Check out our sensational FOUR-PAGE summer THEATREGUIDE

GIZZA JOB: 1980s – LIVERPOOL DOCKS . . . Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money . . .

Boys from the Blackstuff – Jun 10-14: Regent, Stoke. Jul 1-5: Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Until Jun 28: Pride & Prejudice. Octagon, Bolton. When it comes to the subject of marriage, headstrong Lizzy Bennet is determined to resist the mounting pressures and expectations from society. But can she resist love, especially when the infuriatingly intriguing Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Audio described Jun 21; signed/captioned Jun 25.

Until Jul 5: Speedo Mick – The Scouse Stomper. Royal Court, Liverpool. Musical. The story of a man who thought he had lost everything – his family, his home, his mind and his soul. For some time, he suffered from addiction and mental health issues. As he got on the road to recovery, he wanted to give something back, so he set about raising more than £1 million for disadvantaged young people and the homeless.

Jun 16: An Evening with Crissy Rock: From Bedlam to Benidorm. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Jun 17-21: Calamity Jane. Regent, Stoke.

Jun 17: Manchester United Legends – An Evening with Steve Bruce. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 17: The Searchers – ‘Thank You’ Tour. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jun 18: An Evening with Chrissy Rock. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 18: Something About Lennon. Grand, Blackpool.

Jun 18: Michael starring Ben. Brindley, Runcorn. Michael Jackson tribute show.

Jun 19: Kai Widdrington – Evolution. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 19: Sing The Musicals. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 19: The King’s Voice – Gordon Hendricks as Elvis. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jun 20: Jack Dee: Small World. Grand, Blackpool.

Jun 20: The 70s Show. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jun 20: Whole Lotta Shakin’ – The Shakin’ Stevens Story. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 20: Bee Gees & Abba in Concert. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jun 20-21: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. The Lowry, Salford. A new musical comedy is created from scratch at each performance as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all dancing productions with hilarious results.

Jun 20: Johns’ Boys Male Chorus. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jun 21– 5.30pm: Manchester by the Sea . . . Featuring The Clone Roses, The Smiths Ltd, The James Experience & DJ Dave Sweetmore. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

June 21: What’s Love Got to do With It? Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Tribute show.

Jun 21: Huw Chiswell and Cor Y Pentan. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. The singer songwriter is joined by Mold’s community choir.

Jun 21: Craig Revel Horwood. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jun 22: An Evening Without Kate Bush. The Lowry, Salford. Sarah-Louise Young and co-creator Russell Lucas pay homage to one of the most influential voices in British music.

Jun 22: MatriXX Revolutions. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jun 22: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 23: Billy Ocean. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 24-28: Shrek The Musical. Regent, Stoke.

Jun 24: Taylormania. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 25: Killer Couples with Emma Kenny. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 25: An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jun 26: Anton & Giovanni – Together Again. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 26: Jason Manford: A Manford All Seasons. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jun 26: Steptoe & Son – Live! Brindley, Runcorn.

Jun 27-Jul 13: Tim Minchin – Songs The World Will Never Hear. Opera House, Manchester. Tim looks back on how a Perth cabaret pianist ended up building one of the most eclectic and extraordinary careers in entertainment.

Jun 27: American Four Tops Motown Show. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show Jun 27: ADHD Unmasked. Lyceum, Crewe. Join Hester Grainger for an evening of conversation, laughter and a refreshingly honest look at life. If you live with ADHD, you’ll leave feeling uplifted, empowered, understanding more about yourself and how your brain works and most importantly, knowing you aren’t alone on this journey.

Jun 27: Showaddywaddy. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 27: Tina Live! Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Jun 27: The Chicago Blues Brothers – The Respect Tour. Empire, Liverpool. All-singing, all-dancing high-octane musical.

Jun 28: Tim Minchin – Songs the World will Never Hear. Empire, Liverpool.

Jun 28: The G-dfather Returns – James Brown Tribute. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jun 28: The Liverpool Songbook. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. From the Beatles and The Coral to Cilla Black.

Jun 29: Rhys Darby – The Legend Returns. Opera House, Manchester. The Kiwi icon returns with a brand new stand-up show.

Jun 29: Dinosaurs Live. Grand, Blackpool.

Jun 29: The Planets. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Crosby & Wirral Symphony Orchestras helping to fundraise for local charities.

Jun 29: Tom Lawrinson Buried Alive (And Loving It). The Lowry, Salford. Everything is awful but that’s okay, argues Tom in his show about family and growing up in a Spanish subterranean cave.

Jun 30-Jul 5: Bat Out of Hell. Regent, Stoke.

Jul 1-5: The Croft. Playhouse, Liverpool. Based on a true highland story. Two women arrive at a former crofter’s hut in the deserted village of Coille Ghillie. But their weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn. Cut off from the modern world, Laura and Suzanne find themselves drawn into the dark history of the croft and the lives that passed before them. Starring Liza Goddard and Caroline Harker.

Jul 1-5: Boys from the Blackstuff. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Powerful new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA award-winning TV series. Signed Jul 2; captioned Jul 5.

Jul 1-5: SIX. Pavilion, Rhyl. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Jul 1: Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell. The Lowry, Salford. Dance. In 1930s London people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Audio described Jul 3 (touch tour); Jul 5.

Jul 1: Tiny Tim’s Biggest Adventure. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jul 2-5: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Lyceum, Crewe. Musical. Jamie is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. He doesn’t quite fit in and is terrified about the future. But he’s going to be a sensation, overcoming prejudice and beating the bullies.

Jul 2: One Night in Dublin. Grand, Blackpool.

Jul 3-5: The UK Amateur Premier of Les Miserables. Empire, Liverpool.

Jul 3: White Nights. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Conductor Laureate Vasily Petrenko leads the orchestra in works by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich.

Jul 3: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jul 4-5: The Upbeat Beatles. Octagon, Bolton.

Jul 4: Celebrating George Michael. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jul 5: Welcome to Theatreland. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jul 5: Ocean Colour Scene + Special Guests Echobelly and Pastel. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jul 5: Love Hurts – Power Ballads and Anthems. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Jul 6: What’s Love Got to do With It? Lyceum, Crewe. Tina Turner tribute show.

Jul 8-12: Kinky Boots. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. After inheriting his family’s failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

Jul 8: Ballet Cymru. Giselle. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Jul 8: Dianne & Vito – Burn the Floor: Red Hot and Ready. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Dance show with a difference!

Jul 9: Legends: From Stage & Screen. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jul 9: Leo Sayer – Still Feel Like Dancing? Grand, Blackpool.

Jul 10-12: Murder Mystery: Death on Deck – Afternoon Tea. Everyman, Liverpool.

Jul 10: Dianne & Vito: Red Hot and Ready. Lyceum, Crewe. Dance.

Jul 11: Buddy Holly & The Cricketers. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 11: In Harmony’s 16th Birthday Concert. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jul 11: The Bon Jovi Experience. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Jul 11: Piaf. Storyhouse, Chester. No glamour. No gimmicks. No pretence. Nothing but a voice, singing of life’s triumphs and tragedies. Who was Edith Piaf? And how did she come to represent the spirit of Paris like no- one before or since?

Jul 11: Calling Planet Earth. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The music of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet etc.

Jul 12-13: Spy Movie: The Play! Storyhouse, Chester. Agent Blonde has 24 hours to save the world. The only things standing in her way are dastardly villains, an outrageous plot, and… a lack of funding.

Jul 12: The Haunting of Blaine Manor. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. England 1953. Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a séance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, a building with an horrific history, Blaine Manor.

Jul 12: Daniel Lloyd a Mr Pinc. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. The band return to celebrate 20 years of their hit album Goleuadau Llundain.

Jul 12: Justin Moorhouse. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jul 12: Verdi’s Requiem. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Jul 13: Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael. Empire, Liverpool.

Jul 13: Anton and Giovanni: Together Again. The Lowry, Salford.

Jul 15-19: Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet. The Lowry, Salford. Prepare to be blown away as the power of dance brings a whole new dimension to the raw energy and emotion of one of The Who’s most iconic rock albums. Audio described/ touch tour Jul 17.

Jul 15-20: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Empire, Liverpool. Starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry as the roof-raising Pharaoh.

Jul 15-19: The Girl on the Train. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment. Laura Whitmore stars.

Jul 15-16: Dianne & Vito Red Hot and Ready! Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 15: Living the Life of Riley. Grand, Blackpool.

Jul 16-19: Annie. Storyhouse, Chester. The extraordinary story of a little orphan who leaves the clutches of Miss Hannigan and ends up in the lap of luxury with Depression-era billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Jul 17: Living the Life of Riley. Pavilion, New Brighton. Heart-warming, heart-breaking and hilarious tale of a family, trying to negotiate their way through teenage tantrums, autism, and Grandma. Joanne Riley always knew there was something different about her son Jackson, he didn’t interact with other kids was very demanding and rarely spoke: Then came the bombshell, Jackson was diagnosed with autism. Everyone tried to pull together but when Grandma moved in to “help out” things took a decided downward turn!

Jul 18-Aug 23: The Legend of Rooney’s Ring. Royal Court, Liverpool. Helen Serafinowicz (Motherland, Amandaland, Nova Jones) has created the ultimate scouse sword and sorcery tale, packed with magic, romance, original songs and stupid gags.

Jul 18: The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 18: Sweet Caroline. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Gary Ryan (Stars in Their Eyes) celebrates the music of Neil Diamond.

Jul 18: Totally Tina. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Jul 18: Love Hurts: Power Ballads and Anthems. Grand, Blackpool.

Jul 19: The Lancashire Hot Pots: Definitely Gravy Tour. Grand, Blackpool.

Jul 19: The Magic of Motown. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. The 20th anniversary tour.

Jul 19: The Drifters. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 20: Tom Gates. Regent, Stoke.

Jul 20: A Tribute to Miss Rachel – Fun for the Little Ones. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 21-24: Bouncers. Brindley, Runcorn. John Dodber’s award-winning play.

Jul 23: Living the Life of Riley. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Heart-warming, heart-breaking and hilarious tale of a family trying to negotiate their way through teenage tantrums, autism, and Grandma. Everyone tried to pull together but when Grandma moved in to “help out” things took a decided downward turn!

Jul 23 – 2pm: Land of Hope and Glory. Pavilion, New Brighton. Neil Sands and his team of singers are back with songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Jul 24-26: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Pavilion, Rhyl. Relaxed performance Jul 25, 2pm

Jul 24-Aug 3: On Wednesdays We Wear PINK. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. From the 1980s to modern day Mold, celebrate summer with this new show about high fashion and rebellious spirit. Signed Aug 1.

Jul 24-26: King Arthur. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Comedy for all the family retelling the Arthurian legends.

Jul 24: Sexbomb: Celebrating the Music of Sir Tom Jones. Pavilion, New Brighton. Andy Wood’s tribute show.

Jul 25-26: JAGS Dance Academy presents DECADE. Regent, Stoke.

Jul 25: Hometown Glory Candlelight Concert – Adele Tribute. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Jul 25: Fireman Sam: The Great Camping Adventure. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jul 25: Roy Chubby Brown – No Offence Meant, It’s Simply Comedy Tour. Brindley, Runcorn.

Jul 26: Leo Sayer. Storyhouse, Chester.

Jul 26: The Lancashire Hotpots: Definitely Gravy Tour. The Lowry, Salford. Bernard and the boys are back with an evening packed with silly songs and the humour.

Jul 26: Luke Combs UK. Lyceum, Crewe. Paying homage to one of the greatest country stars.

Jul 27: Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston. Lyceum, Crewe.

Jul 27: Buddy Holly & The Cricketers. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Jul 27: The ELO Experience. Opera House, Manchester. Tribute show.

Jul 29: The Last Laugh. Opera House, Manchester. New laugh-a-minute play which re-imagines the lives of three of Britain’s all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse.

Jul 29-Aug 3: SIX. The Lowry, Salford. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales. Signed Jul 30; captioned Jul 31; audio described Aug 2.

Jul 31: Bitter Sweet. Storyhouse, Chester.

Aug 1: The Searchers & Hollies Experience. Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Aug 1: Dolly Forever. Pavilion, New Brighton. Dolly Parton tribute show.

Aug 2: The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 2: Taylormania. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Aug 3: Science Museum – The Live Sage Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 5-9: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Step into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Signed Aug 7.

Aug 5 – 3pm: Cirque: The Greatest Show. Storyhouse, Chester.

Aug 6-9: By Royal Appointment. The Lowry, Salford. Funny and poignant new play about the kind of power that only a Queen can wield – she charms the world through coats and admonishes her family through a carefully chosen hat. Anne Reid and Caroline Quentin star.

Aug 7-16: 2-22 A Ghost Story. Opera House, Manchester. Supernatural thriller. It’s a brilliantly funny and adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear… What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Aug 7: Fireman Sam – The Great Camping Adventure. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Aug 8-9: High School Musical. Storyhouse, Chester. Disney Channel’s smash hit movie musical comes to life on stage. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

Aug 8: Milkshake Live. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 9-10: Wicked Sing – Along. Lyceum, Crewe.

Aug 9: Thank ABBA. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Aug 12-23: TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Empire, Liverpool.

Aug 12-16: The Addams Family. The Lowry, Salford. Spectacular musical comedy based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows – she’s fallen in love with a sweet, young man from a respectable family. Signed Aug 12; captioned Aug 14; audio described Aug 15.

Aug 14-17: The Wind in the Willows. Grand, Blackpool.

Aug 15-16: Cats. Storyhouse, Chester. The smash-hit musical comes to Chester for the first time.

Aug 16: The Rolling Stones Story. Pavilion, New Brighton. Relive their classic hits with Mick Jagger lookalike Paul Ashworth.

Aug 17: The Ultimate Irish Hooley. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 20-Oct 4: Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Palace, Manchester.

Aug 22: John & Paul – Beyond the Beatles. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Adam Hastings (John Lennon) and Tony Coburn (Paul McCartney) celebrate the extraordinary careers of the iconic musicians.

Aug 22-23: Annie – Presented by Crewe Lyceum Summer Youth Project. Lyceum, Crewe.

Aug 23-24: Wirral Tattoo Extravaganza. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 23-27: Riverdance 30: The New Generation. Opera House, Manchester.

Aug 24: Arrival – The Hits of Abba. Grand, Blackpool.

Aug 25: Liverpool Legends. Empire, Liverpool. John Barnes, Phil Thompson and John Aldridge.

Aug 25: Pop Princesses World Tour. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 26-30: Calamity Jane starring Carrie Hope Fletcher. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Meet the fearless, gun slingin’ Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie. Signed Aug 28.

Aug 26: Domination – The Rise and Fall of an Empire. Professor Alice Roberts. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Alice takes us on an investigative journey to establish who spread Christianity, how and why.

Aug 26: Suzie Dent – Word Perfect. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Aug 27: Dinosaurs Live. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 28: A Country Night in Nashville. Opera House, Manchester.

Aug 29-Sep 2: Riverdance 30: The New Generation. Empire, Liverpool.

Aug 29: An Evening with Neil Warnock. Opera House, Manchester. Join football manager Neil as he recounts a career like no other

Aug 29: Lancashire Hotpots: Definitely Gravy Tour. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 30: The Illegal Eagles. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 30: CIRQUE: The Greatest Show. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Aug 31: Tom Gates Live on Stage. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Aug 31: The Illegal Eagles. Grand, Blackpool.

Sep 2-13: Here & Now – The Steps Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Heart-warming new musical based on the songs of the multi-million-selling pop band.

Sep 2-13: Derren Brown: Only Human. The Lowry, Salford. Prepare to be astonished! The master of mind control and psychological illusion is back. Signed Sep 6.

Sep 2: The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 3-6: Annie Get Your Gun. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Annie Oakley and the cast of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West in the hit comedy romance.

Sep 3: The Mersey Beatles. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 3: Sounds of the 60s Live – Hosted by Tony Blackburn. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 4: Luther Live. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 4: Beyond the Barricade. Brindley, Runcorn. Music form the West End musicals.

Sep 4: Sounds of the 60s Live – Hosted by Tony Blackburn. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 4: Walk Like a Man. Lyceum, Crewe. The music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 5-6: Giraffe – Rob Beckett. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Sep 5: A Foreigners Journey. Brindley, Runcorn. The music of legendary band Foreigner.

Sep 5: The Roy Orbison Story. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Barry Steele’s special tribute to the Big O.

Sep 5: rePunk’d: The Classic Punk and New Wave Revival. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 5: What’s Love Got to Do With It? Pavilion, New Brighton. Tina Turner tribute show.

Sep 6: Supreme Queen. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Sep 6: Barry Steele: The Roy Orbison Story. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 6: Killer Rhapsody – A Night of Queen. Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Sep 6: Northern Soul and Moderm Soul. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 6: The Return of the Legends. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Brendan, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian … All Strictly favourites, all kings of the ballroom, and all re-uniting again.

Sep 7: The Return of the Legends starring Brendan, James, Pascha, Vincent & Ian. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 7: Northern Live: Do I Love You. Grand, Blackpool. Nortern soul night.

Sep 8-13: Ideal: Starring Johnny Vegas. The Lowry, Salford. Moz and gangsters Psycho Paul and Cartoon Head must dispose of a dead body. But when they discover priceless diamonds inside the corpse, things spin out of control.

Sep 5: Walk Like a Man. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The music of Frankie Vallii and The Four Seasons.

Sep 6: The Dolly Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The music of Dolly Parton.

Sep 9-13: Housemates. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. In the 1970s on an unassuming street in Cardiff, a revolution started. It was a revolution that rocked the world. It began when Alan, a young man born with Down’s syndrome, crashed into the life of student Jim. Alan had lived as a resident in an institution since childhood. All Alan wanted was to live in a house and be in a band. Jim wanted to make a difference in the world, but didn’t know how. Together with their friends, they embarked on an experiment that transformed how things were done, how people were treated and who got to tell you how to live. This was the beginning of the end of institutionalised care and the birth of Supported Living. Wonderfully warm, funny and deeply moving, Housemates by Tim Green brings this remarkable true Welsh story to life on stage. Performed by a cast of neurodivergent and neurotypical actor-musicians, Housemates packs a punch and touches the heart. Audio described Sep 11; signed Sep 13.

Sep 9: Miriam Margoyles: From A-Z. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 10-13: The Spongebob Musical. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 10: That’ll Be The Day – 40th Anniversary Tour. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 11-13: Murder Mystery: A Matinee Murder – Afternoon Tea. Everyman, Liverpool.

Sep 11: Movicals – A Movie Musical Extravaganza. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 11: Fast Love. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. George Michael tribute show

Sep 11: The Return of the Legends. Empire, Liverpool. Strictly dancers Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

Sep 12: Saving Grace. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 12: An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona. Pavilion, New Brighton. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 12: That’ll Be The Day: 40th Anniversary Show Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Pop hits from the 50s through to the 80s.

Sep 12: An Evening with Jimmy Anderson. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. England’s greatest ever fast bowler with stories from inside the changing room.

Sep 12: A Vision of Elvis. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Sep 12: Russell Kane: Hyper-Active. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 12: Paul Chowdhry – Englandia. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 13-Oct 4: Romeo & Juliet. Everyman, Liverpool. United by passion but forced apart by their families, the young lovers are caught in the middle of their feuding households. Captioned Sep 18; signed Sep 27; audio described Oct 2.

Sep 13: Thank Abba for the Music. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Sep 13: Oh What a Night. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The music of Frankie Vallet & The Four Seasons.

Sep 13: Mersey Beatles. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 13: Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle. Playhouse, Liverpool. Comedy.

Sep 14: Susie Dent – Word Perfect. The Lowry, Salford. Britain’s best-loved wordsmith.

Sep 14: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. Grand, Blackpool.

Sep 15-Oct 4: Snake in the Grass. Theatr Clwyd Weston, Wrexham. Darkly comic thriller about family, secrets and manipulation. Signed Sep 20, Oct 2; captioned Sep 24, Oct 4; audio described Sep 25, Oct 3.

Sep 15-16: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital, Sondheim in the Sahara or Les Misérables on Moel Famau, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!

Sep 15: Chris McCausland: Yonks! Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 16-20: Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell. Playhouse, Liverpool. Dance theatre. In 1930s London, people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Audio described Sep 19.

Sep 16-18: Rambert X (LA) Horde. The Lowry, Salford. Dance. Audio described/touch tour Sep 18Sep 24: Elis James & John Roberts. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Sep 16: The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids Concert. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 17: An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 17: The Ripper Files! Brindley, Runcorn. Spine-tingling whodunit.

Sep 17: Dara O Briain. Regent, Stoke.

Sep 18-20: Wagatha Christie. Brindley, Runcorn. Smash-hit play about the courtroom battle of the footabllers’ wives.

Sep 18-20: Uncanny – Fear of the Dark. The Lowry, Salford. Danny Robins with accounts of hauntings, apparitions, poltergeists, UFOs and events that seem to defy logical explanation. You also get the chance to share your own experiences.

Sep 18: RUSH – Sisters with Soul. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Sep 18: The Poldark Show presents El Mistico. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 18: As We Were. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The history of Oasis and beyond.

Sep 19: Josh Jones: I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 19: Black is the Colour of My Voice. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, and featuring many of her most iconic songs.

Sep 19: The Secret Histories of Rome with Mary Beard. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 19-20: Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 19: Diana Reigns Supreme. Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Sep 20: Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits. Grand, Blackpool.

Sep 20: Holding Back The Years. Brindley, Runcorn. Simply Red tribute show.

Sep 20: Buffy Revamped. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references.

Sep 21-Oct 12: 13 Going on 30 – The Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Hilarious and inspiring new musical about the choices we make, the friends we choose and the beauty of never losing your sparkle. A feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old. Starring Lucie Jones.

Sep 21: Harry Hill – New Bits and Greatest Hits. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 21: The Illegal Eagles. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 21: Nik Kershaw – Musings and Lyrics. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 22-27: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 22: Omid Djalili: Namaste. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 23: Hello Again. Pavilion, New Brighton. The music of Neil Diamond.

Sep 23-27: SIX – The Musical. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. Signed Sep 25; captioned Sep 27.

Sep 23-27: The Shawshank Redemption. Grand, Blackpool. Despite protests of his innocence, Andy Dufresne is handed a double life sentence for the brutal murders of his wife and her lover. Incarcerated in the notorious Shawshank facility, he quickly learns that no one can survive alone.

Sep 23-27: Blood Brothers. Regent, Stoke.

Sep 23: Fiddler on the Roof. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Sep 24: Dragged to the Musicals. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 24: Queen of the Night. Pavilion, Rhyl. Whitney Houston tribute show.

Sep 26-Oct 4: Agatha Christie’s Death on The Nile. The Lowry, Salford. On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective untangle the web of lies and solve another crime? Captioned Oct 3; audio described/touch tour Oct 4.

Sep 24-27: The Woman in Black. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 25: Elis & John – That Feels Significant Live! Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Britain’s youngest podcast-first broadcasters are coming on tour and this time they’re bringing Dave!

Sep 26: Scott Bennett: Stuff. Storyhouse, Chester. The story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family.

Sep 26: Henning When – Acid When. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 27: The Night Sky. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Astronomer and author Adrian West (aka VirtualAstro) presents a glorious visual and thought-provoking experience for everyone that looks up and wonders.

Sep 27: 80s Live. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 28: Kerry Ellis – Queen of the West End. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 29-Oct 4: 2:22 A Ghost Story. Regent, Stoke.

Sep 30-Oct 4: Blood Brothers. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Willy Russell’s legendary nusical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Captioned Oct 1; signed Oct 2.

Sep 30-Oct 4: King Arthur. Octagon, Bolton. Camelot is in trouble. King Arthur knows that if he doesn’t turn things around, this civilisation will be forgotten, and be known as nothing more than a rather dull time in British history. But when three hapless squires approach him about changing that legacy… a legend is born.

Sep 30: Saving Tinderella. Brindley, Runcorn. Alex works as an outreach mental health nurse who has launched from one disastrous relationship to another. With the support of her dear Uncle Padraig, she navigates the complex labyrinth of online dating.

Sep 30: Level 42. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Sep 30-Oct 18: The Book of Mormon. Empire, Liverpool. The outrageous musical comedy following the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.