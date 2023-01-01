What the NewYear stars have in store

TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the New Year stars have in store for us all …

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

2023 begins on a lovely career note for you; a raise, promotion, or plum position should land in your lap on the 1st. If you’ve been thinking of leaving a dull position for your dream job, go for it. A social gathering on the 3rd is worth attending; a friendship could quickly develop into a romance on this magical day. On the 5th, a professional opportunity could unexpectedly raise your income by quite a bit. The Full Moon on the 6th finds you spending quality time with your nearest and dearest; don’t be surprised if a relative makes a happy announcement. A text, voicemail, or DM you’ve been awaiting will suddenly arrive on the 12th, filling you with relief.

FEBRUARY: A financial upset forces you to make last-minute changes to a cherished plan. Don’t panic; a bigger and better opportunity will emerge. On the 5th, the Full Moon finds you moving away from a hobby or person that you’ve outgrown. Give yourself permission to move on to greener pastures. A professional talk will go extremely well on the 10th; you could be offered a raise, promotion, or a high-powered job on this transformational day. The New Moon on the 20th is perfect for taking a well-deserved break from work and personal responsibility. Reward yourself with a nap, spa treatment, or lavish gift.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

The 1st inspires you to take a trip or class that could transform your life for the better; it’s an opportune time to expand your horizons. All eyes will be on you in the professional arena on the 3rd; a job interview or audition will go swimmingly. If you get a chance to learn something new, seize it with both hands. On the 6th, the Full Moon brings an exciting brainwave that improves your outlook. Career talks will be exciting and eventful on the 9th. Don’t be afraid to ask for more than you are offered on this eventful day. Beware of contradicting an authority figure on the 15th, even if you know you are right.

FEBRUARY: Inconsistent behaviour will undermine your career progress on the 4th. If you make a promise, stick to it, even at the risk of taking a temporary financial hit. The Full Moon on the 5th prompts you to walk away from a domestic problem that is draining your energy. Find a living situation that allows more freedom. Working with a respected expert will inspire a creative project on the 10th. Friendship could quickly turn to romance on the 15th; trust your intuition in this matter. It won’t steer you wrong. Do your best to satisfy your employer’s demands on the 16th; you’ll be richly rewarded for going beyond the call of duty.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Your expertise turns you into a love magnet on the 3rd. Someone who is impressed by your depth and breadth of knowledge will want to get closer. A financial matter will be resolved to your satisfaction on the 6th, thanks to a supportive Full Moon. Taking the initiative with a love interest is strongly advised on the 9th; your confidence paves the way to a passionate encounter. After a period of indecision, you’ll move forward with a self-improvement plan on the 12th. An ambitious fitness regimen will yield wonderful results. On the 18th, it will be easier to collect debts and get reimbursed for business expenses.

FEBRUARY: Unexpected developments will throw a monkey wrench in travel plans on the 4th. Instead of getting upset at this change of events, assume that the revised plan will be even better than the original. The Full Moon on the 5th brings in a surprising communication about a test or application. Remember that whenever one door closes, another opens. The 10th is an ideal time to apply for a loan, grant, or scholarship; don’t be daunted by lots of paperwork. A creative project or proposal will get an enthusiastic reception on the 15th; seize this incredible opportunity to showcase your artistic talent.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

A powerful romantic or professional alliance allows you to do more of what you want on the 1st. Don’t hesitate to ask your partner to help you achieve a cherished dream. On the 6th, the Full Moon finds you reaching an exciting turning point. Reaching a fitness goal, landing your dream job, or finishing a creative project are among the lovely possibilities. Your hard work will get praise from some surprising sources. Contract negotiations are favoured on the 18th when it will be easy to get straight to the point. Be clear and detailed with all your communications during the second half of the month.

FEBRUARY: A friend’s instability wreaks havoc with your finances on the 4th. It’s time to stop bailing out this troublemaker; let them accept the consequences of their actions. The Full Moon on the 5th makes you yearn for more money; it’s time to develop a prosperity consciousness. Cultivate a sense of abundance instead of dwelling on feelings of loss. A conversation with a business or romantic partner will change things for the better on the 10th. Get straight to the point, and don’t be afraid to address sensitive subjects. Sharing your expertise on the 15th will be richly rewarding. Don’t be surprised if someone expresses romantic interest in you on this magical day.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

2023 begins on a highly romantic note for you when several love offers are made on the 3rd. Pick the suitor who excites your imagination. An unusual work opportunity falls into your lap on the 5th. You’ll be happy to express your originality in this high-profile position. The Full Moon on the 6th urges you to indulge in self-care. Take a day off to rest and relax. The good news about your health will arrive on the 7th; your decision to break bad habits is paying off handsomely. On the 20th, the New Moon invites you to team up with a highly innovative person. This alliance will allow you to gain mastery of a marketable skill.

FEBRUARY: Tension between your personal and professional lives will rear its ugly head on the 4th. Have a blunt conversation with your romantic partner or best friend about your priorities now; you can’t afford to neglect your job. On the 5th, the Full Moon finds you breaking away from a restrictive professional role. Give yourself permission to pursue a job that allows you to flourish and grow. A flirtatious conversation makes you glow with happiness on the 11th; it’s fun to joke with someone who understands your sense of humour. On the 16th, a romantic interest will try to rain on your parade; remain stubbornly optimistic.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

The New Year begins on a romantic note when a secret admirer confesses their love for you on the 1st. This could be the beginning of a beautiful relationship. It’s possible you’ll be travelling to see someone special on the 5th. The Full Moon on the 6th is perfect for attending an impromptu social gathering; if someone invites you to dinner or a party, you should accept. You could find a last-minute discount on transportation and hotel rates. Taking a test, submitting a paper, or competing in a game of skill will pay off handsomely on the 9th. You’ll be rewarded for your expert knowledge and mastery.

FEBRUARY: Don’t pay attention to a teacher with restrictive beliefs on the 4th. You’re smart enough to develop a winning philosophy of your own. The Full Moon on the 5th forces you to come to terms with a nagging fear. Instead of sticking to a dull but familiar situation, venture into new territory. Someone will express romantic interest in you on the 10th; it’s nice to be appreciated for your distinctive allure. A heartfelt declaration on the 15th could prompt you to embark on a relationship, make a romantic commitment, or renew sacred vows. Work responsibilities will drain your energy on the 16th; take frequent breaks and get lots of sleep once this busy day is over.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

Home comforts give you a stronger sense of self on the 1st. Take this opportunity to enjoy quality time with your nearest. Your love life gets a tremendous boost on the 3rd; don’t be surprised when someone who was once indifferent becomes obsessed with you. On the 6th, the Full Moon marks a turning point in your professional life. Signing a high-profile client, joining a prestigious company, or starting your own business are among the possibilities. The 9th is perfect for connecting with someone who admires your expertise and shares your love of the arts.

FEBRUARY: Focusing on debts can cause them to expand on the 4th. If you’re having trouble making ends meet, make a list of all the blessings you enjoy, both material and spiritual. What you focus on will expand, including finances. On the 5th, the Full Moon causes a rift in your social circle. Walking away from a manipulative person will cause you to breathe a massive sigh of relief. Negotiating a mortgage or lease is favoured for the 10th when your powers of persuasion will be powerful. Pursue a job that speaks to your heart on the 15th; your chances of landing a position that feeds your soul are very strong.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

Someone could melt your heart with warm praise and lavish compliments on the 1st. Let these loving communications uplift and inspire you. The Full Moon on the 6th allows you to advance to a higher position; you’re finally being recognised for your expertise. Support from a surprising source arrives on the 8th; thanks to this person’s recommendation, you could land a great job or work assignment. After a long period of waiting, you can finally purchase a high-ticket item that makes life much easier on the 12th. Your family will express disapproval about a close relationship on the 15th; don’t let your loved ones spoil an alliance that brings much-needed excitement to your life.

FEBRUARY: A close partnership causes strife with your home life on the 4th. It’s time to decide whether this relationship is worth disturbing your inner peace and personal space. The Full Moon on the 5th prompts you to walk away from a work situation that makes you miserable. You’re making bold strides for the sake of your own happiness; give yourself a handsome reward for this bravery. Learning a specialised skill on the 10th will dramatically improve your earning potential; be patient and allow yourself to make mistakes. The 15th will be a blissfully romantic day for you; get ready to fall head over heels in love.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

A big windfall could change the entire course of the year on the 1st. This is a wonderful time to land a lucrative job or start your own business. An unusual work opportunity brings the financial stability you crave on the 5th. On the 6th, the Full Moon creates an emotional breakthrough with someone who has been closed off and indifferent. This begins a beautiful new phase in your relationship. Let an admirer pursue you on the 9th; playing hard to get will yield the results you desire. Getting daily communication from the object of your desire will begin on the 12th, making your eyes sparkle with delight.

FEBRUARY: Anxious thoughts take a toll on your health on the 4th. Take this opportunity to release a stressful situation, even if it means taking a temporary financial loss. The Full Moon on the 5th illuminates some beliefs that have been working against you. Instead of obeying conventional wisdom, adopt a liberating philosophy. Limiting attitudes aren’t helpful for a free spirit like you. An exciting financial opportunity is yours for the asking on the 10th. Don’t be afraid to ask for more money than is originally offered; you have more power than you realise. Wonderful news about a dream home or family matter will reach your ears on the 15th; it’s time to celebrate.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Your commanding personality draws admirers from every corner on the 1st. It will be easy to make romantic and professional connections on this pivotal day. Your finances get a considerable boost on the 3rd; take this opportunity to buy yourself a lavish gift. The Full Moon on the 6th is perfect for making a romantic commitment. Getting engaged, exchanging vows, or embarking on a relationship among the exciting possibilities. Taking a creative risk pays off handsomely on the 8th. Stalled communications about your personal goals will move forward on the 18th; seize this opportunity to advance your dreams.

FEBRUARY: Don’t overextend yourself financially on the 4th. Buying a loved one a lavish gift won’t secure their affection; impress them by spending quality time together. On the 5th, the Full Moon will cause you to end an emotional or financial association that feels suffocating. Advancing your financial and emotional interests is strongly favoured for the 10th when people will be impressed by your intelligence and charisma. The 16th is one of the best days of the year to increase your fees, ask for a pay rise, or interview for a lucrative job. The New Moon on the 20th will pave the way for a lovely pleasure trip.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

Your natural good looks turn heads on the 3rd; it’s easier than ever to attract the romantic attention you want. A hidden benefactor helps you find your dream home on the 5th. The Full Moon on the 6th helps you realise a fitness goal. You’ll feel and look better than ever on this fateful day. Happy news about a domestic matter arrives out of the blue on the 8th; this marks a new phase of security for you. A flirtatious conversation gives you a boost on the 9th when you’re virtually irresistible. Beware of lashing out at a loved one on the 15th when tempers will be running high. Commanding the spotlight becomes effortless on the 20th.

FEBRUARY: Beware of imposing your will on a relative or close friend on the 4th. By showing respect for a person’s free will, you’ll forge a path to a better relationship. The Full Moon on the 5th triggers an intense talk about a business or romantic alliance. You may decide it’s time to go your separate ways. Connecting with an audience should become much easier on the 11th; this is a good time to go on a job interview, first date, or audition. Finding your dream job is a distinct possibility on the 15th; contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be miserable to earn a fortune.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

The Full Moon on the 6th marks a happy turning point in a relationship. This is a wonderful time to get engaged, exchange vows, or embark on a passionate relationship. A home improvement project is favoured for the 9th. Alternatively, you may decide to sign a lease or purchase a new place on this fateful day. Stalled negotiations about a domestic matter will surge forward on the 12th, much to the relief of everyone involved; patience and persistence pay off in mid-January. On the 21st, the New Moon allows you to get some much-needed relaxation. Don’t hesitate to spend a little more money than usual on a restful getaway.

FEBRUARY: Beware of blurting out secrets on the 4th, as you want to maintain an important person’s trust. On the 5th, the Full Moon finds you wrapping up a job that has been getting on your nerves. It will be a real relief to move on to greener pastures, even if you don’t have any more work in the pipelines. The best way to find a fresh work opportunity is to network, especially on the 10th. Attending a party or social gathering on this day could be very profitable for you. The 15th will be an especially romantic day, as your natural good looks will be strongly emphasised. Prepare to turn heads wherever you go.