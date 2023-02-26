TOP astrologer RUSSEL GRANT looks at what the Spring stars have in store for you . . .

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

MARCH: A fantastic opportunity to expand your finances arrives on the 2nd; you could greatly profit from venturing into unfamiliar territory. Ventures involving art, luxury goods, and real estate will be especially favoured. The Full Moon on the 7th finds you seeing the successful results of a health regimen. Give yourself a reward for your hard work; a spa treatment may be just the ticket. Tempers will be running high on the 11th, especially with neighbours and family members. Flattery will get you nowhere with an authority figure on the 16th. If you want a favour, be straightforward about it. The New Moon on the 21st is ideal for investing in your appearance. Splurge on new clothes, a salon visit, or both. Significant changes are marked for your social life on the 23rd; you’ll be rubbing elbows with influential people. Begin a home improvement project on the 25th. This is also an excellent day to find a new abode.

APRIL: On the 6th, the Full Moon prompts you to make a difficult relationship decision. Separating from a romantic or business partner will be sad, but that’s better than always feeling angry. Take this opportunity to restore your emotional health. The 8th is perfect for making some home improvements. Spending a little more money than usual will yield good results. Treat these expenses as investments in your happiness. A fantastic opportunity to raise your profile arrives on the 11th; this is a great time to post a video on social media, go to an audition, or showcase your creative work. It might be impossible to charm a gruff pessimist on the 14th; don’t even try. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th invites you to expand your horizons through travel, study, or both. Don’t let a forbidding authority figure discourage your plans for adventure. A surprising windfall on the 29th helps you buy up a cosy piece of property.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

MARCH: A lovely opportunity to rest, relax, and enjoy the finer things in life arrives on the 2nd; indulge your sensual side. The Full Moon on the 7th marks an exciting turning point in a romantic relationship; this is an excellent time to get engaged or married. Turning a hobby into a lucrative business is also a distinct possibility on this powerful day. Resist the temptation to contradict an influential expert on the 16th; stay in their good graces. Treating yourself to some artwork, clothes, or jewellery will keep you in a good mood. On the 21st, the New Moon beckons you to recharge your spiritual batteries with solitary pleasures. The chance to transition to another professional field will arrive on the 23rd; you’ll enjoy this change of pace. Set yourself apart from the crowd on the 30th; someone who appreciates your originality will ask to collaborate on an art project with you.

APRIL: People become more receptive to your ideas on the 3rd; it’s a good time to make a presentation or request. Don’t argue with a powerful individual, even if you know you are right and they are wrong. Eventually, it will become obvious that you’re more thoughtful and intelligent. The Full Moon on the 6th warns against taxing your health with negative thinking. Fill your schedule with activities that lift your spirits and help you see the funny side of life. Your earning power becomes much stronger on the 11th; treat yourself to some luxuries that were previously out of reach. A jealous friend may try to make you feel guilty about indulging your sensual side on the 14th; ignore their petty criticisms. On the 20th, you’ll have a lovely chance to rest, relax, and recharge your batteries; work can wait for another day. Offer support for a relative’s bold plan on the 29th.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

MARCH: Be sure to promote your vast knowledge and experience during a job interview on the 2nd. Your specialist knowledge will help you land the assignment, which will be creatively fulfilling. On the 7th, the Full Moon allows you to buy or sell a piece of property, giving you peace of mind. Avoid being aggressive with a kind authority figure on the 16th. It’s better to listen more than you speak on the 17th; err on the side of silence. A show of force could throw a wrench into this relationship. The New Moon on the 21st is perfect for going to a party or joining a club. You’ll enjoy expanding your social circle. Your belief system will undergo a significant change on the 23rd; you’re starting to reject some of the limiting ideas that were taught to you in childhood. A moneymaking opportunity is worth pursuing on the 25th, as it involves work that speaks to your heart.

APRIL: Dwelling on negative thoughts on the 3rd will keep you from venturing into unknown territory. When you assume everything will work out to your advantage, obstacles will disappear from your path. On the 6th, the Full Moon will send waves of disruption through your love life. Instead of settling for a comfortable relationship, strive for one that will thrill you to the core. Competing for a great job is worth your while on the 8th; this position will be both financially rewarding and emotionally satisfying. You turn heads wherever you go on the 11th; someone with an exotic background will be especially attentive. Going on a trip together will be lots of fun for you both. Don’t let a forbidding authority figure spoil your enthusiasm for a creative project on the 14th. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th inspires you to host a party or casual get-together; this will be a fun and festive occasion for everyone involved.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

MARCH: A pay rise, bonus, or promotion is headed your way on the 2nd; it feels great to be recognised for your hard work. The Full Moon on the 7th finds you successfully passing a test, returning from a trip, or finishing a work errand. It’s a relief to get this chore off your plate since it allows you to embark on an exciting adventure. Don’t make work a bigger priority than a close relationship on the 16th; your loved one really needs your support on this challenging day. The 19th is excellent for sending out job applications, going on interviews, or assembling a portfolio. On the 21st, the New Moon paves the way for an exciting professional opportunity. Your sex appeal will soar on the 23rd; all eyes will be on you on this magical day. Assert your natural leadership ability on the 25th; taking the helm of a passion project will give you an attractive glow.

APRIL: The Full Moon on the 6th helps you decide to break away from an intolerable living situation. Take this opportunity to embrace your independence and establish a home life that brings you joy. Friendship could turn into romance on the 7th when you find yourself attracted to a companion with a velvet voice. Don’t be afraid to pursue a heartfelt desire on the 8th, even at the risk of looking foolish. Your drive and determination will help you achieve success. A fabulous career opportunity falls into your lap on the 11th. Getting a job that allows you to travel the world is a distinct possibility. Don’t give in to your fears on the 14th, especially regarding travel. It’s important to expand your horizons. On the 20th, the Solar Eclipse allows you to launch a business venture or move into a high-profile role. Doing something out of character will be lots of fun on the 29th.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

MARCH: A financial windfall on the 6th gives you more freedom to pursue your hobbies; it’s a relief to get a break from work. The Full Moon on the 7th shifts your focus from work to love. Devoting more time to a romantic partner will create a welcome sense of stability. If you’re single, you’ll start looking for a serious relationship. Your charisma turns heads on the 15th; you’ll have your choice of admirers on this magical day. It’s also an excellent time to make money from artistic ventures. On the 20th, an opportunity to make a long-distance trip falls into your lap. You’ll welcome exploring a country you’ve never visited before. Use the New Moon on the 21st to explore greener pastures; taking an advanced course will be both mentally stimulating and lots of fun. A close relationship will experience profound changes on the 23rd; you’ve grown a lot since coming together.

APRIL: Your best friend, business partner, or amour expresses dissatisfaction about your relationship on the 3rd. Neglecting people for the sake of work won’t advance your career; it can undermine your professional advancement. The Full Moon on the 6th exposes rifts in a friendship. It may be time to move away from toxic people who mock your natural enthusiasm. The 11th is one of the happiest days of the year for you; going on a long-distance trip with your favourite person is a distinct possibility. Alternatively, you could meet the love of your life while travelling. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th finds you expanding your horizons; this is a great time to learn a foreign language, master a musical instrument, or work toward an advanced degree. Don’t feel pressured to take up a subject for purely professional reasons. You’ll fare much better by studying something you love. A passionate encounter brings great joy on the 25th.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

MARCH: You’ll find a brilliant solution to a stubborn work problem on the 2nd, which impresses an authority figure or client. Celebrate your success with your romantic partner or best friend afterwards. On the 7th, the Full Moon brings the successful end to a demanding role, allowing you to make more time for fun. Accept if your business partner or amour offers to take work off your plate. An authority figure will pressure you to accept an unpleasant assignment on the 17th; protect your interests. The 18th is good for discussing a sensitive topic with someone who is close to your heart. Be brutally honest. The New Moon on the 21st brings an opportunity to earn some passive income; you can afford to be aggressive when negotiating a contract. Your work situation will dramatically improve on the 23rd; getting paid well for your work will be much easier. Travelling for business is possible on the 28th.

APRIL: Travel plans could be delayed on the 3rd. It may be best to stay put for the sake of your health. Spending time with your favourite person on the 5th takes the sting out of this delayed trip. On the 6th, the Full Moon brings disappointment about a financial matter. Getting paid less than expected will force you to scale back expenses. Don’t despair; a friend will recommend you for a lucrative assignment on the 8th, helping you make up the loss. If you have a choice between taking a flat salary or earning a commission on the 11th, choose the latter. Getting a piece of the profits will be a much better arrangement for you. On the 14th, your business or romantic partner will express jealousy over all the time you spend at work. Try to strike a healthier balance between your personal and professional lives. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th inspires a passionate romantic encounter.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

MARCH:You experience some exciting growth on the romantic front in early March. This is a great time to start a relationship, get engaged, or exchange vows. The Full Moon on the 7th prompts you to withdraw from public life and get some much-needed rest and relaxation. Resist the temptation to fill your days with more work; you need to strike a better balance between your personal and professional lives. Don’t let your family have too much influence over your love life on the 16th. Although their concern is touching, you know what’s best for you regarding romance. On the 21st, the New Moon opens the door to a personal or professional relationship that stimulates your intellect. Starting on the 23rd, you’ll start trusting your heart over your head, especially where fun and romance are concerned. Pour all your ambition into securing your dream job on the 25th. This position will bring you great happiness.

APRIL: Your desire to have fun is stronger than a need to be financially responsible on the 3rd. Fortunately, a steady work assignment will fall into your lap on the 5th, helping you to pay the bills. On the 6th, the Full Moon makes it difficult to establish firm boundaries with a needy romantic or business partner. As much as it pains you to do so, it’s important to issue an ultimatum. You can’t keep jeopardising your emotional health for the sake of somebody else. The 11th finds you embarking on a grand adventure; studying a subject that you love makes you glow with happiness. The educational expansion also attracts lots of romantic attention. Work commitments limit your freedom on the 14th, making you irritable and impatient. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th begins a new chapter in your love life. Keeping separate bank accounts can prevent power struggles from erupting with your amour.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

MARCH: A serious talk with a relative will be productive on the 2nd; be honest but fair. On the 7th, the Full Moon finds you scaling back your social life. Spending more time on creative pursuits will be a lot more rewarding. The 16th warns against arguing with an aggressive colleague. It’s better to pretend you’re indifferent to their overbearing ways. The New Moon on the 21st is perfect for beginning a fitness regimen. More aerobic exercise will give you an incredibly attractive, healthy glow. Changes to your domestic life are inevitable on the 23rd when you become determined to find a home that supports your emotional and physical needs. Taking an advanced course on the 25th will cause your zest for life to return. You’ll enjoy the challenge of learning new things. Prepare for your personal philosophy to change as a result. You could be swept off your feet by an admirer on the 30th.

APRIL: A passionate argument with your best friend, business partner, or amour will make the 3rd a tense day. This is one of those times when your stubborn nature does more harm than good. Strive to be a little more flexible on the 5th when a small compromise allows you both more breathing room. The Full Moon on the 6th brings disturbing secrets to light. It’s time to face the truth of an unpleasant situation. A romantic encounter on the 7th gives you an attractive glow that’s impossible to ignore. Don’t hesitate to put your passionate feelings into words on the 8th; a loving relationship will grow closer and stronger as a result. The chance to purchase a beautiful home falls into your lap on the 11th. Take the plunge; you won’t regret it. On the 20th, the Solar Eclipse marks the best time of the year to begin a rigorous health regimen.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

MARCH: A romantic encounter on the 2nd makes you feel like you’re walking on air. If you’re single, your chances of meeting someone special are very high, especially if you venture out to a place you’ve never been before. The Full Moon on the 7th is suitable for wrapping up a career matter. This is a good time to scale back work responsibilities for the sake of a more enriching personal life. Your family’s criticism of your personal life gets under your skin on the 16th; don’t get drawn into an angry debate. On the 21st, the New Moon inspires you to take a creative, emotional risk. Starting an art project or embarking on a romance are good possibilities. Expanding your practical knowledge becomes a greater priority on the 23rd; it’s an excellent time to acquire a marketable skill. Talking to a respected teacher gives you a new lease on life in the final days of March.

APRIL: Power plays at work will drive you to distraction on the 3rd; you don’t have the patience for this nonsense. Spending time on domestic pursuits on the 5th will restore your balance; activities like cooking, decorating, or gardening will give you lots of pleasure. The Full Moon on the 6th warns against spreading yourself too thin on the social front. It’s better to spend quality time with true friends than accept every party invitation. The chance to work from home on the 7th makes you breathe a sigh of relief; you’re tired of long commutes and office politics. Your love life improves by leaps and bounds on the 11th. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it with a witty flirt. If you already have a partner, whisk them away to a place neither of you has ever visited before. On the 20th, the Solar Eclipse inspires a creative project or love affair. Trust your heart over your head.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

MARCH: Happy news about your family is cause for celebration on the 2nd. Obey the impulse to give a relative a generous financial gift; they’ll greatly appreciate it. The Full Moon on the 7th finds you returning from an extended trip or graduating from a course. Moving forward, your priority will be making better use of your time. Resist the urge to make a relative feel guilty for their choices on the 16th. Emotional manipulation will undermine your relationship and cause resentment. On the 21st, the New Moon helps you improve your living situation. Buying your dream home or finding a bigger place to live are among the exciting possibilities. Your value system will experience a big change on the 23rd when you become less concerned with material matters and more focused on spiritual ones. The 25th brings a healthy opportunity to resolve relationship conflicts. Be direct but kind; a compassionate conversation gives way to greater intimacy.

APRIL: Resist the temptation to manipulate someone on the 3rd. If someone wants to exercise their independence, let them. You don’t have to fund their risky behaviour, but you shouldn’t withhold your affection from them too. Your calm attitude makes you highly attractive to a suitor on the 5th; you’re not the type to create drama to get attention. The Full Moon on the 6th causes you to make an important career decision. Walking away from a demanding job will give you more time for personal happiness. Fortunately, a lucrative work assignment will arrive on the 11th, allowing you to maintain a high standard of living without neglecting your home life. Beware of overindulging in food and drink on the 14th, as this can cloud your thinking. On the 20th, the Solar Eclipse brings a lovely opportunity to make some home improvements or buy a big piece of property. You’ll get a heartfelt romantic offer on the 25th.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

MARCH: Business talks will go well on the 2nd; sticking to your principles will be advantageous. Take advantage of a surprise sale on household goods and appliances on the 6th; you’ll get some great bargains. The Full Moon on the 7th finds you paying off a big bill. It will be such a relief to get this obligation off your back, allowing you to build your savings account. Spending more quality time at home will be pleasurable on the 16th. A cooking or decorating project should be especially fun. On the 21st, the New Moon inspires you to take a short trip or class for the sake of mental stimulation. The 23rd brings a rare opportunity to overhaul your image. It’s a great time to change your look, assume a new role, or adopt a different lifestyle. A heart-to-heart talk with a relative will take you by surprise on the 30th.

APRIL: A forbidding attitude toward a relative on the 3rd causes tension at home. Stop imposing your beliefs on this family member; the two of you have very different needs. A home-based business paves the way for financial stability on the 5th. On the 6th, the Full Moon brings disappointing news about travel or educational opportunity. Always remember that when one door closes, a window always opens. The 11th draws love to you like a magnet. Falling head over heels in love with a witty conversationalist is a distinct possibility. If you’re already in a relationship, give your amour a lavish gift. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th inspires you to try a hobby that appeals to your rebellious side. Buying or selling property is favoured for the 25th, especially if you’re trying to build a secure financial foundation that will last for generations. Brisk exercise gives you an attractive glow on the 29th that’s impossible to ignore.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

MARCH: Your financial situation dramatically improves on the 2nd, when you get a terrific job offer. Use your sharp communication skills to negotiate an even better deal than you are originally offered. An exciting chance to travel, study, or both falls into your lap on the 6th; you’ll enjoy the mental stimulation this experience affords. On the 7th, the Full Moon finds you making thrilling plans with your business or romantic associate. You’re both ready to pursue a lofty goal. Don’t shy away from assuming additional responsibilities on this pivotal day. The 15th is perfect for submitting your creative work for review or going to an audition. Brilliant ideas for making more money will abound on the 21st; jot down these brainstorms before they’re forgotten. An intense period of spiritual growth begins on the 23rd. Be ready to abandon beliefs that no longer serve you. You’ll be filled with lots of energy for hobbies, romance, and sports on the 25th.

APRIL: A desire to travel will surge on the 3rd, but you may be hesitant to make reservations. Taking out an insurance plan can ease your fears and pave the way for an enjoyable escape. On the 6th, you’ll feel like you’re drowning in debt. Making a gratitude list will make you more attractive to the abundance you desire. Stop cutting yourself off from the wealth you deserve; you are worthy of material success. The 7th is perfect for indulging your love of music, film, and art. Working on a creative project of your own will also be rewarding. A moneymaking opportunity beyond your wildest dreams will arrive on the 11th; say yes to this exciting adventure. Don’t discourage a relative from pursuing a cherished dream on the 14th, even if it involves taking a risk. The Solar Eclipse on the 20th attracts a job involving education, publishing, travel, or all three; take it!