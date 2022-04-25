What’s in store for you this spring

TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT takes a look at what the stars have in store for you . . .

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Your stars increase your individual magnetism, bringing out the more assertive aspect of your personality. This is the perfect moment to begin aiming for the long-term goal. A relationship can be a surprise and can behave in ways that you wouldn’t have imagined of them. It might be difficult to be together. It can be stressful and challenging for you; however, you may need some stability in relationships. If your partner is temperamental or unpredictable, it is probably colossal displeasure. You shouldn’t be too concerned when the passion-driven part of your love life has diminished slightly. It is possible to fix this soon.

MAY: Be patient. You’ll never be able to master all aspects of your life. The best way to deal with what isn’t possible is to change while trying to make the most of the areas in your life that are comfortable and comfortable with. Patience will yield good results. On the 12th of May, you might be thinking about various areas of your existence, including your relationships. Are there equal amounts of giving and taking at home as well as at work? Are all parties contributing equally? Are you content with the level of effort certain friendships and relationships demand of you? Or is one of them becoming demanding?

TAURUS (April 21-May 21)

The private part of your life will be where you’ll be spending the most of your efforts. Anything that agitates you, like people, places, or a specific project, is going to require more time and effort. Some may believe that love is more in line with words than actions. At present, you don’t agree. If someone is looking to take your heart and keep it for the rest of their lives, they must get to know you emotionally. You’ll be able to prosper in a relationship that is caring, tender and loving. A partner’s sensitivity in handling a challenging situation on the 10th will give you a feeling of security. Are you dating? Someone who can understand your desire for love and trust win your lifetime love and devotion.

MAY: You will feel as if you’re growing spiritually, daily and in many different ways. It’s time to accept the person who you know inside your heart that you are supposed to be. It’s time to accept yourself for who you truly are. This is the right time to make a plan for your relationships and life. If your life isn’t going in the direction you want, regardless of whether it’s your career, your love life and family activities, take action. Do whatever you think is necessary to change direction. Remind yourself that you’re the master of your personal destiny and that is true for your relationships. If you’ve been doing things to please people it’s time to rethink whether this is the right thing for you.

GEMINI (May 22-June 21)

Essential decisions you need to make when the month starts can be mentally draining. The good thing is that any doubt about whether you’re making the correct decision will vanish by the 8th and you’ll begin to feel more at ease with your emotions and life. There isn’t an ideal time to express your emotions in close friendships and relationships. You can talk about your feelings easily and you’ll be treated with appreciation and respect. Make the most of this opportunity to lay the most challenging plans or ideas. Your partner will encourage you to discover your creative talents since they trust your abilities.

MAY: In the midst of your ruler, Mercury being retrograde throughout the month, you will need to collect additional information prior to making a decision on what you want to accomplish. You’ve taken a detour off the path you’ve chosen but it could be needed to acquire experience in different areas. Now you are contemplating whether you’re in the right direction. Every path will lead you to an identical point. If you find the path to be difficult, it’s because there are essential lessons to learn throughout the journey. Changes are likely to occur for you in the near future and it will be worth celebrating. Friends will gather for more than just celebrating but to just have fun with each other.

CANCER (June 22-July 23)

The new moves you make will provide future advantages. Be sure to keep everyone whose life could impact the decisions informed about any changes. The romance is growing and new friendships are being formed. You are committed to your relationships and you know that it’s not enough to see one another on occasion. You’re ready to put your money into a unique relationship, giving it the chance and time to grow and develop. This is the perfect opportunity to pay attention to your partner’s requirements and others who are significant and dear to you. The goal is to keep your own healthy boundaries and be respectful of other people’s boundaries.

MAY: The changes that are taking place right today aren’t just random events. These are all part of an overall plan which will get you to where you’re supposed to be. Are you transferring your power to others, giving them the ability to manage any situation? Have you fallen into the habit of following with a friend or partner’s plans to make the lives of everyone involved easier? Do you really desire? It is best to agree on arrangements jointly. You’ve fallen out of touch with your personal thoughts and feelings when you put the needs of others before your own. Balance is essential throughout your life, not just your relationships.

LEO (July 24-August 23)

You’re a unique person with unique ideas and you shouldn’t allow a person to denigrate you. You can sing to your own music, dress how you like to dress and love and live your life the way you want to. You deserve to be loved just for your own uniqueness and not based on what others want to see in you. You require disclosure of some sort. This could mean having to alter the conditions of your close relationship. People change and grow and you’re beginning to realise that your goals and desires don’t match what they were a year ago. The need to be sure that your partner understands and supports your dreams and hopes is paramount soon. If you’re single, you’ll be happy in your own company but won’t be particularly motivated to seek romance.

MAY: You’re at the edge of making a breakthrough. Keep your eyes on the prize and don’t lose the possibility of success. Believe in yourself and you will be able to attract positive opportunities.

Friends trust you to give them good guidance and you’ll be able to offer any person a listening ear if they need one, but when May is about to begin it’s important to include ‘you’ as well as your own needs to the priority list. It isn’t possible to be everything to everyone, and you’re starting to realise this. The events of the 14th will keep you on the lookout for the happenings in the world around you. Don’t be surprised when you discover a shady secret that you hoped not to discover.

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You’re more enthusiastic and less passive in relationships or romance, which can cause others to take you, who are familiar with you, to be taken by surprise. One advantage is that you’ll have the confidence to speak about what’s you’re thinking about. Trust and honesty are the foundation of relationships. Trust is worth more than gold. A true partner will leave their competitive nature to one side for the sake of co-operation. You’ll be grateful for their help. Your most trusted companion will help you try diverse hobbies, which can be an enjoyable experience. You’re trying to find creative ways to delight your loved ones.

MAY: An increase in desire to take care of yourself and alternative therapies could motivate you to bring more colour to your lifestyle or enrol in a class in aromatherapy, acupuncture, massage or meditation. Herbal remedies are sure to be an attraction for you right now. You’re not just conscious of the importance of maintaining close relationships, but you’re also keen to improve how you relate to yourself. It requires perseverance, patience and understanding to create an effective relationship. Be sure to give the friendships and relationships that you have in your life the time they require to develop.

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You’re full of energy and drive to make things work to your advantage. Your colleagues will be inspired by your creative flair. Your appreciation for their ideas should make it simple for everyone to agree and then get to work. You might be worried that you and your partner were on different paths and had other aspirations. After the 10th, you’ll realise that you have many common interests, which can help maintain your bond. A friend who’s not been a good money manager will try to convince you to go to an extravagant event. If the concept doesn’t appeal to you, or you don’t want to pay for it, don’t feel you’re obliged to agree.

MAY: What you’re experiencing will teach you how looking within yourself to find happiness can result in more happiness rather than relying on others or the world as a whole. An optimistic state of mind will allow you to maintain good health, and household projects will be successful. It is not advisable to look too deeply into conversations that occur early in the month, however, it could provide an indication of how the mood is around you as well as what’s coming up in the coming weeks. A relationship that is new can be elevated to a higher stage that can bring greater satisfaction and a sense of security.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

If you’re looking to improve your appearance, now is the best time to make an effort. The most essential things in your life are work and health. It’s not going to stop your thoughts from being enticed by romance and love. However, you’re aware of your obligations to others and you will not let them down. Relationships at the workplace and at home can be mutually beneficial as there’s an atmosphere of giving and taking around you. If you and your partner haven’t spent enough time with each other, now is the perfect time to schedule an intimate getaway. Financial and legal issues will prevent you from being with your family members.

MAY: There will be a reason when the month gets underway to reflect on the many benefits of the friendships and relationships you’ve got throughout your day. This will motivate you to think of ways to let others know that you cherish and value them. Are you dating? Like flowers in the flowering stage, a relationship is at a point of possibility. A new partnership can bring you happiness in the future provided it’s given the love and attention to allow it to grow and flourish. A flower is a follower of the Sun due to its brightness and warmth there are many who will follow you due to the fact that they admire your talents in leadership and your ability to lead and the direction you provide.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Your dreams are possible and they can come true. What actions and plans are you taking to realise your goals and goals? The process of planning will assist you in achieving your goals. Make sure your feet are planted on the ground and stay focussed on the practical aspect of things. Romance might not be more straightforward as you know you’re looking for more out of life. Your partner might be concerned that you’re becoming bored of their company, so make time to assure them that it’s not them but you that needs to come up with ways to make your life more enjoyable. Making time for activities, hobbies and social sports will boost your self-confidence and renew your passion for living.

MAY: Your keen sense of smell will help you identify opportunities that are heading in your direction. It’s amazing that a surprising travel opportunity has come up for you. Simply make use of your luck while you have the chance. There are lots of exciting things happening right this moment that will draw your attention. The importance of relationships, is that you’re also important and taking the time to care for yourself will make you feel better physically as well as emotionally. Be who you are and don’t attempt to be someone that you’re not just to please other people. Spend a few minutes every day to connect to your higher self.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 20)

The family will be top of the list of priorities for you now. The relationships in your home and any home-based projects shared with your family will run smoothly and efficiently due to the time and effort you put into these. Your housemates will be impressed by your enthusiasm. You might not have been expecting it to be that simple. You might have the opportunity to enhance your life by taking advantage of exciting new possibilities and opportunities. This can have a pleasant impact on your relationships with your loved ones. If you accept an unexpected offer, it could be that you need to negotiate a compromise with a spouse.

MAY: After having to face several annoyances earlier during the month on the 8th, you’ll begin adopting a calmer approach to life. This is the time when you discover that things aren’t quite so bad as you thought. Changes that occur around 14th will provide a sense of positive outlook for the coming days. It’s not a good idea to spend time with your friends when a romantic relationship has just begun. If someone within your circle is trying to tell you a person you’ve just begun dating isn’t worth the effort, you’d prefer to follow your gut instincts. Don’t listen to any biased suggestions.

AQUARIUS (January 21-February 19)

A new job or lucrative chance is worth taking. Unexpected twists and turbulences will cause a bit of a bump for a while, but after that, all is going to be fine. You may feel like you’re riding a rollercoaster in April as the month starts. Making a move to a different career or lifestyle could be challenging; however, it can also be exciting. It isn’t clear how this will impact your relationships. When you’re focused on the outside world, this could make your family and friends feel disengaged. The barriers that separate you can be reduced by keeping everyone aware of the events. A lengthy discussion around the 18th can help overcome any unresolved misunderstandings while striving to create the best possible future for you.

MAY: You shouldn’t let anything go to chance. There’s a temptation to immerse your mind in fun activities, however, despite the relaxed mood your eyes are at the future. The flames of love could be fading when May starts, however a surprising change about the 7th day of the month will shift the scales in the other direction. The romantic aspirations of yours are increased, and you are closer to achieving your most cherished wish. The joy of sharing special moments with your loved ones can remind you of the joys of life. Are you dating? The possibility of a holiday romance is possible. It will create a bonded feeling of a new relationship.

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

A chance to take advantage of an offer causes you to hesitate. It is possible that you are worried you’d be foolish or that you might be putting too much pressure on yourself by imagining unrealistic dreams. Put aside any doubts. Be confident that you can and will accomplish whatever goals have significance to your life right now. You’re more than you think and your family and friends will readily affirm this. Even things that appear impossible and beyond your reach are achievable with some substantial assistance from your loved ones. Moving in a different direction can be thrilling. Pay attention to your finances.

MAY: A love for friendships and a romantic relationship will boost your confidence and strength. This is the perfect time to explore your heart’s desires. If you are in a calm state of mind, the month of May is the perfect time to let out your most intimate thoughts. Offer compliments whenever you feel you are due. Family and friends will be able to sense your sincerity. The kind gestures and offer of assistance will be sincerely accepted. Spending time with your partner will be the top priority. Are you dating? Being romantically involved might be the last thing you thought of, however, as the month draws to a close there may be someone unique by your side.