TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the stars have in store for you …

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

More money will pour in, giving you the resources to purchase beautiful luxuries. The New Moon on the 19th is perfect for going to a job interview or audition. Your charisma will soar on the 20th; use it to lure an attractive person into your web of intrigue. Beware of trying to buy someone’s affection on the 23rd. If you want to impress somebody, it’s better to spend quality time together.

JUNE: Domestic activities are a profound source of pleasure on the 2nd; take this opportunity to connect with your nearest and dearest. Activities like baking, gardening, and decorating are also favoured. The Full Moon on the 4th finds you returning from a romantic trip. Alternatively, it’s possible you’ll reunite with your amour after coming home from this journey. Your charisma gets a big boost on the 5th, possibly triggering a friend’s jealousy. Emerging from a self-imposed period of solitude makes the 17th a happy day for you. It’s nice to resume your busy social life. On the 18th, the New Moon warns against blurting out a friend’s secrets; do your best to maintain their privacy.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Taking a pleasure trip is worth your time and money; you’ll get an energy boost from the beautiful surroundings. You’ll be looking your best on the 19th, courtesy of a supportive New Moon. Launching a home improvement project is favoured for the 20th. If you do your research, you can find luxury furnishings and beautiful artwork for fair prices. A nice pay rise or promotion will arrive on the 21st.

JUNE: Your charming way with words attracts an artistic admirer on the 2nd. This is the beginning of a beautiful relationship. The Full Moon on the 4th brings an end to a period of intense spending, allowing you to build up savings again. An original idea for a business is worth developing on this magical day. Your home life is a source of tremendous happiness on the 5th; don’t feel pressured into staying late at work. A relative will try to take advantage of your generosity on the 11th; be ready to turn down their request for a loan. On the 18th, you could get a job offer, thanks to the New Moon. Unfortunately, this position won’t leave much time for creative pursuits.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

The Lunar Eclipse brings an end to an exhausting job that wreaked havoc with your schedule. Secret negotiations will resume on the 14th, making you excited about the future. Devoting more time to solitary and spiritual pursuits will bring great joy on the 16th. The New Moon on the 19th is perfect for taking a relaxing break, preferably to a place that’s famous for its natural beauty. The 21st is ideal for delving deep into a course of study that will change your life.

JUNE: Your creative contributions earn lots of money on the 2nd. Don’t be afraid to make a bold proposal on this whimsical day. The Full Moon on the 4th brings exciting news from a business or romantic partner. Your alliance gets a big boost from this turn of events. Trust your instincts on the 11th, as they will lead you to a lucrative job that brings financial stability. It’s best to listen more than you speak at work on the 15th. You get an added measure of freedom on the 17th when your supervisor turns their attention to more pressing matters. On the 18th, the New Moon warns against changing your look.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

The Lunar Eclipse forces you to change your priorities. Your natural good looks and charisma will soar on the 7th. Give yourself permission to go after a cherished dream on the 15th. On the 16th, you’ll rub elbows with some innovative and enthusiastic people. These new friends will help you cultivate your natural leadership ability. The New Moon on the 19th will cause good friends to rally to your side, promoting your talent and advancing your interests. Trust your intuition about an emotional or financial opportunity on the 21st. If you can’t gain admission to an educational institution on the 28th, start reading books and watching videos on your favourite subject.

JUNE: A clever social media post will go viral on the 2nd. This is also a good time to display pictures of your creative work. On the 4th, the Full Moon helps you achieve a fitness goal. Give yourself a handsome reward for all your hard work. A romantic attraction is too powerful to resist on the 11th; be guided by your heart instead of your head. Plans to travel or take a course could be cancelled on the 17th; try not to be disappointed. By staying optimistic, you’ll attract a bigger and better opportunity to expand your horizons. The New Moon on the 18th makes you yearn for privacy.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

A relationship that has undergone dramatic changes will begin to stabilise and the Lunar Eclipse marks the end of a painful domestic situation. You’ll have a chance to create a comfortable home where you can relax. Thanks to an innovative proposal, all eyes will be on you at work on the 9th. Feel free to move forward with a stalled project on the 15th, when obstacles will vanish into thin air. Your professional prospects get much better starting on the 16th. Don’t be surprised if you’re offered your dream job on the 19th, courtesy of the New Moon. You could meet someone special on the 21st through a mutual friend.

JUNE: The Full Moon on the 4th brings about an exciting change in a romance. This is a great time to get engaged or married. Alternatively, you could finish a creative project that brings you fame and acclaim. Your star power is tremendous on the 5th; a control freak will be threatened by all the attention you receive. Try not to steal your boss’s thunder at a work meeting on the 11th. On the 18th, the New Moon can stir up problems in your social life. It’s possible a friend won’t pay back a loan, causing you to reconsider your relationship. Be ready to draw boundaries with a demanding love interest on the 19th

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

A health matter that needs your attention will cause you to slow down. Trust your body’s signals, especially when you feel tired or anxious. The Lunar Eclipse brings an end to a hectic period. Your romantic life will undergo a beautiful transformation on the 16th, whether you’re single or attached. Love will come for singletons, while attached Virgins will enjoy a delightful second honeymoon phase. The New Moon on the 19th is perfect for taking a vacation or indulging in a passionate rendezvous. Praise from your employer or authority figure will give you a much-needed ego boost on the 21st.

JUNE: Someone who has a crush on you makes a romantic offer on the 2nd. You two are well suited to each other. Wrap up a domestic matter on the 4th, when the Full Moon urges you to move on to bigger and better things. It may be impossible to resist the allure of a magnetic romantic interest on the 11th. Be open to embarking on a relationship with someone who has an earthy sense of humour. The strain on a close partnership will weaken on the 17th; meeting with the one you love will be easier. On the 18th, the New Moon warns against accepting a career opportunity that seems too good to be true.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

A powerful attraction will release its hold on your heart, allowing you to turn your attention to other areas of life. Landing a long-term work assignment on the 13th is a distinct possibility. You’ll produce some beautiful work through this project. Economic and financial security is yours for the asking on the 16th; it’s a good time to let down your defences. The New Moon on the 19th is perfect for indulging your sensual side, either with a romantic partner or a spa treatment. A surprise windfall comes your way on the 26th.

JUNE: The Full Moon on the 4th brings a close to an incredibly busy period for you, giving you a chance for a much-needed rest. Beware of steering a friendship into romantic waters on the 5th; it’s probably best to keep things platonic. You experience some drama at home on the 11th when an issue you thought had been resolved rears its ugly head again. If you’re feeling weak or tired on the 17th, it’s best to cut back your work schedule. On the 18th, you’ll be tempted to book a trip. Taking out some travel insurance is wise, as your plans could be unexpectedly cancelled.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Big changes on the home front will slow down, giving you a chance to adjust to all the shifts that have recently happened. Don’t feel pressured to buy someone’s affection or approval on the 4th; keep your hard-earned cash in the bank, where it will continue to serve you. The Lunar Eclipse on the 5th forces you to abandon some attitudes that have been undermining a solid bond. On the 16th, your personal life will become a source of profound joy when someone admits their love and admiration for you. The New Moon on the 19th is perfect for starting a fresh chapter with someone you love. Your home life is destined to get much brighter on the 21st.

JUNE: Going on a trip for pleasure is strongly favoured on the 2nd. If you’re single, you could find love on this magical journey. The Full Moon on the 4th marks the end of a source of earned income. Once this assignment ends, you can form a business partnership with someone who admires your creativity. Don’t let a pushy relative discourage you from pursuing a professional goal on the 5th. On the 11th, you need to remember that your words have power. Make it your mission to only speak positive words, especially about yourself. An old love interest will try connecting with you on the 17th; be wary about letting this charmer back into your life.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Confusing feelings could create problems in a close relationship. Resist the urge to compare yourself to someone you admire on the 18th. You have unique talents and abilities that will put you on a different but rewarding path. The New Moon on the 19th drops a wonderful job offer in your lap; you’ll enjoy working in luxurious or natural surroundings. Friendship could easily turn to romance on the 21st. Give an attractive person you’ve known for ages a chance to win your heart.

JUNE: Finding a beautiful place to live is a distinct possibility on the 2nd; give yourself permission to improve your living situation. On the 4th, the Full Moon invites you to end a role that no longer serves you. Adopting a new lifestyle allows you to travel more freely. The 11th helps you find a source of passive income; it will be so much fun to get paid for doing a bare minimum of work. Pressure at home will ease on the 17th, deepening your enjoyment of domestic activities. The New Moon on the 18th warns against getting involved in an intense partnership. It’s better to take things slow so you two can develop trust.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your financial situation will stabilise. The Lunar Eclipse causes a rift between you and a flighty friend who demands constant attention. Lovely news from your best friend or romantic partner makes your heart soar on the 13th; it’s time to go out and celebrate. On the 16th, you’ll notice a dramatic improvement in your love life. If you’ve been looking for a partner, you could meet someone with a wonderfully earthy sense of humour. The New Moon on the 19th is perfect for taking a financial or emotional risk. Don’t discuss personal plans at work on the 28th; the last thing you want is a jealous colleague reporting on you.

JUNE: The Full Moon on the 4th brings an end to a period of isolation for you. At long last, you can devote time to a close relationship that brings you joy. On the 11th, you’ll resume a high-profile role that allows you to exercise your leadership ability. You’ll enjoy using this position to make order out of chaos. Harsh criticism of your work stings on the 15th, but if you take it in the right spirit, you can significantly improve your performance. It will be easier to accomplish tasks on the 17th when stubborn delays vanish into thin air. On the 18th, the New Moon inspires you to start a health regimen.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Your determination to move mountains could diminish, allowing you to adopt a slower pace toward goals. Starting a home-based business on the 9th can restore your high spirits and optimism. A stalled real estate deal will move forward on or after the 15th, putting you in a much more stable condition. Pay attention to a powerful desire to relocate to a bigger, better home on the 16th. You could stumble across the perfect place to live on the 19th, courtesy of the New Moon. Manifesting a passionate love affair is a distinct possibility on the 21st; close your eyes, envision your dream, and let it become a living reality. Resist the temptation to discuss this wish with your best friend or romantic partner.

JUNE: On the 4th, the Full Moon marks the successful conclusion of a group project. Getting this job off your plate gives you more time for romance. You attract admirers like moths to a flame on the 5th. Try not to scare off someone special with your intense personality; you can be quite intimidating without knowing it. Returning to a spiritual matter will be soothing on the 11th; it’s important to escape the pressures of the material world from time to time. Financial constraints ease on the 17th, allowing you to make your money stretch further. The New Moon on the 18th warns against jumping into a relationship too quickly.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Don’t let your family undercut your enthusiasm. Your ability to stay calm under pressure on the 13th will cause someone to give you a great creative opportunity. Fabulous ideas will come fast and furious on the 16th, establishing yourself as a talented and prolific artist. On the 19th, the New Moon will inspire you to take a class. Mastering a craft will give you a much-needed confidence boost. Money for a down payment will arrive when you least expect it on the 21st; your guardian angels will be working overtime on your behalf.

JUNE: The 2nd is one of the most romantic days of the year for you. If you’re single, you could meet someone special at an art show or spiritual retreat. Fish that are in committed relationships may enjoy second honeymoons with their amours. On the 4th, the Full Moon brings a spectacular career opportunity into your orbit; accept this offer with an open and grateful heart. Work commitments prevent you from attending a social event on the 5th; try not to be bitter. Fortunately, your professional commitments will lessen on the 17th, giving you more time for the people and activities you love.