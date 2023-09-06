Check out our autumn theatreguide

FINAL CURTAIN: Maximum Rhythm and Blues with the Manfreds. Oct 1, Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Sep 7-17: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The Lowry, Salford. The smash-hit musical is back. Touch tour, 1pm, audio described, 2pm, Sep 17.

Sep 7: An Audience with LFC Legends. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 7: The Illegal Eagles. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 7: An Evening with the Dexys. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Dexys bring you their new record in full alongside a selection of classic hits.

Sep 7: Learning to Fly, Theatr Clwyd. Big-hearted, tender and hilarious tory of a lonely teenager, a scary old lady in living in a spooky house, and her last wish to get high before she dies.

Sep 8-30: A View from the Bridge. Octagon, Bolton. Arthur Miller’s powerful drama about the tesnions in a Sicilian family living in Brooklyn.

Sep 8: Northern Soul. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 8: Fascinating Aida – The 40th Anniversary Show. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 8: I Like It. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute to Gerry Marsden.

Sep 8: The 80s Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 8: Loose Women. Opera House, Manchester.

Sep 8: Piece of Work. Theatr Clwyd. When James receives a letter that explodes into his life, a search begins to save a life.

Sep 9: Magic of the Dance. Pavilion, Rhyl. Strictly’s Ian Waite and Vincent Simone.

Sep 10: Cirque – The Greatest Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 10: Lipstick on your Collar. The Brindley, Runcorn. Music from the 50s and 60s.

Sep 10: Some Guys Have All the Luck. Grand, Blackpool. Rod Stewart story.

Sep 10: Alexander O’Neal: Time to Say Goodbye Farewell Tour. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Soul star O’Neal is hitting the road one final time with his exemplary 9-piece band.

Sep 10: Calling Planet Earth. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. A New Romantic Symphony that goes on a musical journey through – the electrifying 80s.

Sep 11-23: Jesus Christ Superstar. Palace, Manchester. Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Sep 11: The Magic of the Dance. Grand, Blackpool. Strictly’s Ian Waite and Vincent Simone.

Sep 11: Showbiz. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 12-16: SIX the Musical. Storyhouse, Chester. The smash-hit musical about Hentry V111’s wives.

Sep 12-16: Faith Healer. Theatr Clwyd. In a Welsh village the sick come in search of a cure. They want a moment with Frank, the mercurial showman, who offers hope and salvation. Because Frank has a gift. A gift of healing. (Matinees Sep 14 and 16)

Sep 12-16: The Ocean at the End of the Lane. Regent, Stoke. Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible…Also at The Lowry, Salford, Oct 4-7.

Sep 12-16: The Bodyguard. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge. What they don’t expect is to fall in love.

Sep 12: The Diary of a Nobody. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 12: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 13-23: INNIT Musical. The Lowry, Salford. Will our Salford tower block Romeo find love with his leafy suburban South Manchester Juliet? Signed, 7.30pm, Sep 20; relaxed performance, 2pm, Sep 20.

Sep 13: The Drifters. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 13: Johnny Cash Roadshow. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Sep 14-16: The 39 Steps. The Brindley, Runcorn. Four actors play over 120 characters in this side-splitting comedy based on John Buchan’s famous spy novel.

Sep 14: Ben Portsmouth – This is Elvis. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 15-Oct 28: Boys from the Blackstuff. Royal Court, Liverpool. Forty years after Alan Bleasdale’s ground-breaking TV series comes this unmissable, powerful new adaptation. This is 80s’ Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance.

Sep 15: A Country Night in Nashville. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 15: The Classic Rock Playlist. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 16: What’s Love Got to do with It? Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Sep 16: Oh, What a Night. The Brindley, Runcorn. The music of Frankie Valli.

Sep 16: The Sound of Springsteen. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 16: Ria Lina – Riawakening. Royal Court, Liverpool.

Sep 17: 80s Live. Grand, Blackpool.

Sep 18-30: Annie. Opera House, Manchester. 1930s New York during The Great Depression and brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Sep 18-19: By the Waters of Liverpool. Lyceum, Crewe. Stunning period drama. The story opens in 1935. Helen is 16 and fighting a bitter battle with her parents for the right to educate herself and go out to work. But suddenly her family are thrown into poverty. Also at Pavilion, Rhyl, Sep 26; Theatre Royal, St Helens, Oct 9-11; Floral Pavilion, Oct 24-29;.

Sep 19-20: The Crown Jewels. The Lowry, Salford. Al Murray stars in new comedy based on the most unbelievable royal caper in British history.

Sep 19-20: Ikari. Theatr Clwyd. A love story about finding salvation in someone else.

Sep 19-23: I, Daniel Blake. Playhouse, Liverpool. A glimpse behind the headlines and the stark reality of what happens when the political system is stacked against you. With 14.5m people living in poverty in the UK, this is not fiction. It is reality.

Sep 20-23: Mrs Brown’s Boys – Mrs Brown Rides Again. Empire, Liverpool. Brendan O’Carroll as the beloved Mammy and her dysfunctional family romp their way through what seems to be the Mammy’s last days at home.

Sep 20: Most Haunted. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 21-23: Get Rich or Nicked Tryin’. Royal Court, Liverpool. James Kinsella, aka Jaybomb, loses his job at the Giro in Bootle.

Sep 22: The Meatloaf Songbook. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Spectacular show featuring the music of Meat Loaf.

Sep 22: Paul Carrick. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. (Pictured)

Sep 22: 80s Love. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 23: Bob Floyd: The David Gilmour Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 23: Thank Abba. Pavilion, Rhyl. Tribute show.

Sep 23: Bridesmaids of Britain. Lyceum, Crewe. Will this wedding story have a happy ending, or will these best friends rip each other apart?

Sep 23: The Ultimate Prince Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Sep 23: Alfie Boe. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Also at Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, Oct 2. (Pictured)

Sep 24: An Evening with Adrian Edmondson. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 24: Gilbert O’Sullivan. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. New and old gems from the great singer-songwriter.

Sep 25-30: Sister Act. Regent, Stoke. Musical.

Sep 25: The Life of Reilly. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 26: By the Waters of Liverpool. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 26: 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 26: The Wonder of Stevie. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Sep 27-30. Fleabag. Theatr Clwyd. A new Welsh language adaptation of the hit TV show. Signed, Sep 29.

Sep 27: Sarah Millican. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 27: That’ll Be the Day. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.50s & 60s music show.

Sep 28-Oct 1: The Wizard of Oz. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 28: The Drifters. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 28: Radio GAGA. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Sep 28: Five Kinds of Silence. Octagon, Bolton. Captivating and powerful exploration of a family shattered by violence and abuse.

Sep 28: Slay Queenz. Pavilion, Rhyl. RuPaul Drag Race UK winners.

Sep 28: Dreamboys. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 28: Dracula. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn.

Sep 29: Mersey Beatles. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 29: Northern Live. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 30: Bay City Rollermania! Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Les McKeown’s touring band.

Sep 30: Bowie Live. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Sep 30: The Carpenters Story. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 1: The Hollies. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 1: Slay Queenz. Grand, Blackpool. RuPaul Drag Race UK winners.

Oct 1: Best of Hans Zimmer & John Williams by Moonlight: An Orchestral Tribute. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 1: Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 2-7: TONY! (The Tony Blair Rock Opera). The Lowry, Salford. A reckless reappraisal of the life of former Ugly Rumours front man and Britain’s first pop Prime Minister Tony Blair. It’s Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show! and a musical like no other. Also at Playhouse, Liverpool, Oct 10-14.

Oct 2: Seven Drunken Nights. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The story of The Dubliners.

Oct 2: Alfie Boe. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 3-7: Noises Off. Grand, Blackpool. The on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. Also at The Lowry, Salford, Oct 17-21.

Oct 3-7: La Bamba! Regent, Stoke. Musical.

Oct 3: The Greatest Love of All. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Oct 3: Sixties Gold – 60s Explosion Show. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 4-21: Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense. Octagon, Bolton. Following a riotous weekend at country house, Totleigh Towers, Bertie Wooster has a tale to tell. Forced to play matchmaker between his newt-fancying acquaintance Gussie Fink-Nottle and the girl of his dreams, Madeline Bisset, Audio described Oct 13. Signed, captioned, Oct 17. Matinees, Oct 7, 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 21.

Oct 4-7: The Ocean at the end of the Lane. The Lowry, Salford. Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his remarkable friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean – a place where everything is possible… Signed, 2pm, Oct 5; touch tour, 6.30pm, audio described, 7.30pm, Oct 5.

Oct 4-7: Kinky Boots. The Brindley, Runcorn. Musical.

Oct 4-7: A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn.

Oct 4: Crown Ballet presents Swan Lake. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 4: Gyles Brandreth: Can’t Stop Talking. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 5: The Serial Killer Next Door. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 5: Marti Pellow – The Lost Chapter. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 6: Porno. Lyceum, Crewe. Fifteen years after Trainspotting, what has become of Renton, Sickboy, Begbie & Spud?

Oct 6: Shape of You. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The music of Ed Sheeran.

Oct 6: What’s Love Got to Do with It? Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 7: The Importance of Being … Earnest? When a traditional production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play gets underway, everything seems to be going perfectly to plan… that is, until the lead actor fails to arrive on cue. (Matinees all shows)

Oct 7: Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 7: Thank Abba for the Music. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 7: Babatunde Aleshe: Babahoo. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 8: Joe McElderry – Celebrate the Music. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 8: Life of Reilly: Autism has a Voice to be Heard. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Comedy with Crissy Rock.

Oct 8: An Evening with the Hollies. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 8: The Carpenters Songbook starring Toni Lee. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 9-11: By the Waters of Liverpool. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Stunning period drama. The story opens in 1935. Helen is 16 and fighting a bitter battle with her parents for the right to educate herself and go out to work.

Oct 9: Toyah and Robert’s Sunday Lunch Live. The Lowry, Salford. Also at Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, Oct 16.

Oct 9: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 10: Rolling Back the Years. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 10: Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Mad, Bad and Dangerous. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 10: Emerald Storm. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 10: Ainadamar (Autumn): Osvaldo Golijov. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 10-14: The Full Monty. Storyhouse, Chester. Brand-new production based on the 1997 smash hit film.

Oct 10-14: The Drifters Girl. Opera House, Manchester. Remarkable story of The Drifters and the truth about the woman who made them.

Oct 10-14: TONY! The Tony Blair Rock Opera. Playhouse, Liverpool. A reckless reappraisal of the life of former Ugly Rumours front man and Britain’s first pop Prime Minister Tony Blair. It’s Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show! and a musical like no other.

Oct 10: Level 42 – Plus the Christians. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 10: Protest Song. Theatr Clwyd. A script in hand reading of Tim Price’s (Isla) play about a rough sleeper waking to find themselves surrounded by protestors. (Pay what you can show).

Oct 11: Miriam Margoyles – Oh Miriam! The Lowry, Salford. Also at Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, Oct 13. (Pictured)

Oct 11: Bridesmaids of Britain. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 11: The Greatest Love of All. Grand, Blackpool. Whitney Houston tribute show.

Oct 11: The Smooth Rock Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 11: Cracking. Theatr Clwyd. Funny and absurd new play by Lyn Gardner.

Oct 11: Sarah Millican – Late Bloomer. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 12-14: Bridesmaids of Britain. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 12: Legend – The Music of Bob Marley. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 12: You Should be Dancing – The Bee Gees Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 12: Sophie McCartney: Tired and Tested. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 12: La Traviata (Autumn): Verdi. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 13: Daniel O’Donnell. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Oct 13: Eclipse – The Pink Floyd Experience. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 13: Ruby Wax: I’m Not as well as I Thought I was. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 13: Guitar Legends. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 13: Miriam Margoyles. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 14: Some Guys Have All the Luck. Lyceum, Crewe. The Rod Stewart story.

Oct 14: The World-Famous Elvis show – Chris Connor Live. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 14: The Rocket Man – Tribute to Elton John. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 14: Frankie Boyle. Palace, Manchester.

Oct 14: Divas. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 14: Stan Boardman. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 15: Level 42. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 15: What’s Love Got to do with It? Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Oct 15: The Billy Joel. Albums starring Elio Pace and his Band. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 15: Swan Lake. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 15: The Music of Hans Zimmer Vs John Williams. Empire, Liverpool. The Manchester Concert Orchestra perform epic scores celebrating the two of the greatest film music composers of all time.

Oct 16-21: 42nd Street. Opera House, Manchester. Timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breath-taking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect. It’s simply irresistible!

Oct 16: Francis Rossi: Tunes & Chat. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Status Quo legend Francis Rossi is taking up his acoustic guitar to bring a selection of well-known hits and some previously not-performed-live-before tunes.

Oct 16: Dame Joan Collins – Behind the Shoulder Pads. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Your chance to question the world-famous actress.

Oct 16: Toyah and Robert’s (Fripp) Sunday Lunch. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 17-21: The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 17-21: Oliver! Regent, Stoke. Musical.

Oct 17-21: Frantic Assembly: Metamorphosis. Playhouse, Liverpool. One morning Gregor Samsa awakes to find himself changed. To those around him he is dangerous, untouchable vermin. Worse than that, he is a burden.

Oct 17-21: Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Empire, Liverpool. Members of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are back on stage.

Oct 17-21: Noises Off. The Lowry, Salford. The on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On.

Oct 17: That’ll Be the Day. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 18-19: Sarah Millican. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 18: Buddy Holly & The Cricketers. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Oct 18: That’ll be the Day. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Iconic moments in music and comedy from the 50s to the 80s.

Oct 19-21: English National Ballet – Akram Khan’s Giselle. Palace, Manchester.

Oct 19: What’s Your Poison? The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 19: Maggie May: The Rod Stewart Years. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 19: The Magic of Motown. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 19: The Legends of American Country Show. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 20: Rock on Tommy – An Evening with Tommy Cannon. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 20: The ELO Tribute Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 20: Gabrielle. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Oct 20: Bingo That’s Bonkers! Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 21: A Room of One’s Own. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn.

Oct 21: Jenny Colquit. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 21: Mercury. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Oct 22: An Evening with Europe – 40th Anniversary Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 22: Ben Portsmouth – This is Elvis. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 23-28: Jesus Christ Superstar. Empire, Liverpool. Mesmerising new production.

Oct 23: Ocean with Steve Backshall. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Also at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, Nov 1. (Pictured)

Oct 23: Billy Bingham – Always a Little Further. Lyceum, Crewe. Also at Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, Oct 25.

Oct 24-29: By the Waters of Liverpool. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Stunning period drama. Oct 24-28: Dracula: Mina's Reckoning. Playhouse, Liverpool. Under the buzzing lights of a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeenshire in 1897, Mina Murray recounts her encounters with the most terrifying of beasts: Dracula.

Oct 25: Beatrice and Benedict. Theatr Clwyd. Berlioz/s joyful opera sets to music the madness of falling in love.

Oct 25: Crown Ballet: The Nutcracker. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 25: Billy Bingham – Always a Little Further. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Billy shares his astonishing experiences.

Oct 26: Baga Chipz – The Material Girl. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 26: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 27-Nov 5: Jack and the Beanstalk. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 27: A Room of One’s Own. Octagon, Bolton. Rebecca Vaughan performs Virginia Woolf’s 1928 exploration of the impact of poverty and sexual inequality on intellectual freedom and creativity.

Oct 27-28: Joy Unspeakable. Octagon, Bolton. Uplifting, all-female show that explores disordered eating – why it’s all about food and nothing to do with food.

Oct 28: Autism & Sea. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn.

Oct 28: Justin Moorhouse. Octagon, Bolton.

Oct 28: Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Oct 28: Fascinating Aida – The 40th Anniversary Show. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 29: Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Unique show replicating the film’s score and soundtrack, fusing elements of orchestral and electronics.

Oct 30-Nov 4: The Woman in Black. Grand, Blackpool. Chilling ghost tale.

Oct 31-Nov 4: 2:22 A Ghost Story. The Lowry, Salford. Chilling new play that’s taken the West End by storm. Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. Touch tour, 6.30pm, Nov 2; Audio described, 7.30pm, Nov 2; signed, 2pm, Nov 4.

Oct 31: The Illegal Eagles. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 31: The Serial Killer Next Door. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 31: Vampires Rock – Day of the Dead featuring the Symphonic Rock Orchestra. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 1: Confessions of Sweeney Todd. The Brindley Studio, Runcorn.

Nov 1: Paul Young – Behind the Lens. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Also at Lyceum, Crewe, Nov 5.

Nov 1: Steve Backshall: Ocean. Venue Cymru, Llandudno.

Nov 2-25: I Should be so Lucky. Opera House, Manchester. Soaring anthems, classic pop tracks and dazzling dance sequences.

Nov 2: The Drifters. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 2: James Martin Live. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Live demonstrations.

Nov 2: Lost in Music. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 2: Beverley Knight. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Also at The Lowry, Salford, Nov 5.

Nov 2: Sounds of the 60s Live with Tony Blackburn. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 3: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

Nov 3: Michael starring Ben. Lyceum, Crewe.