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 29: The Stylistics. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 29: Mo Gilligan. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 29: Bob Beckett: Giraffe. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 30-Jan 12: Snow White. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 30: Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 30: Nanna’s Only Fans Film. Octagon, Bolton. New black comedy from MaD Theatre Company who have had issues with addiction and mental health problems.

Nov 30: The Holiday. Empire, Liverpool. Film with live orchestra.

Dec 1: Count Arthur Strong’s Christmas Carol. The Lowry, Salford.

Dec 2-7: Only Fools & Horses The Musical. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Audio described/signed, Dec 4.

Dec 2: Love Actually in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 2: Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Mad, Bad and Dangerous. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 3-Jan 5: Come From Away. The Lowry, Salford. Smash hit show shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these “come from aways” into their lives with open hearts. Audio described/touch tour, Dec 15/Jan 2; captioned, Dec 13; dementia friendly, Dec 15.

Dec 3-Jan 4: The Rocky Horror Show. Playhouse, Liverpool. The story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Dec 3-Jan 12: Wicked. Palace Theatre, Manchester. The magic that shaped the destinies of two unlikely friends on their remarkable journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Audio described, Dec 17; signed, Dec 19; captioned, Jan 8.

Dec 3-7: Here You Come Again ¬– The Dolly Parton Musical. Empire, Liverpool.

Dec 4: Tenessee Country Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 5: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 5-Jan 5: Aladdin. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Dec 6-Jan 4: A Christmas Carol. The Lowry, Salford. The classic Dickens story comes to life in this musical. Audio described/touch tour Dec 21; signed, Dec 21; dementia friendly, Dec 21.

Dec 6-Jan 5: The Further Advenures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Dec 6-29: Sleeping Beauty. Storyhouse, Chester. Audio described/signed, Dec 8; relaxed, Dec 14; captioned, Dec 15.

Dec 7-29: Jack & The Beanstalk. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The Trots are so poor they don’t have a bean to their name, and what is more there is a giant terrifying the village. Come and see if Jack can defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn the Trots’ fortunes around in this hilarious family pantomime. Llandudno’s favourite funny man John Evans returns to the stage by popular demand. Signed and audio described, Dec 15; relaxed, Dec 27.

Dec 7-31: Cinderella. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Dec 7: LIPA Christmas Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 8: The Bootleg Beatles in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 10-Jan 5: Stick Man. The Lowry, Salford. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree? Audio described/touch tour, Dec 21; relaxed, Dec 23; signed, Dec 27.

Dec 11: Kate Rusby. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 11-Jan 5: Disney’s Aladdin. Empire, Liverpool.

Dec 13-Jan 5: Dick Whittington. Regent Theatre, Stoke. Audio described/signed, Dec 19

Dec 13-24: Beauty and the Beast. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 13-30: Rudolph The Reindeer’s Christmas Roadshow. Octagon, Bolton.

Dec 13: Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 14: White Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 14-Jan 5: Cinderella. Opera House, Manchester. ason Manford is back as Prince Charming and joined by Ben Nickless and Myra DuBois. Relaxed performance, Dec 30.

Dec 17-18. Spirit of Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 20: Candlelight Carols. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 21-23: Spirit of Christmas. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 21-22: Family Concert: Santa Comes to Town! Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 22 and Dec 24: It’s a Wonderful Life. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Beset with problems, George Bailey – played by James Stewart – finds his previously happy life falling apart around him on Christmas Eve. His impish guardian angel shows him what his hometown would be like without him, and shocked by what he sees, George begs to return to the problems of the present.

Dec 23: Organ Sleigh Ride. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 24: The Muppet Christmas Carol. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 28-Dec 31: Little Penguin’s First Christmas. The Lowry, Salford.

Dec 29: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Horrors in Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Dec 31: Thank You for the Music: ABBA on New Year’s Eve. Show-stopping orchestral celebration of the band’s songs.