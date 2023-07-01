What YOUR summer stars have in store

TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the summer stars have in store for us …

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

JULY: Spending time with family makes you feel treasured, secure and fulfilled on the 1st. It’s a good time for a reunion. The Full Moon on the 3rd marks a big career achievement. Reaching this milestone results in a higher paycheque, as well as more prestige. Taking a relaxing vacation is advised on the 9th; if you keep working at the same rate, you’ll suffer from burnout. Step up your fitness routine on the 10th. Don’t discuss your regimen at work since your boss will resent all the time you’re spending on exercise. On the 17th, the New Moon inspires you to find another place to live. An oppressive authority figure will try to crush your spirit on the 22nd. Don’t give them the satisfaction.

AUGUST: Neither a lender nor a borrower be on the 1st; the Full Moon makes mixing friendship with finance disastrous. It is a good day, however, to finish a demanding work project. On the 16th, the New Moon warns against taking an emotional or financial risk. It’s better to take a conservative approach. It will be necessary to revise a work project on the 23rd, but don’t let that get you down. Your diligence will result in a pay rise, promotion, or exciting job offer on the 25th. Shift your attention from work to relationships on the 27th; you’re overdue for some cosy companionship. A second Full Moon on the 31st brings an end to a period of rest.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

JULY: Your earthy sense of humour makes a great impression on the 1st. Making friends with thoughtful, nurturing people paves the way for a happier future. Inconsistent behaviour can cause problems at home on the 2nd. On the 3rd, the Full Moon finds you returning from a long trip or graduating from a course of study. This recent adventure gives you an air of glamour that’s hard to resist. Pursuing a cherished dream feels exciting on the 10th. The New Moon on the 17th inspires a great idea about rearranging your home. A decorating project is favoured for the 23rd. On the 28th, you’ll have a flirtatious conversation that makes you glow with happiness.

AUGUST: A professional project wraps up on the 1st, causing you to question your career path due to a disruptive Full Moon. An egotistical family member resents your star power on the 7th; make it clear that you’re not trying to compete. On the 16th, the New Moon makes you restless. A loved one’s selfish behaviour could take your breath away on the 22nd; it’s time to reassess this relationship. A past love reconnects with you on the 23rd, giving your self-esteem a much-needed boost. Your restless energy eases on the 29th, helping you to commit to a plan of personal improvement. The second Full Moon on the 31st helps you graduate from a demanding course of study.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

JULY: Negotiating a salary rise or financial deal will be successful on the 1st; you’re able to get the best deal possible, thanks to your wit and charm. The Full Moon on the 3rd brings a big windfall. Use this money to pay off debts, then put the rest into savings. Don’t be intimidated by an executive or bank official on the 10th; they’re all bark and no bite. Your schedule will pick up on the 11th, prompting you to check your calendar often to make sure you don’t miss important meetings. On the 17th, the New Moon attracts another big financial opportunity. You’ll enjoy working with the most talented experts in the field. People will be much more receptive to your ideas on the 30th.

AUGUST: The Full Moon on the 1st brings an end to an adventure that has brought you great joy. Try not to be sad. An imposing authority figure will criticise your priorities on the 2nd, but stand firm. On the 16th, the New Moon warns against only talking about yourself with a creative person. You’ll learn something important by listening more than you speak. Nostalgic thoughts prompt you to frame some favourite photos or look at beautiful mementoes on the 23rd. Go after the object of your desire on the 27th, even if it means being more aggressive than usual. On the 31st, the second Full Moon finds you resolving a serious professional matter that has been demanding your attention.

CANCER (Jun 22nd-Jul 23rd)

JULY: Brilliant contributions make you a popular figure on the 1st; you’ll make helpful connections at a social gathering. On the 3rd, the Full Moon marks the conclusion of a partnership. The 9th is perfect for taking a course in a subject you’ve always loved. Don’t bother getting into a war of words with an authority figure on the 10th; you have better things to do with your time. An innovator is impressed with your star power on the 14th; this is the beginning of a great collaboration. The New Moon on the 17th inspires you to adopt an exciting role or change your look in some dramatic way. Going on a long-distance trip for pleasure is favoured on the 20th.

AUGUST: On the 1st, the Full Moon cautions you to rein in your spending. You can always generate the abundance you want, but you must develop a prosperity consciousness before that can happen. Don’t lend or borrow money on the 7th, or a close friendship could be seriously damaged. You’ll receive a lavish gift on the 13th, making you sigh with happiness. On the 16th, the New Moon attracts a moneymaking opportunity. Hold out for working with a well-established company that delivers on its promises. It may be impossible to resist the allure of a magnetic admirer on the 25th. A second Full Moon on the 31st is perfect for claiming your power as a respected expert.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

JULY: Working behind the scenes boosts your professional reputation on the 1st. The Full Moon on the 3rd helps you reach an ambitious health goal; give yourself a prize for having crossed this finish line. Money will go out as quickly as it comes on the 10th, but don’t let that bother you. Getting your ideas across will be easy on the 11th. Take this opportunity to go to a job interview or audition. Alternatively, it’s a good time to make a public presentation or post a video on social media. On the 17th, the New Moon prompts you to take a much-needed rest. Your charisma will be especially strong on the 23rd; use it to your advantage.

AUGUST: The Full Moon on the 1st brings significant changes to a close relationship. Striking a healthier life-work balance is critical on the 7th. It’s a good time to take a relaxing vacation. Your allure will be especially powerful on the 13th; use it to attract someone into your web of intrigue. Ignore a powerful urge to radically change your appearance on the 16th; the New Moon is tempting you to assume a look that won’t suit you. The 23rd brings an opportunity to increase your fees. Cultivate a feeling of prosperity on the 27th. Unexpected changes in your professional world on the 29th work to your advantage. The second Full Moon on the 31st brings an end to a difficult situation.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

JULY: Friendship can turn to love on the 1st; if you’ve developed tender feelings for someone in your social circle, it’s time to confess your crush. Cancelled travel plans on the 2nd fill you with frustration, but you should know that a better plan for getting away is unfolding for you. On the 3rd, the Full Moon brings a romantic situation or creative project to fruition. A burst of energy on the 10th should be channelled into a work project that brings you before the public. On the 17th, the New Moon finds you teaming up with a special person who fills you with confidence. Sneaking off to a private hideaway with a love interest is strongly favoured on the 28th.

AUGUST: On the 1st, the Full Moon warns against overdoing it with an exercise routine. An opportunity to study with a gifted teacher will arrive on the 10th; waste no time signing up for this course, as places will fill fast. The New Moon on the 16th makes you yearn for privacy, but an annoying pest keeps disturbing your peace. Sneak off to a quiet place where nobody can find you. Don’t pressure a dreamer into making a decision before they are ready on the 22nd, or they’ll resent your interference. Your sensual side comes out in all its glory on the 23rd. A romantic or business alliance will take a serious turn on the 31st, thanks to the Full Moon.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

JULY: Your career gets a big boost on the 1st when you get funding for a passion project. On the 3rd, the Full Moon helps you bring a real estate deal to a conclusion. A creative project on the 9th brings you fame and acclaim; it’s gratifying to be in professional demand. Don’t let limiting beliefs keep you from pursuing your dream job on the 10th. Your social life assumes a glamorous sparkle on the 11th; this is a great time to throw or attend a party. The New Moon on the 17th brings a pay rise, promotion, or high-profile job into your orbit. Someone you knew from childhood or a former job will contact you on the 23rd.

AUGUST: On the 1st, the Full Moon will motivate you to move away from a romantic relationship that no longer serves you. A friend asks for a loan on the 7th, but you shouldn’t feel guilty about turning down this request. You could find love at a party on the 13th; wear something special and look your best. The New Moon on the 16th warns against scattering your energies far and wide. It’s better to concentrate on one relationship that makes you feel loved and supported. The 22nd isn’t good for going on a shopping spree. A boost of energy on the 27th helps you realise a big dream. You’ll turn the corner with a demanding health issue on the 31st, courtesy of the second Full Moon.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

JULY: A close relationship is a source of profound excitement on the 1st. Listen to your best friend or romantic partner’s advice and take a bold risk. The 3rd finds you graduating with honours from a class, thanks to a supportive Full Moon. Beware of criticising a sensitive person on the 10th; you don’t want to discourage a talented artist from creating more work. On the 17th, the New Moon inspires you to travel to a place that has always had an air of mystery for you. Getting into an argument with an expert on the 22nd will be cause for regret; you don’t want to make an enemy of this person. Seizing a chance to work for an old employer arrives on the 23rd.

AUGUST: A tense domestic situation ends on the 1st, thanks to the Full Moon. Your best friend or business partner’s erratic behaviour affects your work performance on the 9th; it’s time to set some firm boundaries. Use the 13th for going to an interview or audition; you’ll make a fantastic impression on everyone you meet. On the 16th, the New Moon warns against going public with information that could affect your career. An intense connection on the 25th will prompt you to pursue a lifelong dream. A partnership will become more secure starting on the 29th. A second Full Moon on the 31st urges you to wrap up a creative project.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

JULY: Your personal magnetism is strong on the 1st and will lead to an exciting job offer. Beware of engaging in negative self-talk on the 2nd; replace every critical thought with praise. On the 3rd, the Full Moon brings a big payment for a job well done. Getting a loan, grant, or scholarship will make the 9th an extremely happy time. On the 10th, you’ll have to be aggressive about securing a job in a highly competitive industry. The New Moon on the 17th finds you forming a close alliance with someone who brings emotional and financial stability. Striking a healthy life-work balance will be a challenge on the 20th. You’ll become more efficient about managing your time on the 28th.

AUGUST: The Full Moon on the 1st makes you reconsider the way you talk to a wild-eyed optimist. Don’t accept a work assignment that keeps you from travelling on the 7th. The 10th is perfect for signing a contract that draws on your expert knowledge. On the 16th, the New Moon tempts you to venture into unfamiliar territory, but be careful. Returning to a former employer on the 23rd is a great way to dust off skills you acquired long ago. Don’t second-guess your instincts on the 27th. A second Full Moon on the 31st is ideal for wrapping up a real estate deal. Buying or selling a property will create long-term financial security.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

JULY: The Full Moon on the 3rd finds you realising an ambitious goal. Talking with a business or romantic partner on the 7th will inspire a creative project. On the 10th, you should beware of imposing your limiting beliefs on your best friend or amour. What seems like a common-sense safety precaution for you is claustrophobic for your loved one. On the 17th, the New Moon paves the way for a lovely relationship. It’s very important to be open to bold ideas on the 20th. Be open to trying a wild suggestion, even if you’re dealing with someone who has a lot less experience than you.

AUGUST: On the 1st, the Full Moon brings a paycheque that is less than expected. Don’t hesitate to stick to your guns during financial negotiations on the 2nd. Acquiring a valuable skill on the 10th allows you to travel widely. The New Moon on the 16th warns against letting down your guard with someone you don’t know very well. The 23rd brings an opportunity to work with a respected expert you’ve always admired. Limiting thinking keeps you from spiritual growth on the 27th. An old love interest comes back into your life on the 29th. On the 31st, a second Full Moon prompts you to wrap up a work project that has kept you anchored to your desk.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

JULY: Home is where the heart is on the 1st; you may decide to launch a home-based business on this inspiring day. Don’t let a hot-headed relative criticise your romantic partner on the 2nd; it’s important to set healthy boundaries. On the 3rd, the Full Moon brings an end to a period of solitude. Making money from a passion project fills you with joy on the 9th; it just goes to show you don’t have to suffer to generate abundance. The New Moon on the 17th prompts you to launch a health regimen. Beware of lending money to a pushy friend or colleague on the 20th. A former romantic partner will make their way back into your life on the 23rd.

AUGUST: The Full Moon on the 1st marks the end of a role you’ve held for a long time. On the 9th, your family disapproves of choices you make in your personal life. Instead of getting defensive, ignore their warnings and complaints. Setting a healthy boundary is best for everyone involved. The New Moon on the 16th tempts you to embark on a romance, but be careful. Rushing into a relationship will be cause for regret. Be realistic about your budget on the 22nd. Getting this luxury item for a great price is worth the delay. Home life becomes less stressful on the 29th, helping you to rest and relax after work. On the 31st, the second Full Moon attracts a financial windfall.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

JULY: A romantic relationship on the 1st gives you the courage to take up a course of study that fills you with happiness. The Full Moon on the 3rd finds you wrapping up a collaboration. You should be proud of the progress you’ve made. Your air of mystery draws an admirer into your web of intrigue on the 9th. If you are already in a relationship, this would be a great time to embark on an adventure with your amour. Going after the object of your desire on the 10th could drive a wedge between you and a friend. On the 17th, the New Moon inspires an empowering art project. A business or romantic partner will encourage you to take a risk on the 20th; do it.

AUGUST: A period of isolation will end on the 1st, thanks to the Full Moon. Beware of discouraging your business or romantic partner from developing a bright idea on the 2nd; the more outrageous the notion, the more promising it will be. The New Moon on the 16th warns against launching an extreme fitness regimen. You don’t want to get injured. Your best friend will deliver some harsh truths on the 22nd; prepare for a shock. An admirer pours all their energy into winning your heart on the 25th. It will be very difficult to resist their powerful charisma. On the 31st, the second Full Moon helps you move away from a restrictive role, giving you more time for fun.